Dublin, Dec. 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Bean Pasta Market - Forecasts from 2020 to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The bean pasta market is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate of 13.05% over the forecast period to reach a market size of US$2,413.141 million in 2025 from US$1,156.180 million in 2019.



The adoption of a vegan diet and the rising cognizance of plant-based alternatives are poised to facilitate healthy growth of the bean pasta market during the next few years. In view of above it is pertinent to note a few market developments during this year alone would substantiate the aforementioned.



Product Launches



The one-of-a-kind gluten-free pasta alternative that has been made out of fava beans called Fava Bean Fusilli was reportedly launched by Explore Cuisine, which is a renowned alternative pasta brand which is an addition to their better-for-you pasta alternative. The product is naturally vegan as well as organic are devoid of food additives such as binders, gums, and potato starch.



Tolerant which is known for its legume-based pasta and rice products reportedly launched a new range of pasta in shapes that have been said to be approved by children. The variants are Organic Kids Red Lentil Galaxy, Organic Kids Green Lentil Safari, and Organic Kids Chickpea Alphaland, which are made out of chickpeas or organic lentils which make tee products a great source of plant-based protein and fiber. The products are known to be devoid of major allergens.



Modern Table which is known for its plant-based meal solutions that are rich in protein and has low glycemic levels and are constitutes GMO-free, gluten-free ingredients and is devoid of artificial preservatives had reportedly launched a brand-new range of lentil-based pasta products among others.



Product Reformulation



The Protein+T range has been reportedly reformulated by Barilla constituting 100% plant-based ingredients along with protein derived from chickpeas, lentils, and peas. Catering to the growing pool of consumers who are adhering to the plant-based lifestyle and seek food product which falls within the same ambit that offers more protein, the product reformulation also allows a shorter cooking time.



