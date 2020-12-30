Dublin, Dec. 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "CAR-T - Pipeline Insight, 2020" drug pipelines has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The "CAR-T - Pipeline Insight, 2020," report provides comprehensive insights about 250+ companies and 250+ pipeline drugs in CAR-T pipeline landscape. It covers the pipeline drug profiles, including clinical and nonclinical stage products. It also covers the therapeutics assessment by product type, stage, route of administration, and molecule type. It further highlights the inactive pipeline products in this space.



CAR-T: Overview



CAR-T is a type of treatment in which a patient's T cells (a type of immune system cell) are changed in the laboratory so they will attack cancer cells. T cells are taken from a patient's blood. Then the gene for a special receptor that binds to a certain protein on the patient's cancer cells is added to the T cells in the laboratory. The special receptor is called a chimeric antigen receptor (CAR). Large numbers of the CAR T cells are grown in the laboratory and given to the patient by infusion. CAR T-cell therapy is used to treat certain blood cancers, and it is being studied in the treatment of other types of cancer. Also called chimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapy.



Potential Mechanisms of CAR-T Cell-Mediated Toxicity



Significant progress has been made in the field of cancer immunotherapy, and CAR-T cells have shown outstanding efficacy in clinical trials. As with all technologies, CAR-T technologies also need to go through a long process of development, and CAR-T cell therapy has related acute and chronic toxicities that have become a roadblock on the developmental path. If these setbacks are not overcome, it will be difficult to make a more significant breakthrough.



Cytokine Release Syndrome



Cytokine release syndrome (CRS) is the most common toxic side effect in CAR-T cell therapy. CRS is a systemic inflammatory response caused by the significant increase in cytokines accompanied by the rapid in vivo activation and proliferation of CAR-T cells, usually occurring within a few days after the first infusion. CRS is a clinical condition with mild symptoms of fever, fatigue, headache, rash, joint pain, and myalgia. Severe CRS cases are characterized by tachycardia, hypotension, and high fever. Mild to moderate CRS is usually self-limiting and can be managed through close observation and supportive care. Severe CRS must be treated with tocilizumab or steroids alone for intensive treatment.



Advances in Research of CAR-T Cell Therapy for Solid Tumors



Although early CAR-T cell trials of solid tumors did not show the same success as observed in leukemia trials, a better understanding of the multiple barriers seen in solid tumors could promote the design of clinical trials for CAR-T cells. In this early stage of clinical development, CAR-T cells offer much hope. The ability of genetic manipulation techniques to modify CAR-T cells provides almost unlimited opportunities for other changes and improvements, thus providing a strong desire for future success.



Global Landscape of CAR-T Cell Therapy



At present, CAR-T cells are widely used in cellular immunotherapy for various tumors. According to statistics, more than 300 clinical trials of CAR-T cell therapies have been approved by many national drug regulatory agencies, including the FDA of the United States. Statistical data from these clinical trials show that although the effects of various clinical trials vary due to the use of different sources and the preparation techniques of CARs and T cells, as well as differences in pretreatment and combinations of drugs, overall, CAR-T cells are effective in treating tumors with an effective rate of 30% to 70% or even more than 90%. For example, the complete remission rate for r/r ALL treated with the Novartis drug CTL0l9, which the FDA has approved, is 93%. Perhaps CAR-T cell therapy will ultimately remedy the fate of human cancer.



CAR-T Emerging Drugs Chapters



This segment of the CAR-T report encloses its detailed analysis of various drugs in different stages of clinical development, including phase II, I, preclinical and Discovery. It also helps to understand clinical trial details, expressive pharmacological action, agreements and collaborations, and the latest news and press releases.



CAR-T: Therapeutic Assessment



This segment of the report provides insights about the different CAR-T drugs segregated based on following parameters that define the scope of the report, such as:



Major Players in CAR-T



There are approx. 250+ key companies which are developing the therapies for CAR-T. The companies which have their CAR-T drug candidates in the most advanced stage, i.e. phase III include, Janssen Research & Development, ViiV Healthcare, Sorrento Therapeutics, Celgene, Novartis, Abbott etc.



Report Highlights

The companies and academics are working to assess challenges and seek opportunities that could influence CAR-T R&D. The therapies under development are focused on novel approaches to treat/improve CAR-T.

On July 24, 2020, FDA approved the third chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T-cell therapy, this time granting a green light for Kite Pharma's brexucabtagene autoleucel, the first cell-based gene therapy to treat relapsed or refractory mantle cell lymphoma (MCL).

September 2020: Sheba Medical Center Treats First Patient with CAR-T Cell Immunotherapy Manufactured Using the Lonza Cocoon Platform

Lonza and Sheba Medical Center announced the first patient has been treated at Sheba Medical Center with a CD19 CAR-T cell immunotherapy manufactured using Lonza's Cocoon Platform. The Cocoon Platform is an automated and functionally closed system for patient-scale cell therapy manufacturing, designed to overcome some of the manufacturing challenges of manually producing personalized medicines, including autologous CAR-T cell therapies.

Atara Biotherapeutics announces FDA clearance of IND for ATA2271, a Next-Generation Autologous Mesothelin-Targeted CAR T with novel PD1DNR and 1XX technologies combined to treat solid tumors

Current Treatment Scenario and Emerging Therapies:

How many companies are developing CAR-T drugs?

How many CAR-T drugs are developed by each company?

How many emerging drugs are in mid-stage, and late-stage of development for the treatment of CAR-T?

What are the key collaborations (Industry-Industry, Industry-Academia), Mergers and acquisitions, licensing activities related to the CAR-T therapeutics?

What are the recent trends, drug types and novel technologies developed to overcome the limitation of existing therapies?

What are the clinical studies going on for CAR-T and their status?

What are the key designations that have been granted to the emerging drugs?

