New York, Dec. 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Smart Stadiums Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05960098/?utm_source=GNW
4 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 19% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Digital Content Management, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 20.4% CAGR and reach US$5.6 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Stadium & Public Security segment is readjusted to a revised 15.8% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1.6 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 18.6% CAGR
The Smart Stadiums market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.6 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$3.2 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 18.6% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 16.8% and 16% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 13.2% CAGR.
Building Automation Segment to Record 22.4% CAGR
In the global Building Automation segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 22.4% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$898.3 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$3.7 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$2.1 Billion by the year 2027.We bring years of research experience to this 8th edition of our report. The 147-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.
Competitors identified in this market include, among others,
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05960098/?utm_source=GNW
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Smart Stadium Market on a Growth Trajectory
Smart Stadiums Pull Viewers Out of the Comfort of their Living
Rooms
Building Automation to Register Fastest Growth
Global Competitor Market Shares
Smart Stadium Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide
(in %): 2019 & 2025
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
5G to Revolutionize Smart Stadiums
Key Trends
New Advancements
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: Smart Stadiums Global Market Estimates and Forecasts
in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 2: Smart Stadiums Market Share Shift across Key
Geographies Worldwide: 2020 VS 2027
Table 3: Digital Content Management (Software) World Market by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 4: Digital Content Management (Software) Market Share
Breakdown of Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027
Table 5: Stadium & Public Security (Software) Potential Growth
Markets Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 6: Stadium & Public Security (Software) Market Sales
Breakdown by Region/Country in Percentage: 2020 VS 2027
Table 7: Building Automation (Software) Geographic Market
Spread Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 8: Building Automation (Software) Market Share
Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027
Table 9: Event Management (Software) World Market Estimates and
Forecasts by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 10: Event Management (Software) Market Share Breakdown by
Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027
Table 11: Network Management (Software) World Market by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 12: Network Management (Software) Market Share
Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027
Table 13: Crowd Management (Software) World Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020 to 2027
Table 14: Crowd Management (Software) Market Percentage Share
Distribution by Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027
Table 15: Consulting (Service) Market Opportunity Analysis
Worldwide in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020 to 2027
Table 16: Consulting (Service) Market Share Distribution in
Percentage by Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027
Table 17: Deployment (Service) World Market by Region/Country
in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 18: Deployment (Service) Market Share Breakdown of
Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027
Table 19: Support (Service) Potential Growth Markets Worldwide
in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 20: Support (Service) Market Sales Breakdown by
Region/Country in Percentage: 2020 VS 2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
US Smart Stadium Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025
The Top Smart Stadiums in the US
Market Analytics
Table 21: United States Smart Stadiums Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million by Software: 2020 to 2027
Table 22: United States Smart Stadiums Market Share Breakdown
by Software: 2020 VS 2027
Table 23: United States Smart Stadiums Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million by Service: 2020 to 2027
Table 24: United States Smart Stadiums Market Share Breakdown
by Service: 2020 VS 2027
CANADA
Table 25: Canadian Smart Stadiums Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Software: 2020 to 2027
Table 26: Smart Stadiums Market in Canada: Percentage Share
Breakdown of Sales by Software for 2020 and 2027
Table 27: Canadian Smart Stadiums Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Service: 2020 to 2027
Table 28: Smart Stadiums Market in Canada: Percentage Share
Breakdown of Sales by Service for 2020 and 2027
JAPAN
Table 29: Japanese Market for Smart Stadiums: Annual Sales
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Software for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 30: Japanese Smart Stadiums Market Share Analysis by
Software: 2020 VS 2027
Table 31: Japanese Market for Smart Stadiums: Annual Sales
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Service for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 32: Japanese Smart Stadiums Market Share Analysis by
Service: 2020 VS 2027
CHINA
Table 33: Chinese Smart Stadiums Market Growth Prospects in US$
Million by Software for the Period 2020-2027
Table 34: Chinese Smart Stadiums Market by Software: Percentage
Breakdown of Sales for 2020 and 2027
Table 35: Chinese Smart Stadiums Market Growth Prospects in US$
Million by Service for the Period 2020-2027
Table 36: Chinese Smart Stadiums Market by Service: Percentage
Breakdown of Sales for 2020 and 2027
EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
European Smart Stadium Market: Competitor Market Share Scenario
(in %) for 2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 37: European Smart Stadiums Market Demand Scenario in US$
Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 38: European Smart Stadiums Market Share Shift by
Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027
Table 39: European Smart Stadiums Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Software: 2020-2027
Table 40: European Smart Stadiums Market Share Breakdown by
Software: 2020 VS 2027
Table 41: European Smart Stadiums Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Service: 2020-2027
Table 42: European Smart Stadiums Market Share Breakdown by
Service: 2020 VS 2027
FRANCE
Table 43: Smart Stadiums Market in France by Software:
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period
2020-2027
Table 44: French Smart Stadiums Market Share Analysis by
Software: 2020 VS 2027
Table 45: Smart Stadiums Market in France by Service: Estimates
and Projections in US$ Million for the Period 2020-2027
Table 46: French Smart Stadiums Market Share Analysis by
Service: 2020 VS 2027
GERMANY
Table 47: Smart Stadiums Market in Germany: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Software for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 48: German Smart Stadiums Market Share Breakdown by
Software: 2020 VS 2027
Table 49: Smart Stadiums Market in Germany: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Service for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 50: German Smart Stadiums Market Share Breakdown by
Service: 2020 VS 2027
ITALY
Table 51: Italian Smart Stadiums Market Growth Prospects in US$
Million by Software for the Period 2020-2027
Table 52: Italian Smart Stadiums Market by Software: Percentage
Breakdown of Sales for 2020 and 2027
Table 53: Italian Smart Stadiums Market Growth Prospects in US$
Million by Service for the Period 2020-2027
Table 54: Italian Smart Stadiums Market by Service: Percentage
Breakdown of Sales for 2020 and 2027
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 55: United Kingdom Market for Smart Stadiums: Annual
Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Software for
the Period 2020-2027
Table 56: United Kingdom Smart Stadiums Market Share Analysis
by Software: 2020 VS 2027
Table 57: United Kingdom Market for Smart Stadiums: Annual
Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Service for
the Period 2020-2027
Table 58: United Kingdom Smart Stadiums Market Share Analysis
by Service: 2020 VS 2027
REST OF EUROPE
Table 59: Rest of Europe Smart Stadiums Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Software: 2020-2027
Table 60: Rest of Europe Smart Stadiums Market Share Breakdown
by Software: 2020 VS 2027
Table 61: Rest of Europe Smart Stadiums Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Service: 2020-2027
Table 62: Rest of Europe Smart Stadiums Market Share Breakdown
by Service: 2020 VS 2027
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 63: Smart Stadiums Market in Asia-Pacific by Software:
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period
2020-2027
Table 64: Asia-Pacific Smart Stadiums Market Share Analysis by
Software: 2020 VS 2027
Table 65: Smart Stadiums Market in Asia-Pacific by Service:
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period
2020-2027
Table 66: Asia-Pacific Smart Stadiums Market Share Analysis by
Service: 2020 VS 2027
REST OF WORLD
Table 67: Rest of World Smart Stadiums Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Software: 2020 to 2027
Table 68: Smart Stadiums Market in Rest of World: Percentage
Share Breakdown of Sales by Software for 2020 and 2027
Table 69: Rest of World Smart Stadiums Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Service: 2020 to 2027
Table 70: Smart Stadiums Market in Rest of World: Percentage
Share Breakdown of Sales by Service for 2020 and 2027
IV. COMPETITION
Total Companies Profiled: 41
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05960098/?utm_source=GNW
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
__________________________
Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001
ReportLinker
Lyon, FRANCE
Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001
ReportLinker logo.jpgLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: