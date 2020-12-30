New York, Dec. 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Smart Irrigation Systems Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05960081/?utm_source=GNW
6 Billion by 2027, growing at aCAGR of 15.9% over the period 2020-2027. Weather-based Controller Systems, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 16.7% CAGR and reach US$1.9 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Sensor-based Controller Systems segment is readjusted to a revised 14% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $277.8 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 15.2% CAGR
The Smart Irrigation Systems market in the U.S. is estimated at US$277.8 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$454.9 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 15.2% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 14.1% and 13.6% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 11.6% CAGR.We bring years of research experience to this 8th edition of our report. The 172-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.
Competitors identified in this market include, among others,
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05960081/?utm_source=GNW
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Global Competitor Market Shares
Smart Irrigation Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide
(in %): 2019 & 2025
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: World Current & Future Analysis for Smart Irrigation
Systems by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through
2027
Table 2: World 7-Year Perspective for Smart Irrigation Systems
by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World Markets for Years 2020 & 2027
Table 3: World Current & Future Analysis for Weather-based
Controller Systems by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2020 through 2027
Table 4: World 7-Year Perspective for Weather-based Controller
Systems by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and
Rest of World for Years 2020 & 2027
Table 5: World Current & Future Analysis for Sensor-based
Controller Systems by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2020 through 2027
Table 6: World 7-Year Perspective for Sensor-based Controller
Systems by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and
Rest of World for Years 2020 & 2027
Table 7: World Current & Future Analysis for Controllers by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027
Table 8: World 7-Year Perspective for Controllers by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years
2020 & 2027
Table 9: World Current & Future Analysis for Sensors by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027
Table 10: World 7-Year Perspective for Sensors by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years
2020 & 2027
Table 11: World Current & Future Analysis for Water Flow Meters
by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027
Table 12: World 7-Year Perspective for Water Flow Meters by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2020 & 2027
Table 13: World Current & Future Analysis for Other Components
by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027
Table 14: World 7-Year Perspective for Other Components by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2020 & 2027
Table 15: World Current & Future Analysis for Non-Agricultural
by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027
Table 16: World 7-Year Perspective for Non-Agricultural by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2020 & 2027
Table 17: World Current & Future Analysis for Agricultural by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027
Table 18: World 7-Year Perspective for Agricultural by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2020 & 2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
US Smart Irrigation Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 19: USA Current & Future Analysis for Smart Irrigation
Systems by Irrigation Controller - Weather-based Controller
Systems and Sensor-based Controller Systems - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027
Table 20: USA 7-Year Perspective for Smart Irrigation Systems
by Irrigation Controller - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Weather-based Controller Systems and Sensor-based
Controller Systems for the Years 2020 & 2027
Table 21: USA Current & Future Analysis for Smart Irrigation
Systems by Component - Controllers, Sensors, Water Flow Meters
and Other Components - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
Table 22: USA 7-Year Perspective for Smart Irrigation Systems
by Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Controllers, Sensors, Water Flow Meters and Other Components
for the Years 2020 & 2027
Table 23: USA Current & Future Analysis for Smart Irrigation
Systems by Application - Non-Agricultural and Agricultural -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027
Table 24: USA 7-Year Perspective for Smart Irrigation Systems
by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Non-Agricultural and Agricultural for the Years 2020 & 2027
CANADA
Table 25: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Smart Irrigation
Systems by Irrigation Controller - Weather-based Controller
Systems and Sensor-based Controller Systems - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027
Table 26: Canada 7-Year Perspective for Smart Irrigation
Systems by Irrigation Controller - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Weather-based Controller Systems and
Sensor-based Controller Systems for the Years 2020 & 2027
Table 27: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Smart Irrigation
Systems by Component - Controllers, Sensors, Water Flow Meters
and Other Components - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
Table 28: Canada 7-Year Perspective for Smart Irrigation
Systems by Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Controllers, Sensors, Water Flow Meters and Other Components
for the Years 2020 & 2027
Table 29: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Smart Irrigation
Systems by Application - Non-Agricultural and Agricultural -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027
Table 30: Canada 7-Year Perspective for Smart Irrigation
Systems by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Non-Agricultural and Agricultural for the Years 2020 & 2027
JAPAN
Table 31: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Smart Irrigation
Systems by Irrigation Controller - Weather-based Controller
Systems and Sensor-based Controller Systems - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027
Table 32: Japan 7-Year Perspective for Smart Irrigation Systems
by Irrigation Controller - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Weather-based Controller Systems and Sensor-based
Controller Systems for the Years 2020 & 2027
Table 33: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Smart Irrigation
Systems by Component - Controllers, Sensors, Water Flow Meters
and Other Components - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
Table 34: Japan 7-Year Perspective for Smart Irrigation Systems
by Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Controllers, Sensors, Water Flow Meters and Other Components
for the Years 2020 & 2027
Table 35: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Smart Irrigation
Systems by Application - Non-Agricultural and Agricultural -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027
Table 36: Japan 7-Year Perspective for Smart Irrigation Systems
by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Non-Agricultural and Agricultural for the Years 2020 & 2027
CHINA
Table 37: China Current & Future Analysis for Smart Irrigation
Systems by Irrigation Controller - Weather-based Controller
Systems and Sensor-based Controller Systems - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027
Table 38: China 7-Year Perspective for Smart Irrigation Systems
by Irrigation Controller - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Weather-based Controller Systems and Sensor-based
Controller Systems for the Years 2020 & 2027
Table 39: China Current & Future Analysis for Smart Irrigation
Systems by Component - Controllers, Sensors, Water Flow Meters
and Other Components - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
Table 40: China 7-Year Perspective for Smart Irrigation Systems
by Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Controllers, Sensors, Water Flow Meters and Other Components
for the Years 2020 & 2027
Table 41: China Current & Future Analysis for Smart Irrigation
Systems by Application - Non-Agricultural and Agricultural -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027
Table 42: China 7-Year Perspective for Smart Irrigation Systems
by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Non-Agricultural and Agricultural for the Years 2020 & 2027
EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
European Smart Irrigation Market: Competitor Market Share
Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 43: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Smart Irrigation
Systems by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK and
Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027
Table 44: Europe 7-Year Perspective for Smart Irrigation
Systems by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of Europe Markets
for Years 2020 & 2027
Table 45: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Smart Irrigation
Systems by Irrigation Controller - Weather-based Controller
Systems and Sensor-based Controller Systems - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027
Table 46: Europe 7-Year Perspective for Smart Irrigation
Systems by Irrigation Controller - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Weather-based Controller Systems and
Sensor-based Controller Systems for the Years 2020 & 2027
Table 47: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Smart Irrigation
Systems by Component - Controllers, Sensors, Water Flow Meters
and Other Components - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
Table 48: Europe 7-Year Perspective for Smart Irrigation
Systems by Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Controllers, Sensors, Water Flow Meters and Other Components
for the Years 2020 & 2027
Table 49: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Smart Irrigation
Systems by Application - Non-Agricultural and Agricultural -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027
Table 50: Europe 7-Year Perspective for Smart Irrigation
Systems by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Non-Agricultural and Agricultural for the Years 2020 & 2027
FRANCE
Table 51: France Current & Future Analysis for Smart Irrigation
Systems by Irrigation Controller - Weather-based Controller
Systems and Sensor-based Controller Systems - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027
Table 52: France 7-Year Perspective for Smart Irrigation
Systems by Irrigation Controller - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Weather-based Controller Systems and
Sensor-based Controller Systems for the Years 2020 & 2027
Table 53: France Current & Future Analysis for Smart Irrigation
Systems by Component - Controllers, Sensors, Water Flow Meters
and Other Components - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
Table 54: France 7-Year Perspective for Smart Irrigation
Systems by Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Controllers, Sensors, Water Flow Meters and Other Components
for the Years 2020 & 2027
Table 55: France Current & Future Analysis for Smart Irrigation
Systems by Application - Non-Agricultural and Agricultural -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027
Table 56: France 7-Year Perspective for Smart Irrigation
Systems by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Non-Agricultural and Agricultural for the Years 2020 & 2027
GERMANY
Table 57: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Smart
Irrigation Systems by Irrigation Controller - Weather-based
Controller Systems and Sensor-based Controller Systems -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027
Table 58: Germany 7-Year Perspective for Smart Irrigation
Systems by Irrigation Controller - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Weather-based Controller Systems and
Sensor-based Controller Systems for the Years 2020 & 2027
Table 59: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Smart
Irrigation Systems by Component - Controllers, Sensors, Water
Flow Meters and Other Components - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
Table 60: Germany 7-Year Perspective for Smart Irrigation
Systems by Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Controllers, Sensors, Water Flow Meters and Other Components
for the Years 2020 & 2027
Table 61: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Smart
Irrigation Systems by Application - Non-Agricultural and
Agricultural - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
Table 62: Germany 7-Year Perspective for Smart Irrigation
Systems by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Non-Agricultural and Agricultural for the Years 2020 & 2027
ITALY
Table 63: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Smart Irrigation
Systems by Irrigation Controller - Weather-based Controller
Systems and Sensor-based Controller Systems - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027
Table 64: Italy 7-Year Perspective for Smart Irrigation Systems
by Irrigation Controller - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Weather-based Controller Systems and Sensor-based
Controller Systems for the Years 2020 & 2027
Table 65: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Smart Irrigation
Systems by Component - Controllers, Sensors, Water Flow Meters
and Other Components - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
Table 66: Italy 7-Year Perspective for Smart Irrigation Systems
by Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Controllers, Sensors, Water Flow Meters and Other Components
for the Years 2020 & 2027
Table 67: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Smart Irrigation
Systems by Application - Non-Agricultural and Agricultural -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027
Table 68: Italy 7-Year Perspective for Smart Irrigation Systems
by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Non-Agricultural and Agricultural for the Years 2020 & 2027
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 69: UK Current & Future Analysis for Smart Irrigation
Systems by Irrigation Controller - Weather-based Controller
Systems and Sensor-based Controller Systems - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027
Table 70: UK 7-Year Perspective for Smart Irrigation Systems by
Irrigation Controller - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Weather-based Controller Systems and Sensor-based Controller
Systems for the Years 2020 & 2027
Table 71: UK Current & Future Analysis for Smart Irrigation
Systems by Component - Controllers, Sensors, Water Flow Meters
and Other Components - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
Table 72: UK 7-Year Perspective for Smart Irrigation Systems by
Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Controllers, Sensors, Water Flow Meters and Other Components
for the Years 2020 & 2027
Table 73: UK Current & Future Analysis for Smart Irrigation
Systems by Application - Non-Agricultural and Agricultural -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027
Table 74: UK 7-Year Perspective for Smart Irrigation Systems by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Non-Agricultural and Agricultural for the Years 2020 & 2027
REST OF EUROPE
Table 75: Rest of Europe Current & Future Analysis for Smart
Irrigation Systems by Irrigation Controller - Weather-based
Controller Systems and Sensor-based Controller Systems -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027
Table 76: Rest of Europe 7-Year Perspective for Smart
Irrigation Systems by Irrigation Controller - Percentage
Breakdown of Value Sales for Weather-based Controller Systems
and Sensor-based Controller Systems for the Years 2020 & 2027
Table 77: Rest of Europe Current & Future Analysis for Smart
Irrigation Systems by Component - Controllers, Sensors, Water
Flow Meters and Other Components - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
Table 78: Rest of Europe 7-Year Perspective for Smart
Irrigation Systems by Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Controllers, Sensors, Water Flow Meters and Other
Components for the Years 2020 & 2027
Table 79: Rest of Europe Current & Future Analysis for Smart
Irrigation Systems by Application - Non-Agricultural and
Agricultural - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
Table 80: Rest of Europe 7-Year Perspective for Smart
Irrigation Systems by Application - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Non-Agricultural and Agricultural for the Years
2020 & 2027
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 81: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for Smart
Irrigation Systems by Irrigation Controller - Weather-based
Controller Systems and Sensor-based Controller Systems -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027
Table 82: Asia-Pacific 7-Year Perspective for Smart Irrigation
Systems by Irrigation Controller - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Weather-based Controller Systems and
Sensor-based Controller Systems for the Years 2020 & 2027
Table 83: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for Smart
Irrigation Systems by Component - Controllers, Sensors, Water
Flow Meters and Other Components - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
Table 84: Asia-Pacific 7-Year Perspective for Smart Irrigation
Systems by Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Controllers, Sensors, Water Flow Meters and Other Components
for the Years 2020 & 2027
Table 85: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for Smart
Irrigation Systems by Application - Non-Agricultural and
Agricultural - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
Table 86: Asia-Pacific 7-Year Perspective for Smart Irrigation
Systems by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Non-Agricultural and Agricultural for the Years 2020 & 2027
REST OF WORLD
Table 87: Rest of World Current & Future Analysis for Smart
Irrigation Systems by Irrigation Controller - Weather-based
Controller Systems and Sensor-based Controller Systems -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027
Table 88: Rest of World 7-Year Perspective for Smart Irrigation
Systems by Irrigation Controller - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Weather-based Controller Systems and
Sensor-based Controller Systems for the Years 2020 & 2027
Table 89: Rest of World Current & Future Analysis for Smart
Irrigation Systems by Component - Controllers, Sensors, Water
Flow Meters and Other Components - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
Table 90: Rest of World 7-Year Perspective for Smart Irrigation
Systems by Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Controllers, Sensors, Water Flow Meters and Other Components
for the Years 2020 & 2027
Table 91: Rest of World Current & Future Analysis for Smart
Irrigation Systems by Application - Non-Agricultural and
Agricultural - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
Table 92: Rest of World 7-Year Perspective for Smart Irrigation
Systems by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Non-Agricultural and Agricultural for the Years 2020 & 2027
IV. COMPETITION
Total Companies Profiled: 42
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05960081/?utm_source=GNW
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
__________________________
Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001
ReportLinker
Lyon, FRANCE
Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001
ReportLinker logo.jpgLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: