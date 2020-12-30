Dublin, Dec. 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Adaptogens Market - Forecasts from 2020 to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Adaptogens Market is expected to grow at CAGR of 8.55% to reach 3,993.345 million in 2025 from US$2,441.406 million in 2019.
The surge in the Innovation, Transparency, and Brand-Building of the product
Companies are investing a significant sum of capital into the R&D and innovation of the adaptogens product. There is a specific need to build trust, transparency among the consumers. Investments and brand building will help the manufacturers to gain a competitive edge in the market. There is a surge in the consumer preferences and awareness for the product that the individual is consuming. Innovation is the key to enhance and introduce novel products in the market.
The ayurvedic sector will have an imperative role as the usage of adaptogens was well discovered in Ancient times. There has been a surge in the usage of adaptogens in the food and beverage industry as more consumers are using the product in their meals or as a supplement in the drink. There is a need for creative marketing strategies to build trust and awareness among consumers. The companies are regularly enhancing and building more pro-duction facilities to accommodate the demand by the consumers.
There are a considerable number of consumers that are drifting away from pharmaceutical and medical products as those products are not giving the desired results to the consumers. Adaptogens are used to cure renal, cardiovascular, and digestive problems. There has been a surge in the awareness to consume novel and safer medicinal herbs that are used to maintain endocrine homeostasis. There are considerable advantages of using medicinal herbs that are related to a better and healthier body.
Adaptogens are used as a substitute for CBD
Cannabidiol which is also known as CBD is used for relieving stress, pain enhances digestion, and surges the mental focus of a brain. There has been a substantial use for CBD based products in the tinctures, beverages, and yoga apparels, which will register significant growth in the CBD industry, but there are considerable advantages of adaptogens based products that are expected to become a substitute for CBD based products. Adaptogens are known for their stress-relieving applications, and other medical properties that are expected to drive the adaptogens demand in the coming years.
Market Frontrunners
Competitive Analysis
Some of the major players are: Nutra Industries Inc., Xian Yuensun Biological Technology Co. Ltd., Organic India, PLT Health Solutions, Inc., Amax NutraSource, Inc., Changsha Organic Herb Inc, NutraCap Labs, Xi'an Green Biotech Co. Ltd., MB-Holding GmbH & Co. KG, REBBL Companies have to invest substantial capital into the product development to keep up with the demand.
Local farmers have a significant share in the market. Brand building and collaborations are required to have a competitive advantage. E-Commerce and awareness programs are essential to building trust among consumers.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Introduction
1.1. Market Definition
1.2. Market Segmentation
2. Research Methodology
2.1. Research Data
2.2. Assumptions
3. Executive Summary
3.1. Research Highlights
4. Market Dynamics
4.1. Market Drivers
4.2. Market Restraints
4.3. Porters Five Forces Analysis
4.4. Industry Value Chain Analysis
5. Global Adaptogens Market Analysis, by Nature
5.1. Introduction
5.2. Organic
5.3. Synthetic
6. Global Adaptogens Market Analysis, by Source
6.1. Introduction
6.2. Ashwagandha
6.3. Astragalus
6.4. Turmeric
6.5. Cordyceps
6.6. Others
7. Global Adaptogens Market Analysis, by Applications
7.1. Introduction
7.2. Food and Beverages
7.3. Cosmetics
7.4. Pharmaceuticals
7.5. Animal Feed
7.6. Others
8. Global Adaptogens Market Analysis, by Distribution Channel
8.1. Introduction
8.2. Online
8.3. Offline
9. Global Adaptogens Market Analysis, by Geography
10. Competitive Analysis
10.1. Major Players and Strategy Analysis
10.2. Emerging Players and Market Lucrativeness
10.3. Mergers, Acquisitions, Agreements, and Collaborations
10.4. Vendor Competitiveness Matrix
11. Company Profiles
11.1. Xian Yuen Sun Biological Technology Co. Ltd.
11.2. Organic India
11.3. Plt Health Solutions, Inc.
11.4. Changsha Organic Herb Inc
11.5. Nutracap Labs
11.6. Xi'An Green Biotech Co. Ltd.
11.7. Rebbl
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/11koxt
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
Research and Markets
Dublin, IRELAND
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
22157.jpgLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: