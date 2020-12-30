New York, Dec. 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Smart Home Speakers Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05960077/?utm_source=GNW

8 Billion by 2027, growing at aCAGR of 31.9% over the period 2020-2027. Commercial, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 35.5% CAGR and reach US$7.3 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Personal segment is readjusted to a revised 30.6% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1.1 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 30.7% CAGR



The Smart Home Speakers market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.1 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$4.2 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 30.7% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 29.2% and 27% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 22% CAGR.We bring years of research experience to this 9th edition of our report. The 108-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.



Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

Alphabet, Inc.

Amazon.com, Inc.

Cowin Technology Pte. Ltd.

Fabriq

Invoxia

Lenovo Group Limited

LG Electronics, Inc.

Mattel, Inc.

Pan Ocean Technology

Sony Mobile Communications AB







I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Global Competitor Market Shares

Smart Home Speaker Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide

(in %): 2019 & 2025

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: World Current & Future Analysis for Smart Home

Speakers by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through

2027



Table 2: World 7-Year Perspective for Smart Home Speakers by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World Markets for Years 2020 & 2027



Table 3: World Current & Future Analysis for Commercial by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027



Table 4: World 7-Year Perspective for Commercial by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years

2020 & 2027



Table 5: World Current & Future Analysis for Personal by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027



Table 6: World 7-Year Perspective for Personal by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years

2020 & 2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Market Facts & Figures

US Smart Home Speaker Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 7: USA Current & Future Analysis for Smart Home Speakers

by End-Use - Commercial and Personal - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 8: USA 7-Year Perspective for Smart Home Speakers by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Commercial

and Personal for the Years 2020 & 2027



CANADA

Table 9: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Smart Home

Speakers by End-Use - Commercial and Personal - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027



Table 10: Canada 7-Year Perspective for Smart Home Speakers by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Commercial

and Personal for the Years 2020 & 2027



JAPAN

Table 11: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Smart Home

Speakers by End-Use - Commercial and Personal - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027



Table 12: Japan 7-Year Perspective for Smart Home Speakers by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Commercial

and Personal for the Years 2020 & 2027



CHINA

Table 13: China Current & Future Analysis for Smart Home

Speakers by End-Use - Commercial and Personal - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027



Table 14: China 7-Year Perspective for Smart Home Speakers by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Commercial

and Personal for the Years 2020 & 2027



EUROPE

Market Facts & Figures

European Smart Home Speaker Market: Competitor Market Share

Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 15: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Smart Home

Speakers by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK and

Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027



Table 16: Europe 7-Year Perspective for Smart Home Speakers by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of Europe Markets for Years

2020 & 2027



Table 17: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Smart Home

Speakers by End-Use - Commercial and Personal - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027



Table 18: Europe 7-Year Perspective for Smart Home Speakers by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Commercial

and Personal for the Years 2020 & 2027



FRANCE

Table 19: France Current & Future Analysis for Smart Home

Speakers by End-Use - Commercial and Personal - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027



Table 20: France 7-Year Perspective for Smart Home Speakers by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Commercial

and Personal for the Years 2020 & 2027



GERMANY

Table 21: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Smart Home

Speakers by End-Use - Commercial and Personal - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027



Table 22: Germany 7-Year Perspective for Smart Home Speakers by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Commercial

and Personal for the Years 2020 & 2027



ITALY

Table 23: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Smart Home

Speakers by End-Use - Commercial and Personal - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027



Table 24: Italy 7-Year Perspective for Smart Home Speakers by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Commercial

and Personal for the Years 2020 & 2027



UNITED KINGDOM

Table 25: UK Current & Future Analysis for Smart Home Speakers

by End-Use - Commercial and Personal - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 26: UK 7-Year Perspective for Smart Home Speakers by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Commercial

and Personal for the Years 2020 & 2027



REST OF EUROPE

Table 27: Rest of Europe Current & Future Analysis for Smart

Home Speakers by End-Use - Commercial and Personal -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027



Table 28: Rest of Europe 7-Year Perspective for Smart Home

Speakers by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Commercial and Personal for the Years 2020 & 2027



ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 29: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for Smart Home

Speakers by End-Use - Commercial and Personal - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027



Table 30: Asia-Pacific 7-Year Perspective for Smart Home

Speakers by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Commercial and Personal for the Years 2020 & 2027



REST OF WORLD

Table 31: Rest of World Current & Future Analysis for Smart

Home Speakers by End-Use - Commercial and Personal -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027



Table 32: Rest of World 7-Year Perspective for Smart Home

Speakers by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Commercial and Personal for the Years 2020 & 2027



IV. COMPETITION

Total Companies Profiled: 42

