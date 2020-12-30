New York, Dec. 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Smart Headphones Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05960073/?utm_source=GNW

Wireless Headphones, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 21.5% CAGR and reach US$12.8 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Wired Headphones segment is readjusted to a revised 13.2% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1.2 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 19.1% CAGR



The Smart Headphones market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.2 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$2.6 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 19.1% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 18.1% and 17.1% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 14.5% CAGR.We bring years of research experience to this 7th edition of our report. The 107-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.



Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

Apple, Inc.

BRAGI GmbH

ChipSiP Technology Co., Ltd.

Cosinuss GmbH

FreeWavz

Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd.

Intel Corporation

LG Electronics Inc.

Muzik Inc.

Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.

Sennheiser Electronic GmbH & Co. KG

Sony Corporation

Streamz Inc.

Valencell, Inc.







I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Global Competitor Market Shares

Smart Headphones Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide

(in %): 2019 & 2025

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: Smart Headphones Global Market Estimates and Forecasts

in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 2: Smart Headphones Market Share Shift across Key

Geographies Worldwide: 2020 VS 2027



Table 3: Wireless Headphones (Product Type) World Market by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 4: Wireless Headphones (Product Type) Market Share

Breakdown of Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027



Table 5: Wired Headphones (Product Type) Potential Growth

Markets Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 6: Wired Headphones (Product Type) Market Sales Breakdown

by Region/Country in Percentage: 2020 VS 2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Market Facts & Figures

US Smart Headphones Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 7: United States Smart Headphones Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million by Product Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 8: United States Smart Headphones Market Share Breakdown

by Product Type: 2020 VS 2027



CANADA

Table 9: Canadian Smart Headphones Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Product Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 10: Smart Headphones Market in Canada: Percentage Share

Breakdown of Sales by Product Type for 2020 and 2027



JAPAN

Table 11: Japanese Market for Smart Headphones: Annual Sales

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Product Type for

the Period 2020-2027



Table 12: Japanese Smart Headphones Market Share Analysis by

Product Type: 2020 VS 2027



CHINA

Table 13: Chinese Smart Headphones Market Growth Prospects in

US$ Million by Product Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 14: Chinese Smart Headphones Market by Product Type:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2020 and 2027



EUROPE

Market Facts & Figures

European Smart Headphones Market: Competitor Market Share

Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 15: European Smart Headphones Market Demand Scenario in

US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025



Table 16: European Smart Headphones Market Share Shift by

Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027



Table 17: European Smart Headphones Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Product Type: 2020-2027



Table 18: European Smart Headphones Market Share Breakdown by

Product Type: 2020 VS 2027



FRANCE

Table 19: Smart Headphones Market in France by Product Type:

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period

2020-2027



Table 20: French Smart Headphones Market Share Analysis by

Product Type: 2020 VS 2027



GERMANY

Table 21: Smart Headphones Market in Germany: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Product Type for

the Period 2020-2027



Table 22: German Smart Headphones Market Share Breakdown by

Product Type: 2020 VS 2027



ITALY

Table 23: Italian Smart Headphones Market Growth Prospects in

US$ Million by Product Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 24: Italian Smart Headphones Market by Product Type:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2020 and 2027



UNITED KINGDOM

Table 25: United Kingdom Market for Smart Headphones: Annual

Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Product Type

for the Period 2020-2027



Table 26: United Kingdom Smart Headphones Market Share Analysis

by Product Type: 2020 VS 2027



REST OF EUROPE

Table 27: Rest of Europe Smart Headphones Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Product Type: 2020-2027



Table 28: Rest of Europe Smart Headphones Market Share

Breakdown by Product Type: 2020 VS 2027



ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 29: Smart Headphones Market in Asia-Pacific by Product

Type: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period

2020-2027



Table 30: Asia-Pacific Smart Headphones Market Share Analysis

by Product Type: 2020 VS 2027



REST OF WORLD

Table 31: Rest of World Smart Headphones Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Product Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 32: Smart Headphones Market in Rest of World: Percentage

Share Breakdown of Sales by Product Type for 2020 and 2027



IV. COMPETITION

Total Companies Profiled: 41

