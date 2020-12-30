Press release 2020-12-30

Scientific literature references have demonstrated that PEF treatment have a significant effect (increase yield, reduce MT, enhance AC, CI and TPI) on the must at e-field 1.2 to 7 kV/cm, treatment time (Tt) of 5 to 25 ms and energy input of 4 to 50 kJ/kg.

Thus during the harvest season of 2020 ArcAroma has established a scientific protocol to test a CEPT® unit model into the site of Peche Rouche at INRAE.

The National Institute for Agricultural Research, Food and Environment (INSTITUT NATIONAL DE RECHERCHE POUR L’AGRICULTURE, L’ALIMENTATION ET L’ENVIRONNEMENT) – Centre Occitane Montpellier – France.



The INRAE is one of the most worldwide knowledgeable and respected Institute for oenological applications.

The objective of those trials is to test the impact of pulsed electric fields on extraction, press yields and microbiological concentration in must and relative vinification as quality of finished products.

White winemaking process trials were carried out by a traditional hydraulic soft press from a prominent supplier. Two varieties, Chardonnay and Sauvignon, were compared.

Red wine making process trials were carried on two varieties as Merlot and Syrah through 4 different process as

Standard red winemaking process: vatting / alcoholic fermentation / press / malolactic fermentation;

Flash release: Flash release (vacuum) / press / liquid phase alcoholic fermentation / malolactic fermentation;

Thermo-treatment / alcoholic maceration / press / malolactic fermentation ;

Pulsed Electric Fields process: pump / CEPT device / alcoholic fermentation / press / malolactic fermentation.

For CEPT a commercial unit juiceCEPT® model Thor at 4 KWH was installed during the harvest season setting process parameters at 16 kJ/kg with a throughput of 600 kg/h of must.

Preliminary results have shown how CEPT® could be a reliable technology in wine making. A detailed scientific report will be published at the end of the laboratory analysis.

In general there hasn´t be an impact on sugar concentration, pH, total acidity and nitrogen (slight improvement) but CEPT can increase the total polyphenol index and anthocyanins. The stability studies after six months from bottling will confirm the benefit of such technology on colour improvements and aroma enhancing also comparing varietal with fermentative flavours.

CEPT at the power selected has reduced the microbiological flora, overall acetic bacteria, compare to lactic bacteria and yeast. By increasing the energy treatment it is foreseen the possibility to control alcoholic fermentation by a reduced content of added sulphites, thus a more sustainable and ecological oenology.

The next planned step is to seek cooperation with suitable wine producers, for in-depth pilot tests, preferably with a start in the southern hemisphere. Even a wine maker on the Swedish dawning market could be of interest.

