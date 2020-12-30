New York, Dec. 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Hydroxyapatite: Global Markets" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06001225/?utm_source=GNW





This report covers the technological, economic and business considerations of the hydroxyapatite industry, with analyses and forecasts provided for global markets.



Growth forecasts through 2025 are provided.Estimates on sales value are based on prices in the supply chain.



Market-driving forces and industry structure are examined.International aspects are analyzed for all world regions and types of hydroxyapatite.



Profiles of major global manufacturers are presented.



This report considers the impact of COVID-19.



In addition to taking measures to lock down their respective countries to contain the spread of the coronavirus, various governments globally are also taking measures necessary to combat the economic slowdown.



The hydroxyapatite market is further segmented based on its size: nano size, micro size and micrometer, and segmented into applications like dental, orthopedic and plastic surgery.



Summary:

Hydroxyapatite is a mineral form of calcium apatite which is naturally present in bones and teeth.With a chemical formula of Ca??(PO?)?(OH)? and also called HA, pure hydroxyapatite powder is white in color.



However, naturally occurring apatites can also have brown, yellow or green colorations.



Hydroxyapatite is a major component of normal bone and teeth; up to 50% by volume and 70% by weight of human bone is a modified form of hydroxyapatite. Synthesized hydroxyapatite is used as a coating on orthopedic implants to promote fixation and bone ingrowth.



Hydroxyapatite is similar to human hard tissues in morphology and composition.It is commercially available either from a natural source or as a synthetic.



It is extensively used in bone clinical applications because of its stability when compared to other calcium phosphates.



Hydroxyapatite is used in the human body where there are bone voids or defects.The process of using hydroxyapatite in human body is done through powders, blocks or beads of the material placed in the affected areas of bone.



Stainless steel and titanium implants are often covered with hydroxyapatite coatings to trick the body and reduce the implant rejection rate.



Hydroxyapatite has excellent biocompatibility and bioactivity but poor mechanical properties.Because of this, hydroxyapatite is deposited on titanium-based implants to obtain materials that possess both bioactivity and mechanical resistance.



Deposition is via methods such as electrochemical deposition, plasma spraying and sol-gel process.



This deposition encourages the bone to grow and restore the defect. Hydroxyapatite is an alternative to allogenic and xenogenic bone grafts and has faster healing times.

