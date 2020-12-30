New York, Dec. 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Smart Doorbell Cameras Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05960068/?utm_source=GNW
3 Billion by 2027, growing at aCAGR of 64% over the period 2020-2027. Standalone, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 66.1% CAGR and reach US$16 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Integrated segment is readjusted to a revised 53.5% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $175.3 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 60.6% CAGR
The Smart Doorbell Cameras market in the U.S. is estimated at US$175.3 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$2.8 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 60.6% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 57.6% and 54.1% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 42.8% CAGR.We bring years of research experience to this 7th edition of our report. The 108-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Global Competitor Market Shares
Smart Doorbell Camera Competitor Market Share Scenario
Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: Smart Doorbell Cameras Global Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 2: Smart Doorbell Cameras Market Share Shift across Key
Geographies Worldwide: 2020 VS 2027
Table 3: Standalone (Product) World Market by Region/Country in
US$ Thousand: 2020 to 2027
Table 4: Standalone (Product) Market Share Breakdown of
Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027
Table 5: Integrated (Product) Potential Growth Markets
Worldwide in US$ Thousand: 2020 to 2027
Table 6: Integrated (Product) Market Sales Breakdown by
Region/Country in Percentage: 2020 VS 2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
US Smart Doorbell Camera Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 &
2025
Market Analytics
Table 7: United States Smart Doorbell Cameras Market Estimates
and Projections in US$ Thousand by Product: 2020 to 2027
Table 8: United States Smart Doorbell Cameras Market Share
Breakdown by Product: 2020 VS 2027
CANADA
Table 9: Canadian Smart Doorbell Cameras Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Product: 2020 to 2027
Table 10: Smart Doorbell Cameras Market in Canada: Percentage
Share Breakdown of Sales by Product for 2020 and 2027
JAPAN
Table 11: Japanese Market for Smart Doorbell Cameras: Annual
Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Product for
the Period 2020-2027
Table 12: Japanese Smart Doorbell Cameras Market Share Analysis
by Product: 2020 VS 2027
CHINA
Table 13: Chinese Smart Doorbell Cameras Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Thousand by Product for the Period 2020-2027
Table 14: Chinese Smart Doorbell Cameras Market by Product:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2020 and 2027
EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
European Smart Doorbell Camera Market: Competitor Market Share
Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 15: European Smart Doorbell Cameras Market Demand
Scenario in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 16: European Smart Doorbell Cameras Market Share Shift by
Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027
Table 17: European Smart Doorbell Cameras Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Product: 2020-2027
Table 18: European Smart Doorbell Cameras Market Share
Breakdown by Product: 2020 VS 2027
FRANCE
Table 19: Smart Doorbell Cameras Market in France by Product:
Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the Period
2020-2027
Table 20: French Smart Doorbell Cameras Market Share Analysis
by Product: 2020 VS 2027
GERMANY
Table 21: Smart Doorbell Cameras Market in Germany: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Product
for the Period 2020-2027
Table 22: German Smart Doorbell Cameras Market Share Breakdown
by Product: 2020 VS 2027
ITALY
Table 23: Italian Smart Doorbell Cameras Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Thousand by Product for the Period 2020-2027
Table 24: Italian Smart Doorbell Cameras Market by Product:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2020 and 2027
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 25: United Kingdom Market for Smart Doorbell Cameras:
Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by
Product for the Period 2020-2027
Table 26: United Kingdom Smart Doorbell Cameras Market Share
Analysis by Product: 2020 VS 2027
REST OF EUROPE
Table 27: Rest of Europe Smart Doorbell Cameras Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Product: 2020-2027
Table 28: Rest of Europe Smart Doorbell Cameras Market Share
Breakdown by Product: 2020 VS 2027
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 29: Smart Doorbell Cameras Market in Asia-Pacific by
Product: Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 30: Asia-Pacific Smart Doorbell Cameras Market Share
Analysis by Product: 2020 VS 2027
REST OF WORLD
Table 31: Rest of World Smart Doorbell Cameras Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Product: 2020 to 2027
Table 32: Smart Doorbell Cameras Market in Rest of World:
Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Product for 2020 and
2027
IV. COMPETITION
Total Companies Profiled: 42
