2 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 15.5% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Motorcycle & Bicycle, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 14.2% CAGR and reach US$1.5 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Industrial segment is readjusted to a revised 16.4% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $237.7 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 15% CAGR



The Smart Helmet market in the U.S. is estimated at US$237.7 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$384.6 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 15% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 13.6% and 13.4% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 11.5% CAGR.



Firefighting Segment to Record 21.2% CAGR



In the global Firefighting segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 20.9% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$77.3 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$292.3 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$266.4 Million by the year 2027.We bring years of research experience to this 9th edition of our report. The 114-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.



Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

Babaali

DAQRI

Forcite Helmet Systems Pty., Ltd.

General Electric Company

Honeywell International, Inc.

Jarvish

LIVALL Tech Co., Ltd.

Nexsys Co., Ltd.

Qwake Tech Inc.







I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Global Competitor Market Shares

Smart Helmet Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %):

2019 & 2025

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

IV. COMPETITION

Total Companies Profiled: 46

