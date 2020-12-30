Dublin, Dec. 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ResearchAndMarkets.com published a new article on the US drones and deliveries industry "Drones - US Clears Way for Drone Deliveries"

Small drones will now be able to fly over people and at night in the USA, according to a new ruling by the Federal Aviation Administration. The ruling will make way for drones to be able to make package deliveries.

The FAA required that drones flying at night have anti-collision lights that can be seen up to three miles away, and have no exposed rotating parts that could lacerate human flesh. All drones will need to be registered with the FAA to broadcast their identification, location and take-of information via radio frequency, and all drone pilots will need to carry their remote pilot certificate and identification at all times and to complete special training.

United Parcel Service won the US government's first full approval to operate a drone fleet, and Amazon.com have received approval to test commercial deliveries.

