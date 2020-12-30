New York, Dec. 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Nanorobotics: Technologies and Global Markets" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06001227/?utm_source=GNW

Nanorobots potentially include both electromechanical devices and biological mechanisms that mimic the functioning of electromechanical machines.



Nanobots do not yet exist, but when they do, their potential applications include molecular manufacturing (nano factories) and medical nanobots that steer autonomously through the bloodstream, making repairs and guarding against infection.The term "nanorobots" is widely applied to such microbes, and studies that estimate the near-term market for nanorobots in the billions of dollars are generally defining such microbial factories or waste remediation microbes as nanorobots.



From this report’s point of view, the relevant distinction is that nanorobots perform a discrete action or task, such as delivering a cancer drug to a targeted tumor. Microbial factories or waste mitigation microbes accomplish their purposes utilizing continuous metabolic or other processes.



Summary:

Nanorobots are nanoscale machines designed to perform a specific task automatically or under remote operator control at sub-micron dimensions.They refer to nanotechnology – an engineering discipline for designing and building nanorobots.



These devices are made up of nanoscale or molecular components and range from 0.1-10 micrometers in size. Nanorobots are expected to have a variety of applications in the healthcare, military, automotive, and oil and gas industries. Continuous technological developments and growing R&D investment are therefore expected to drive growth in the global market for nanorobotics.

