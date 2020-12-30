New York, Dec. 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Smart Doorbell Cameras Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05960068/?utm_source=GNW

3 Billion by 2027, growing at aCAGR of 64% over the period 2020-2027. Standalone, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 66.1% CAGR and reach US$16 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Integrated segment is readjusted to a revised 53.5% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $175.3 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 60.6% CAGR



The Smart Doorbell Cameras market in the U.S. is estimated at US$175.3 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$2.8 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 60.6% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 57.6% and 54.1% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 42.8% CAGR.We bring years of research experience to this 7th edition of our report. The 108-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.



Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

August Home

dbell, Inc.

EquesHome

Ome Products Limited

Ring LLC

SkyBell Technologies, Inc.

Smanos Global

Vivint, Inc.

Zmodo Technology Corporation Ltd.







I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Global Competitor Market Shares

Smart Doorbell Camera Competitor Market Share Scenario

Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: Smart Doorbell Cameras Global Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 2: Smart Doorbell Cameras Market Share Shift across Key

Geographies Worldwide: 2020 VS 2027



Table 3: Standalone (Product) World Market by Region/Country in

US$ Thousand: 2020 to 2027



Table 4: Standalone (Product) Market Share Breakdown of

Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027



Table 5: Integrated (Product) Potential Growth Markets

Worldwide in US$ Thousand: 2020 to 2027



Table 6: Integrated (Product) Market Sales Breakdown by

Region/Country in Percentage: 2020 VS 2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Market Facts & Figures

US Smart Doorbell Camera Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 &

2025

Market Analytics

Table 7: United States Smart Doorbell Cameras Market Estimates

and Projections in US$ Thousand by Product: 2020 to 2027



Table 8: United States Smart Doorbell Cameras Market Share

Breakdown by Product: 2020 VS 2027



CANADA

Table 9: Canadian Smart Doorbell Cameras Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Product: 2020 to 2027



Table 10: Smart Doorbell Cameras Market in Canada: Percentage

Share Breakdown of Sales by Product for 2020 and 2027



JAPAN

Table 11: Japanese Market for Smart Doorbell Cameras: Annual

Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Product for

the Period 2020-2027



Table 12: Japanese Smart Doorbell Cameras Market Share Analysis

by Product: 2020 VS 2027



CHINA

Table 13: Chinese Smart Doorbell Cameras Market Growth

Prospects in US$ Thousand by Product for the Period 2020-2027



Table 14: Chinese Smart Doorbell Cameras Market by Product:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2020 and 2027



EUROPE

Market Facts & Figures

European Smart Doorbell Camera Market: Competitor Market Share

Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 15: European Smart Doorbell Cameras Market Demand

Scenario in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025



Table 16: European Smart Doorbell Cameras Market Share Shift by

Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027



Table 17: European Smart Doorbell Cameras Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Product: 2020-2027



Table 18: European Smart Doorbell Cameras Market Share

Breakdown by Product: 2020 VS 2027



FRANCE

Table 19: Smart Doorbell Cameras Market in France by Product:

Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the Period

2020-2027



Table 20: French Smart Doorbell Cameras Market Share Analysis

by Product: 2020 VS 2027



GERMANY

Table 21: Smart Doorbell Cameras Market in Germany: Recent

Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Product

for the Period 2020-2027



Table 22: German Smart Doorbell Cameras Market Share Breakdown

by Product: 2020 VS 2027



ITALY

Table 23: Italian Smart Doorbell Cameras Market Growth

Prospects in US$ Thousand by Product for the Period 2020-2027



Table 24: Italian Smart Doorbell Cameras Market by Product:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2020 and 2027



UNITED KINGDOM

Table 25: United Kingdom Market for Smart Doorbell Cameras:

Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by

Product for the Period 2020-2027



Table 26: United Kingdom Smart Doorbell Cameras Market Share

Analysis by Product: 2020 VS 2027



REST OF EUROPE

Table 27: Rest of Europe Smart Doorbell Cameras Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Product: 2020-2027



Table 28: Rest of Europe Smart Doorbell Cameras Market Share

Breakdown by Product: 2020 VS 2027



ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 29: Smart Doorbell Cameras Market in Asia-Pacific by

Product: Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 30: Asia-Pacific Smart Doorbell Cameras Market Share

Analysis by Product: 2020 VS 2027



REST OF WORLD

Table 31: Rest of World Smart Doorbell Cameras Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Product: 2020 to 2027



Table 32: Smart Doorbell Cameras Market in Rest of World:

Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Product for 2020 and

2027



IV. COMPETITION

Total Companies Profiled: 42

