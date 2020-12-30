New York, Dec. 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Smart Irrigation Systems Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05960081/?utm_source=GNW

6 Billion by 2027, growing at aCAGR of 15.9% over the period 2020-2027. Weather-based Controller Systems, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 16.7% CAGR and reach US$1.9 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Sensor-based Controller Systems segment is readjusted to a revised 14% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $277.8 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 15.2% CAGR



The Smart Irrigation Systems market in the U.S. is estimated at US$277.8 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$454.9 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 15.2% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 14.1% and 13.6% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 11.6% CAGR.We bring years of research experience to this 8th edition of our report. The 172-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.



Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

Baseline Inc.

Calsense

Galcon Israel

Hunter Industries, Inc.

Hydropoint Data Systems

Netafim Ltd.

Rachio Inc.

Rain Bird Corporation.

The Toro Company

Weathermatic







I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Global Competitor Market Shares

Smart Irrigation Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide

(in %): 2019 & 2025

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: World Current & Future Analysis for Smart Irrigation

Systems by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through

2027



Table 2: World 7-Year Perspective for Smart Irrigation Systems

by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World Markets for Years 2020 & 2027



Table 3: World Current & Future Analysis for Weather-based

Controller Systems by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2020 through 2027



Table 4: World 7-Year Perspective for Weather-based Controller

Systems by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and

Rest of World for Years 2020 & 2027



Table 5: World Current & Future Analysis for Sensor-based

Controller Systems by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2020 through 2027



Table 6: World 7-Year Perspective for Sensor-based Controller

Systems by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and

Rest of World for Years 2020 & 2027



Table 7: World Current & Future Analysis for Controllers by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027



Table 8: World 7-Year Perspective for Controllers by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years

2020 & 2027



Table 9: World Current & Future Analysis for Sensors by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027



Table 10: World 7-Year Perspective for Sensors by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years

2020 & 2027



Table 11: World Current & Future Analysis for Water Flow Meters

by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027



Table 12: World 7-Year Perspective for Water Flow Meters by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2020 & 2027



Table 13: World Current & Future Analysis for Other Components

by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027



Table 14: World 7-Year Perspective for Other Components by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2020 & 2027



Table 15: World Current & Future Analysis for Non-Agricultural

by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027



Table 16: World 7-Year Perspective for Non-Agricultural by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2020 & 2027



Table 17: World Current & Future Analysis for Agricultural by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027



Table 18: World 7-Year Perspective for Agricultural by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2020 & 2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Market Facts & Figures

US Smart Irrigation Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 19: USA Current & Future Analysis for Smart Irrigation

Systems by Irrigation Controller - Weather-based Controller

Systems and Sensor-based Controller Systems - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027



Table 20: USA 7-Year Perspective for Smart Irrigation Systems

by Irrigation Controller - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Weather-based Controller Systems and Sensor-based

Controller Systems for the Years 2020 & 2027



Table 21: USA Current & Future Analysis for Smart Irrigation

Systems by Component - Controllers, Sensors, Water Flow Meters

and Other Components - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 22: USA 7-Year Perspective for Smart Irrigation Systems

by Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Controllers, Sensors, Water Flow Meters and Other Components

for the Years 2020 & 2027



Table 23: USA Current & Future Analysis for Smart Irrigation

Systems by Application - Non-Agricultural and Agricultural -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027



Table 24: USA 7-Year Perspective for Smart Irrigation Systems

by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Non-Agricultural and Agricultural for the Years 2020 & 2027



CANADA

Table 25: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Smart Irrigation

Systems by Irrigation Controller - Weather-based Controller

Systems and Sensor-based Controller Systems - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027



Table 26: Canada 7-Year Perspective for Smart Irrigation

Systems by Irrigation Controller - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for Weather-based Controller Systems and

Sensor-based Controller Systems for the Years 2020 & 2027



Table 27: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Smart Irrigation

Systems by Component - Controllers, Sensors, Water Flow Meters

and Other Components - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 28: Canada 7-Year Perspective for Smart Irrigation

Systems by Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Controllers, Sensors, Water Flow Meters and Other Components

for the Years 2020 & 2027



Table 29: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Smart Irrigation

Systems by Application - Non-Agricultural and Agricultural -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027



Table 30: Canada 7-Year Perspective for Smart Irrigation

Systems by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Non-Agricultural and Agricultural for the Years 2020 & 2027



JAPAN

Table 31: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Smart Irrigation

Systems by Irrigation Controller - Weather-based Controller

Systems and Sensor-based Controller Systems - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027



Table 32: Japan 7-Year Perspective for Smart Irrigation Systems

by Irrigation Controller - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Weather-based Controller Systems and Sensor-based

Controller Systems for the Years 2020 & 2027



Table 33: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Smart Irrigation

Systems by Component - Controllers, Sensors, Water Flow Meters

and Other Components - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 34: Japan 7-Year Perspective for Smart Irrigation Systems

by Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Controllers, Sensors, Water Flow Meters and Other Components

for the Years 2020 & 2027



Table 35: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Smart Irrigation

Systems by Application - Non-Agricultural and Agricultural -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027



Table 36: Japan 7-Year Perspective for Smart Irrigation Systems

by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Non-Agricultural and Agricultural for the Years 2020 & 2027



CHINA

Table 37: China Current & Future Analysis for Smart Irrigation

Systems by Irrigation Controller - Weather-based Controller

Systems and Sensor-based Controller Systems - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027



Table 38: China 7-Year Perspective for Smart Irrigation Systems

by Irrigation Controller - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Weather-based Controller Systems and Sensor-based

Controller Systems for the Years 2020 & 2027



Table 39: China Current & Future Analysis for Smart Irrigation

Systems by Component - Controllers, Sensors, Water Flow Meters

and Other Components - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 40: China 7-Year Perspective for Smart Irrigation Systems

by Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Controllers, Sensors, Water Flow Meters and Other Components

for the Years 2020 & 2027



Table 41: China Current & Future Analysis for Smart Irrigation

Systems by Application - Non-Agricultural and Agricultural -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027



Table 42: China 7-Year Perspective for Smart Irrigation Systems

by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Non-Agricultural and Agricultural for the Years 2020 & 2027



EUROPE

Market Facts & Figures

European Smart Irrigation Market: Competitor Market Share

Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 43: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Smart Irrigation

Systems by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK and

Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027



Table 44: Europe 7-Year Perspective for Smart Irrigation

Systems by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of Europe Markets

for Years 2020 & 2027



Table 45: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Smart Irrigation

Systems by Irrigation Controller - Weather-based Controller

Systems and Sensor-based Controller Systems - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027



Table 46: Europe 7-Year Perspective for Smart Irrigation

Systems by Irrigation Controller - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for Weather-based Controller Systems and

Sensor-based Controller Systems for the Years 2020 & 2027



Table 47: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Smart Irrigation

Systems by Component - Controllers, Sensors, Water Flow Meters

and Other Components - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 48: Europe 7-Year Perspective for Smart Irrigation

Systems by Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Controllers, Sensors, Water Flow Meters and Other Components

for the Years 2020 & 2027



Table 49: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Smart Irrigation

Systems by Application - Non-Agricultural and Agricultural -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027



Table 50: Europe 7-Year Perspective for Smart Irrigation

Systems by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Non-Agricultural and Agricultural for the Years 2020 & 2027



FRANCE

Table 51: France Current & Future Analysis for Smart Irrigation

Systems by Irrigation Controller - Weather-based Controller

Systems and Sensor-based Controller Systems - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027



Table 52: France 7-Year Perspective for Smart Irrigation

Systems by Irrigation Controller - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for Weather-based Controller Systems and

Sensor-based Controller Systems for the Years 2020 & 2027



Table 53: France Current & Future Analysis for Smart Irrigation

Systems by Component - Controllers, Sensors, Water Flow Meters

and Other Components - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 54: France 7-Year Perspective for Smart Irrigation

Systems by Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Controllers, Sensors, Water Flow Meters and Other Components

for the Years 2020 & 2027



Table 55: France Current & Future Analysis for Smart Irrigation

Systems by Application - Non-Agricultural and Agricultural -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027



Table 56: France 7-Year Perspective for Smart Irrigation

Systems by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Non-Agricultural and Agricultural for the Years 2020 & 2027



GERMANY

Table 57: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Smart

Irrigation Systems by Irrigation Controller - Weather-based

Controller Systems and Sensor-based Controller Systems -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027



Table 58: Germany 7-Year Perspective for Smart Irrigation

Systems by Irrigation Controller - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for Weather-based Controller Systems and

Sensor-based Controller Systems for the Years 2020 & 2027



Table 59: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Smart

Irrigation Systems by Component - Controllers, Sensors, Water

Flow Meters and Other Components - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 60: Germany 7-Year Perspective for Smart Irrigation

Systems by Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Controllers, Sensors, Water Flow Meters and Other Components

for the Years 2020 & 2027



Table 61: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Smart

Irrigation Systems by Application - Non-Agricultural and

Agricultural - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 62: Germany 7-Year Perspective for Smart Irrigation

Systems by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Non-Agricultural and Agricultural for the Years 2020 & 2027



ITALY

Table 63: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Smart Irrigation

Systems by Irrigation Controller - Weather-based Controller

Systems and Sensor-based Controller Systems - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027



Table 64: Italy 7-Year Perspective for Smart Irrigation Systems

by Irrigation Controller - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Weather-based Controller Systems and Sensor-based

Controller Systems for the Years 2020 & 2027



Table 65: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Smart Irrigation

Systems by Component - Controllers, Sensors, Water Flow Meters

and Other Components - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 66: Italy 7-Year Perspective for Smart Irrigation Systems

by Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Controllers, Sensors, Water Flow Meters and Other Components

for the Years 2020 & 2027



Table 67: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Smart Irrigation

Systems by Application - Non-Agricultural and Agricultural -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027



Table 68: Italy 7-Year Perspective for Smart Irrigation Systems

by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Non-Agricultural and Agricultural for the Years 2020 & 2027



UNITED KINGDOM

Table 69: UK Current & Future Analysis for Smart Irrigation

Systems by Irrigation Controller - Weather-based Controller

Systems and Sensor-based Controller Systems - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027



Table 70: UK 7-Year Perspective for Smart Irrigation Systems by

Irrigation Controller - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Weather-based Controller Systems and Sensor-based Controller

Systems for the Years 2020 & 2027



Table 71: UK Current & Future Analysis for Smart Irrigation

Systems by Component - Controllers, Sensors, Water Flow Meters

and Other Components - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 72: UK 7-Year Perspective for Smart Irrigation Systems by

Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Controllers, Sensors, Water Flow Meters and Other Components

for the Years 2020 & 2027



Table 73: UK Current & Future Analysis for Smart Irrigation

Systems by Application - Non-Agricultural and Agricultural -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027



Table 74: UK 7-Year Perspective for Smart Irrigation Systems by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Non-Agricultural and Agricultural for the Years 2020 & 2027



REST OF EUROPE

Table 75: Rest of Europe Current & Future Analysis for Smart

Irrigation Systems by Irrigation Controller - Weather-based

Controller Systems and Sensor-based Controller Systems -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027



Table 76: Rest of Europe 7-Year Perspective for Smart

Irrigation Systems by Irrigation Controller - Percentage

Breakdown of Value Sales for Weather-based Controller Systems

and Sensor-based Controller Systems for the Years 2020 & 2027



Table 77: Rest of Europe Current & Future Analysis for Smart

Irrigation Systems by Component - Controllers, Sensors, Water

Flow Meters and Other Components - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 78: Rest of Europe 7-Year Perspective for Smart

Irrigation Systems by Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Controllers, Sensors, Water Flow Meters and Other

Components for the Years 2020 & 2027



Table 79: Rest of Europe Current & Future Analysis for Smart

Irrigation Systems by Application - Non-Agricultural and

Agricultural - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 80: Rest of Europe 7-Year Perspective for Smart

Irrigation Systems by Application - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for Non-Agricultural and Agricultural for the Years

2020 & 2027



ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 81: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for Smart

Irrigation Systems by Irrigation Controller - Weather-based

Controller Systems and Sensor-based Controller Systems -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027



Table 82: Asia-Pacific 7-Year Perspective for Smart Irrigation

Systems by Irrigation Controller - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for Weather-based Controller Systems and

Sensor-based Controller Systems for the Years 2020 & 2027



Table 83: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for Smart

Irrigation Systems by Component - Controllers, Sensors, Water

Flow Meters and Other Components - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 84: Asia-Pacific 7-Year Perspective for Smart Irrigation

Systems by Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Controllers, Sensors, Water Flow Meters and Other Components

for the Years 2020 & 2027



Table 85: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for Smart

Irrigation Systems by Application - Non-Agricultural and

Agricultural - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 86: Asia-Pacific 7-Year Perspective for Smart Irrigation

Systems by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Non-Agricultural and Agricultural for the Years 2020 & 2027



REST OF WORLD

Table 87: Rest of World Current & Future Analysis for Smart

Irrigation Systems by Irrigation Controller - Weather-based

Controller Systems and Sensor-based Controller Systems -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027



Table 88: Rest of World 7-Year Perspective for Smart Irrigation

Systems by Irrigation Controller - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for Weather-based Controller Systems and

Sensor-based Controller Systems for the Years 2020 & 2027



Table 89: Rest of World Current & Future Analysis for Smart

Irrigation Systems by Component - Controllers, Sensors, Water

Flow Meters and Other Components - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 90: Rest of World 7-Year Perspective for Smart Irrigation

Systems by Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Controllers, Sensors, Water Flow Meters and Other Components

for the Years 2020 & 2027



Table 91: Rest of World Current & Future Analysis for Smart

Irrigation Systems by Application - Non-Agricultural and

Agricultural - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 92: Rest of World 7-Year Perspective for Smart Irrigation

Systems by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Non-Agricultural and Agricultural for the Years 2020 & 2027



IV. COMPETITION

Total Companies Profiled: 42

