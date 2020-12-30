New York, Dec. 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Smart Helmet Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05960074/?utm_source=GNW
2 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 15.5% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Motorcycle & Bicycle, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 14.2% CAGR and reach US$1.5 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Industrial segment is readjusted to a revised 16.4% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $237.7 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 15% CAGR
The Smart Helmet market in the U.S. is estimated at US$237.7 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$384.6 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 15% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 13.6% and 13.4% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 11.5% CAGR.
Firefighting Segment to Record 21.2% CAGR
In the global Firefighting segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 20.9% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$77.3 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$292.3 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$266.4 Million by the year 2027.We bring years of research experience to this 9th edition of our report. The 114-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.
Competitors identified in this market include, among others,
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05960074/?utm_source=GNW
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Global Competitor Market Shares
Smart Helmet Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %):
2019 & 2025
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: Smart Helmet Global Market Estimates and Forecasts in
US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 2: Smart Helmet Market Share Shift across Key Geographies
Worldwide: 2020 VS 2027
Table 3: Motorcycle & Bicycle (End-Use) Global Opportunity
Assessment in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 4: Motorcycle & Bicycle (End-Use) Percentage Share
Breakdown of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027
Table 5: Industrial (End-Use) Worldwide Sales in US$ Thousand
by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 6: Industrial (End-Use) Market Share Shift across Key
Geographies: 2020 VS 2027
Table 7: Firefighting (End-Use) Global Market Estimates &
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 8: Firefighting (End-Use) Market Share Breakdown by
Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
US Smart Helmet Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 9: United States Smart Helmet Latent Demand Forecasts in
US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 10: Smart Helmet Market Share Breakdown in the United
States by End-Use: 2020 VS 2027
CANADA
Table 11: Canadian Smart Helmet Market Quantitative Demand
Analysis in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 12: Canadian Smart Helmet Market Share Analysis by
End-Use: 2020 VS 2027
JAPAN
Table 13: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Smart
Helmet in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 14: Smart Helmet Market Share Shift in Japan by End-Use:
2020 VS 2027
CHINA
Table 15: Chinese Demand for Smart Helmet in US$ Thousand by
End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 16: Chinese Smart Helmet Market Share Breakdown by
End-Use: 2020 VS 2027
EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
European Smart Helmet Market: Competitor Market Share Scenario
(in %) for 2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 17: European Smart Helmet Market Demand Scenario in US$
Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 18: European Smart Helmet Market Share Shift by
Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027
Table 19: European Smart Helmet Addressable Market Opportunity
in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020-2027
Table 20: European Smart Helmet Market Share Analysis by
End-Use: 2020 VS 2027
FRANCE
Table 21: Smart Helmet Quantitative Demand Analysis in France
in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020-2027
Table 22: French Smart Helmet Market Share Analysis: A 7-Year
Perspective by End-Use for 2020 and 2027
GERMANY
Table 23: Smart Helmet Market in Germany: Annual Sales
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by End-Use for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 24: Smart Helmet Market Share Distribution in Germany by
End-Use: 2020 VS 2027
ITALY
Table 25: Italian Demand for Smart Helmet in US$ Thousand by
End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 26: Italian Smart Helmet Market Share Breakdown by
End-Use: 2020 VS 2027
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 27: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for
Smart Helmet in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 28: Smart Helmet Market Share Shift in the United Kingdom
by End-Use: 2020 VS 2027
REST OF EUROPE
Table 29: Rest of Europe Smart Helmet Addressable Market
Opportunity in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020-2027
Table 30: Rest of Europe Smart Helmet Market Share Analysis by
End-Use: 2020 VS 2027
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 31: Smart Helmet Quantitative Demand Analysis in
Asia-Pacific in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020-2027
Table 32: Asia-Pacific Smart Helmet Market Share Analysis:
A 7-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2020 and 2027
REST OF WORLD
Table 33: Rest of World Smart Helmet Market Quantitative Demand
Analysis in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 34: Rest of World Smart Helmet Market Share Analysis by
End-Use: 2020 VS 2027
IV. COMPETITION
Total Companies Profiled: 46
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05960074/?utm_source=GNW
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
__________________________
Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001
ReportLinker
Lyon, FRANCE
Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001
ReportLinker logo.jpgLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: