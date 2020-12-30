Dublin, Dec. 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Persistent Epithelial Defects (PEDs) - Market Insight, Epidemiology and Market Forecast - 2030" drug pipelines has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This 'Persistent Epithelial Defect (PED) - Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast - 2030' report delivers an in-depth understanding of the Persistent Epithelial Defect (PED), historical and forecasted epidemiology as well as the market trends in the United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France, and United Kingdom) and Japan.



Persistent Epithelial Defect (PED) Epidemiology



The Persistent Epithelial Defect symptoms epidemiology division provides insights about the historical and current patient pool along with the forecasted trend for every seven major countries. It helps to recognize the causes of current and forecasted trends by exploring numerous studies and views of key opinion leaders. This part of The report also provides the diagnosed patient pool and their trends along with assumptions undertaken.



Country Wise - Persistent Epithelial Defect (PED) Epidemiology



The epidemiology segment also provides the Persistent Epithelial Defect (PED) epidemiology data and findings across the United States, EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom) and Japan.



The total Incident population of Persistent Epithelial Defect (PED) in 7MM countries was estimated to be 238,058 cases in 2017.



Persistent Epithelial Defect (PED) Drug Chapters



The drug chapter segment of the Persistent Epithelial Defect (PED) report encloses the detailed analysis of PED marketed drugs and late stage (Phase-III and Phase-II) pipeline drugs. It also helps to understand the Persistent Epithelial Defect (PED) clinical trial details, expressive pharmacological action, agreements and collaborations, approval and patent details, advantages and disadvantages of each included drug and the latest news and press releases.



The therapeutic market size of PED in the US is mainly accounted for treatment options, such as approved therapy i.e Oxervate and off-label therapies such as lubricants, punctal occlusion, bandage contact lens, topical antibiotics, steroids and others. Amniotic membrane grafting, autologous serum, scleral contact lenses, have been recommended for the treatment of refractory cases.



Persistent Epithelial Defect (PED) Emerging Drugs



Nexagon: OcuNexus Therapeutics, Eyevance Pharmaceuticals



It a first-in-class natural, antisense therapy that downregulates the cell membrane hemichannel forming protein, connexin43 (Cx43). Targeting the gap junctions may prevent immune system responses that may lead to inflammatory cascade and promote the microvasculature and regeneration of corneal epithelium. Nexagon has a market advantage in the US, as it received orphan drug designation from the FDA. It is being developed by OcuNexus Therapeutics in partnership with Eyevance Pharmaceuticals. Currently, the drug is under phase II studies for PED.



Persistent Epithelial Defect (PED) Market Outlook



The Persistent Epithelial Defect (PED) market outlook of the report helps to build the detailed comprehension of the historic, current and forecasted Persistent Epithelial Defect (PED) market trends by analyzing the impact of current therapies on the market, unmet needs, drivers and barriers and demand of better technology.



This segment gives a thorough detail of Persistent Epithelial Defect (PED) market trend of each marketed drug and late-stage pipeline therapy by evaluating their impact based on annual cost of therapy, inclusion and exclusion criteria's, mechanism of action, compliance rate, growing need of the market, increasing patient pool, covered patient segment, expected launch year, competition with other therapies, brand value, their impact on the market and view of the key opinion leaders. The calculated market data are presented with relevant tables and graphs to give a clear view of the market at first sight.



According to the publisher, Persistent Epithelial Defect (PED) market in 7MM is expected to change in the study period 2017-2030.



The first step in the management of any epithelial abnormality is to determine the etiology of the disease. Currently, "bandage" methods are used to help re-epithelialize a cornea. The current approaches include Aggressive lubrication, Punctal occlusion, Bandage soft contact lens, Pressure patching, Tetracyclines, prophylactic topical antibiotics and steroids. For the treatment of refractory cases, Amniotic membrane grafting, autologous serum, Scleral contact lenses, and others have recommended. In severe cases, a conjunctival graft may be placed over the cornea.



Key Findings



This section includes a glimpse of the Persistent Epithelial Defect (PED) market in 7MM. The market size of PED in the seven major markets was found to be USD 179.1 million in 2017.



Persistent Epithelial Defect (PED) Pipeline Development Activities



The report provides insights into different therapeutic candidates in Phase II, and Phase III stage. It also analyses Persistent Epithelial Defect (PED) key players involved in developing targeted therapeutics.



Major players include OcuNexus Therapeutics, Eyevance Pharmaceuticals, Noveome Biotherapeutics, RegeneX Biotherapeutics, Recordati Rare Diseases., Mimetech. Nexagon (OcuNexus Therapeutics, Eyevance Pharmaceuticals) is expected to get launched in the US market by 2022.



Pipeline Development Activities



The report covers the detailed information of collaborations, acquisition, and merger, licensing and patent details for Persistent Epithelial Defect (PED) emerging therapies.



Reimbursement Scenario in Persistent Epithelial Defect (PED)



Approaching reimbursement proactively can have a positive impact both during the late stages of product development and well after product launch. In the report, the researchers take reimbursement into consideration to identify economically attractive indications and market opportunities. When working with finite resources, the ability to select the markets with the fewest reimbursement barriers can be a critical business & price strategy.



Payers have established their therapeutic guidelines, manage access more tightly and scrutinize the price of new therapies, meaning pharma companies need to provide the evidence sought by payers, specifical information such as comparative effectiveness, cost-effectiveness and real-world data. Gaining market access in pharma across Europe has always presented challenges to pharmaceutical firms. The region has a common regulator, the European Medicines Agency, and most of its citizens receive healthcare from government-funded, often country-wide, health systems.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Key Insights



2. Persistent Epithelial Defect (PED): Market Overview at a Glance

2.1. Total Market Share (%) Distribution of PED in 2017

2.2. Total Market Share (%) Distribution of PED in 2030



3. Executive summary



4. Organizations



5. Epidemiology and Market Methodology



6. Persistent Epithelial Disease (PED): Disease Overview

6.1. Introduction

6.2. Clinical Presentation

6.3. Etiology

6.4. Pathophysiology

6.5. Diagnosis

6.5.1. Differential diagnosis



7. Epidemiology and Patient Population

7.1.1. Key Findings

7.2. Total Incident cases of Persistent epithelial defect in 7MM



8. 7MM Epidemiology of Persistent Epithelial Defects



9. Current Treatment Practices



10. Unmet Needs



11. Marketed Therapies

11.1. OXERVATE: Dompe Farmaceutici

11.1.1. Drug Description

11.1.2. Regulatory Milestones

11.1.3. Other Developmental Activities

11.1.4. Clinical Development

11.1.5. Safety and Efficacy

11.1.6. Product Profile



12. Emerging Therapies

12.1. Key Cross Competition

12.2. Nexagon: OcuNexus Therapeutics/Eyevance Pharmaceuticals

12.3. ST266: Noveome Biotherapeutics

12.4. RGN-259: RegeneRx Biopharmaceuticals

12.5. REC-0559: Recordati Rare Diseases/Mimetech

12.6. Other therapies

12.6.1. DE-105: Santen Pharmaceutical



13. Persistent Epithelial Disease (PED): 7 Major Market Analysis

13.1. Key Findings

13.2. Market Size of Persistent epithelial defect in 7MM



14. Seven Major Market Outlook

14.1. United States Market Size

14.2. Germany

14.3. France

14.4. Italy

14.5. Spain

14.6. United Kingdom

14.7. Japan



15. Market Drivers



16. Market Barriers



17. SWOT Analysis



18. Market Access and Reimbursement



19. Case studies

19.1. Refractory case of persistent epithelial defects associated with dry eye syndrome and recurrent corneal erosions successfully treated with cyclosporine A 0.05% eye drops

19.2. Treatment of Chronic Non-healing Neurotrophic Corneal Epithelial Defects with Thymosin Beta 4

19.3. Healing Persistent Epithelial Defects: A Case Study

19.4. Rapid healing of a persistent corneal epithelial defect (PCED) with autologous serum treatment



20. KOL Views



21. Bibliography



22. Appendix



