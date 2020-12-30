Dublin, Dec. 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Competition Benchmarking in Vietnam Pumps Market - HAPUMA, Ebara Vietnam, Grundfos Vietnam, WILO Vietnam, KSB Vietnam, IWAKI Vietnam, TSURUMI Pump Vietnam Company, INTECH Pump, SAIGON Industrial Pump JSC Vietnam" company profile has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The report focuses on overall market size, segmentation by type of pumps (Centrifugal, positive displacement, submersible non submersible and others).



The report titled Competition Benchmarking in Vietnam Pumps Market - HAPUMA, Ebara Vietnam, Grundfos Vietnam, WILO Vietnam, KSB Vietnam, IWAKI Vietnam, TSURUMI Pump Vietnam Company, INTECH Pump, SAIGON Industrial Pump JSC Vietnam provides a comprehensive analysis of Vietnam pumps market.



The report also covers the overall competitive landscape and Market Share of Major Players. The report concludes with Key Metrics and Profiles regarding Major players of the Market.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary

Market Overview

Market Size

Market Segmentation

Competition Scenario

Future Outlook and Projections

2. Research Methodology

2.1. Market Definitions

2.2. Abbreviation

2.3. Market Size and Modeling

Consolidated Research Methodology

Market Sizing - Vietnam Pumps Market

Variable (Dependent)

Multifactor based Sensitivity Model

Limitations

Final Conclusion

3. Vietnam Pumps Market Ecosystem



4. Vietnam Pumps Market

4.1. Market Overview

4.2. Vietnam Pumps Market Size and Future Projections (CY'13-18, CY'19E-23E)

4.3. Market Segmentation For Vietnam Pumps Market (CY'2018, CY'2023E)

4.3.1. By Type of Pump (Centrifugal and Positive Displacement Pumps)

4.3.2. By type of Centrifugal pump (Submersible and Non Submersible Pumps), 2018 and 2023E

4.3.3. By type of Centrifugal Pump Stages (Single-Stage and Multi-Stage Pumps), 2018 and 2023E

4.3.4. By type of Positive Displacement Pump (Rotary Pumps and Reciprocating Pumps), 2018 and 2023E

4.3.5. By Type of End Users (Industrial, Governmental, Commercial Sectors), 2018 and 2023E



5. Competitive Scenario of Major Players in Vietnam Pumps Market



6. Vietnam Pumps Market Service Matrix

6.1. Company Service Matrix By Type of Industry Served (Water Supply, Waste Water Treatment, Industrial plants, HVAC, Energy)

6.2. Company Service Matrix By Type of Products Offered (Centrifugal, Submersible, Circulator, Magnetic Drive, Wet/ Dry Well Pumps, Positive Displacement, Vacuum Pumps)



7. Key Metrics (Revenue, Number of Plants, Production Area, Certification, Number of employees and Distributors, Warranty) For Major Players



8. Market Share for Major Players Operating in the Vietnam Pumps Market, 2018

8.1. Strengths and Weakness Of Major Players in Vietnam Pumps Market

8.2. Market Share for Major Players (HAPUMA, EBARA, Grundfos, WILO, KSB and Others) in Vietnam Pumps Market, 2018



9. Company Profiles (Overview, Location, Revenue, Recent Events, Key Statistics, Certification, Strengths, Weakness, Business Strategy, Best Selling Product and Major Clients)

9.1. Hai Duong Pump Manufacturing JSC - HAPUMA

9.2. Ebara Vietnam

9.3. Grundfos Vietnam

9.4. WILO Vietnam

9.5. KSB Vietnam

9.6. IWAKI Vietnam

9.7. TSURUMI Pump Vietnam Company

9.8. INTECH Pump Vietnam CO., LTD

9.9. SAIGON Industrial Pump JSC Vietnam



10. Analyst Recommendation



For more information about this company profile visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ntdmrs

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900