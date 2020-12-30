New York, Dec. 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Smart Furniture Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05960070/?utm_source=GNW

4 Million by 2027, growing at aCAGR of 18.8% over the period 2020-2027. Commercial, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 22.1% CAGR and reach US$288.4 Million by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Residential segment is readjusted to a revised 16% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $49.5 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 18.3% CAGR



The Smart Furniture market in the U.S. is estimated at US$49.5 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$96.3 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 18.3% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 17.2% and 15.5% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 12.7% CAGR.We bring years of research experience to this 9th edition of our report. The 112-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.



Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

Carlo Ratti Associati S.R.L

Herman Miller Furniture (India) Pvt. Ltd.

Inter IKEA Systems BV

Steelcase Inc.

StoreBound LLC







Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05960070/?utm_source=GNW



I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Global Competitor Market Shares

Smart Furniture Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide

(in %): 2019 & 2025

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: Smart Furniture Global Market Estimates and Forecasts

in US$ by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 2: Smart Furniture Market Share Shift across Key

Geographies Worldwide: 2020 VS 2027



Table 3: Commercial (End-Use) Global Opportunity Assessment in

US$ by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 4: Commercial (End-Use) Percentage Share Breakdown of

Global Sales by Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027



Table 5: Residential (End-Use) Worldwide Sales in US$ by

Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 6: Residential (End-Use) Market Share Shift across Key

Geographies: 2020 VS 2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Market Facts & Figures

US Smart Furniture Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 7: United States Smart Furniture Latent Demand Forecasts

in US$ by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 8: Smart Furniture Market Share Breakdown in the United

States by End-Use: 2020 VS 2027



CANADA

Table 9: Canadian Smart Furniture Market Quantitative Demand

Analysis in US$ by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 10: Canadian Smart Furniture Market Share Analysis by

End-Use: 2020 VS 2027



JAPAN

Table 11: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Smart

Furniture in US$ by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 12: Smart Furniture Market Share Shift in Japan by

End-Use: 2020 VS 2027



CHINA

Table 13: Chinese Demand for Smart Furniture in US$ by End-Use:

2020 to 2027



Table 14: Chinese Smart Furniture Market Share Breakdown by

End-Use: 2020 VS 2027



EUROPE

Market Facts & Figures

European Smart Furniture Market: Competitor Market Share

Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 15: European Smart Furniture Market Demand Scenario in

US$ by Region/Country: 2018-2025



Table 16: European Smart Furniture Market Share Shift by

Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027



Table 17: European Smart Furniture Addressable Market

Opportunity in US$ by End-Use: 2020-2027



Table 18: European Smart Furniture Market Share Analysis by

End-Use: 2020 VS 2027



FRANCE

Table 19: Smart Furniture Quantitative Demand Analysis in

France in US$ by End-Use: 2020-2027



Table 20: French Smart Furniture Market Share Analysis:

A 7-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2020 and 2027



GERMANY

Table 21: Smart Furniture Market in Germany: Annual Sales

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ by End-Use for the Period

2020-2027



Table 22: Smart Furniture Market Share Distribution in Germany

by End-Use: 2020 VS 2027



ITALY

Table 23: Italian Demand for Smart Furniture in US$ by End-Use:

2020 to 2027



Table 24: Italian Smart Furniture Market Share Breakdown by

End-Use: 2020 VS 2027



UNITED KINGDOM

Table 25: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for

Smart Furniture in US$ by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 26: Smart Furniture Market Share Shift in the United

Kingdom by End-Use: 2020 VS 2027



REST OF EUROPE

Table 27: Rest of Europe Smart Furniture Addressable Market

Opportunity in US$ by End-Use: 2020-2027



Table 28: Rest of Europe Smart Furniture Market Share Analysis

by End-Use: 2020 VS 2027



ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 29: Smart Furniture Quantitative Demand Analysis in

Asia-Pacific in US$ by End-Use: 2020-2027



Table 30: Asia-Pacific Smart Furniture Market Share Analysis:

A 7-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2020 and 2027



REST OF WORLD

Table 31: Rest of World Smart Furniture Market Quantitative

Demand Analysis in US$ by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 32: Rest of World Smart Furniture Market Share Analysis

by End-Use: 2020 VS 2027



IV. COMPETITION

Total Companies Profiled: 46

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05960070/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001