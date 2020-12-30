New York, Dec. 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Smart Hospitals Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05960080/?utm_source=GNW
7 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 21.2% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Hardware, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 19.6% CAGR and reach US$24.9 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Services segment is readjusted to a revised 22% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $7.5 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 20.8% CAGR
The Smart Hospitals market in the U.S. is estimated at US$7.5 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$17 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 20.8% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 18.8% and 18.1% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 15% CAGR.
Systems & Software Segment to Record 20.7% CAGR
In the global Systems & Software segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 20.6% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$2.9 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$10.7 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$11.4 Billion by the year 2027.We bring years of research experience to this 6th edition of our report. The 148-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.
Competitors identified in this market include, among others,
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05960080/?utm_source=GNW
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Global Competitor Market Shares
Smart Hospital Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide
(in %): 2019 & 2025
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: Smart Hospitals Global Market Estimates and Forecasts
in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 2: Smart Hospitals Market Share Shift across Key
Geographies Worldwide: 2020 VS 2027
Table 3: Hardware (Component) World Market by Region/Country in
US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 4: Hardware (Component) Market Share Breakdown of
Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027
Table 5: Services (Component) Potential Growth Markets
Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 6: Services (Component) Market Sales Breakdown by
Region/Country in Percentage: 2020 VS 2027
Table 7: Systems & Software (Component) Geographic Market
Spread Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 8: Systems & Software (Component) Market Share
Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027
Table 9: Remote Medicine Management (Application) Demand
Potential Worldwide in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 10: Remote Medicine Management (Application) Share
Breakdown Review by Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027
Table 11: Electronic Health Record & Clinical Workflow
(Application) Worldwide Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Million
by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 12: Electronic Health Record & Clinical Workflow
(Application) Distribution of Global Sales by Region/Country:
2020 VS 2027
Table 13: Outpatient Vigilance (Application) Sales Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years
2020 through 2027
Table 14: Outpatient Vigilance (Application) Global Market
Share Distribution by Region/Country for 2020 and 2027
Table 15: Medical Connected Imaging (Application) Global
Opportunity Assessment in US$ Million by Region/Country:
2020-2027
Table 16: Medical Connected Imaging (Application) Percentage
Share Breakdown of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027
Table 17: Medical Assistance (Application) Worldwide Sales in
US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 18: Medical Assistance (Application) Market Share Shift
across Key Geographies: 2020 VS 2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
US Smart Hospital Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 19: United States Smart Hospitals Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million by Component: 2020 to 2027
Table 20: United States Smart Hospitals Market Share Breakdown
by Component: 2020 VS 2027
Table 21: United States Smart Hospitals Latent Demand Forecasts
in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 22: Smart Hospitals Market Share Breakdown in the United
States by Application: 2020 VS 2027
CANADA
Table 23: Canadian Smart Hospitals Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Component: 2020 to 2027
Table 24: Smart Hospitals Market in Canada: Percentage Share
Breakdown of Sales by Component for 2020 and 2027
Table 25: Canadian Smart Hospitals Market Quantitative Demand
Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 26: Canadian Smart Hospitals Market Share Analysis by
Application: 2020 VS 2027
JAPAN
Table 27: Japanese Market for Smart Hospitals: Annual Sales
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Component for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 28: Japanese Smart Hospitals Market Share Analysis by
Component: 2020 VS 2027
Table 29: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Smart
Hospitals in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 30: Smart Hospitals Market Share Shift in Japan by
Application: 2020 VS 2027
CHINA
Table 31: Chinese Smart Hospitals Market Growth Prospects in
US$ Million by Component for the Period 2020-2027
Table 32: Chinese Smart Hospitals Market by Component:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2020 and 2027
Table 33: Chinese Demand for Smart Hospitals in US$ Million by
Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 34: Chinese Smart Hospitals Market Share Breakdown by
Application: 2020 VS 2027
EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
European Smart Hospital Market: Competitor Market Share
Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 35: European Smart Hospitals Market Demand Scenario in
US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 36: European Smart Hospitals Market Share Shift by
Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027
Table 37: European Smart Hospitals Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Component: 2020-2027
Table 38: European Smart Hospitals Market Share Breakdown by
Component: 2020 VS 2027
Table 39: European Smart Hospitals Addressable Market
Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027
Table 40: European Smart Hospitals Market Share Analysis by
Application: 2020 VS 2027
FRANCE
Table 41: Smart Hospitals Market in France by Component:
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period
2020-2027
Table 42: French Smart Hospitals Market Share Analysis by
Component: 2020 VS 2027
Table 43: Smart Hospitals Quantitative Demand Analysis in
France in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027
Table 44: French Smart Hospitals Market Share Analysis:
A 7-Year Perspective by Application for 2020 and 2027
GERMANY
Table 45: Smart Hospitals Market in Germany: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Component for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 46: German Smart Hospitals Market Share Breakdown by
Component: 2020 VS 2027
Table 47: Smart Hospitals Market in Germany: Annual Sales
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 48: Smart Hospitals Market Share Distribution in Germany
by Application: 2020 VS 2027
ITALY
Table 49: Italian Smart Hospitals Market Growth Prospects in
US$ Million by Component for the Period 2020-2027
Table 50: Italian Smart Hospitals Market by Component:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2020 and 2027
Table 51: Italian Demand for Smart Hospitals in US$ Million by
Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 52: Italian Smart Hospitals Market Share Breakdown by
Application: 2020 VS 2027
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 53: United Kingdom Market for Smart Hospitals: Annual
Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Component for
the Period 2020-2027
Table 54: United Kingdom Smart Hospitals Market Share Analysis
by Component: 2020 VS 2027
Table 55: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for
Smart Hospitals in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 56: Smart Hospitals Market Share Shift in the United
Kingdom by Application: 2020 VS 2027
REST OF EUROPE
Table 57: Rest of Europe Smart Hospitals Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Component: 2020-2027
Table 58: Rest of Europe Smart Hospitals Market Share Breakdown
by Component: 2020 VS 2027
Table 59: Rest of Europe Smart Hospitals Addressable Market
Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027
Table 60: Rest of Europe Smart Hospitals Market Share Analysis
by Application: 2020 VS 2027
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 61: Smart Hospitals Market in Asia-Pacific by Component:
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period
2020-2027
Table 62: Asia-Pacific Smart Hospitals Market Share Analysis by
Component: 2020 VS 2027
Table 63: Smart Hospitals Quantitative Demand Analysis in
Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027
Table 64: Asia-Pacific Smart Hospitals Market Share Analysis:
A 7-Year Perspectiveby Application for 2020 and 2027
REST OF WORLD
Table 65: Rest of World Smart Hospitals Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Component: 2020 to 2027
Table 66: Smart Hospitals Market in Rest of World: Percentage
Share Breakdown of Sales by Component for 2020 and 2027
Table 67: Rest of World Smart Hospitals Market Quantitative
Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 68: Rest of World Smart Hospitals Market Share Analysis
by Application: 2020 VS 2027
IV. COMPETITION
Total Companies Profiled: 44
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05960080/?utm_source=GNW
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
__________________________
Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001
ReportLinker
Lyon, FRANCE
Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001
ReportLinker logo.jpgLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: