Where is the largest and fastest growing market for the animal hospitals and veterinary clinics market? How does the market relate to the overall economy, demography and other similar markets? What forces will shape the market going forward? The global animal hospitals and veterinary clinics market opportunities and strategies to 2030 report answers all these questions and many more.



The report covers the following chapters

Executive Summary – The executive summary section of the report gives a brief overview and summary of the report

Report Structure – This section gives the structure of the report and the information covered in the various sections.

Introduction - The introduction section of the report gives brief introduction about segmentation by geography and segmentation by type, and by type of animal.

Market Characteristics – The market characteristics section of the report defines and explains the animal hospitals and veterinary clinics market. This chapter includes different services covered in the report and basic definitions.

Trends And Strategies – This chapter describes the major trends shaping the global animal hospitals and veterinary clinics market. This section highlights likely future developments in the market and suggests approaches companies can take to exploit these opportunities.

Livestock And Pet Population – This section contains information on the livestock and pet population in major countries.

Impact Of COVID-19 – This section describes the impact of COVID-19 on the animal hospitals and veterinary clinics market.

Global Market Size And Growth – This section contains the global historic (2015-2019) and forecast (2023F, 2025F, 2030F) market values, and drivers and restraints that support and restrain the growth of the market in the historic and forecast periods.

Regional Analysis – This section contains the historic (2015-2019), forecast (2019-2023F, 2025F, 2030F) market value and growth and market share comparison by region.

Market Segmentation – This section contains the market values (2015-2019, 2019-2023F, 2025F, 2030F) and analysis for segment by type in the market.

Regional Market Size And Growth – This section contains the region’s market size (2019), historic and forecast (2015-2019, and 2023F, 2025F, 2030F) market values, and growth and market share comparison of major countries within the region. This report includes information on all the regions (Asia Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa).

Competitive Landscape – This section covers details on the competitive landscape of the global animal hospitals and veterinary clinics market, estimated market shares and company profiles of the leading players.

Key Mergers And Acquisitions – This chapter gives the information on recent mergers and acquisitions in the market covered in the report. This section gives key financial details of mergers and acquisitions, which have shaped the market in recent years.

Market Opportunities And Strategies – This section includes market opportunities and strategies based on findings of the research.This section also gives information on growth opportunities across countries, segments and strategies to be followed in those markets.



It gives an understanding of where there is significant business to be gained by competitors in the next five years.

Conclusions And Recommendations – This section includes conclusions and recommendations based on findings of the research. This section also gives recommendations for animal hospitals and veterinary clinics companies in terms of service offerings, geographic expansion, marketing strategies and target groups.

Appendix – This section includes details on the NAICS codes covered, abbreviations and currencies codes used in this report.



Markets Covered: The global animal hospitals and veterinary clinics market is segmented into -

By Type Of Service: Consultation; Surgery; Medicine; Others

By Type Of Animal: Farm Animals; Companion Animals



Companies Mentioned: Mars Inc.; CVS Group Plc; Greencross Vets Limited; Medivet Group Limited; Animal and Plant Health Agency



Countries: China, India, Japan, Australia, Indonesia, South Korea, USA, Brazil, France, Germany, UK, Russia



Regions: Asia Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa



Time series: Five years historic and forecast.



Data: Ratios of market size and growth to related markets, GDP proportions, expenditure per capita



Data segmentations: country and regional historic and forecast data, market share of competitors, market segments.



Sourcing and Referencing: Data and analysis throughout the report is sourced using end notes.



