New York, Dec. 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Smart Connected Clothing Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05960066/?utm_source=GNW
2 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 37.2% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Men, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 39.4% CAGR and reach US$1.1 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Women segment is readjusted to a revised 36.1% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $73.1 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 35% CAGR
The Smart Connected Clothing market in the U.S. is estimated at US$73.1 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$352.2 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 35% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 34.1% and 31.3% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 25% CAGR.
Children Segment to Record 34.3% CAGR
In the global Children segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 34.2% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$48.9 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$384.5 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$269 Million by the year 2027.We bring years of research experience to this 7th edition of our report. The 111-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.
Competitors identified in this market include, among others,
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05960066/?utm_source=GNW
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Global Competitor Market Shares
Smart Connected Clothing Competitor Market Share Scenario
Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 2: Smart Connected Clothing Market Share Shift across Key
Geographies Worldwide: 2020 VS 2027
Table 3: Men (End-Use) Global Opportunity Assessment in US$ by
Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 4: Men (End-Use) Percentage Share Breakdown of Global
Sales by Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027
Table 5: Women (End-Use) Worldwide Sales in US$ by
Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 6: Women (End-Use) Market Share Shift across Key
Geographies: 2020 VS 2027
Table 7: Children (End-Use) Global Market Estimates & Forecasts
in US$ by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 8: Children (End-Use) Market Share Breakdown by
Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
US Smart Connected Clothing Market Share (in %) by Company:
2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 9: United States Smart Connected Clothing Latent Demand
Forecasts in US$ by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 10: Smart Connected Clothing Market Share Breakdown in
the United States by End-Use: 2020 VS 2027
CANADA
Table 11: Canadian Smart Connected Clothing Market Quantitative
Demand Analysis in US$ by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 12: Canadian Smart Connected Clothing Market Share
Analysis by End-Use: 2020 VS 2027
JAPAN
Table 13: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Smart
Connected Clothing in US$ by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 14: Smart Connected Clothing Market Share Shift in Japan
by End-Use: 2020 VS 2027
CHINA
Table 15: Chinese Demand for Smart Connected Clothing in US$ by
End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 16: Chinese Smart Connected Clothing Market Share
Breakdown by End-Use: 2020 VS 2027
EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
European Smart Connected Clothing Market: Competitor Market
Share Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 17: European Smart Connected Clothing Market Demand
Scenario in US$ by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 18: European Smart Connected Clothing Market Share Shift
by Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027
Table 19: European Smart Connected Clothing Addressable Market
Opportunity in US$ by End-Use: 2020-2027
Table 20: European Smart Connected Clothing Market Share
Analysis by End-Use: 2020 VS 2027
FRANCE
Table 21: Smart Connected Clothing Quantitative Demand Analysis
in France in US$ by End-Use: 2020-2027
Table 22: French Smart Connected Clothing Market Share
Analysis: A 7-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2020 and 2027
GERMANY
Table 23: Smart Connected Clothing Market in Germany: Annual
Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ by End-Use for the Period
2020-2027
Table 24: Smart Connected Clothing Market Share Distribution in
Germany by End-Use: 2020 VS 2027
ITALY
Table 25: Italian Demand for Smart Connected Clothing in US$ by
End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 26: Italian Smart Connected Clothing Market Share
Breakdown by End-Use: 2020 VS 2027
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 27: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for
Smart Connected Clothing in US$ by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 28: Smart Connected Clothing Market Share Shift in the
United Kingdom by End-Use: 2020 VS 2027
REST OF EUROPE
Table 29: Rest of Europe Smart Connected Clothing Addressable
Market Opportunity in US$ by End-Use: 2020-2027
Table 30: Rest of Europe Smart Connected Clothing Market Share
Analysis by End-Use: 2020 VS 2027
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 31: Smart Connected Clothing Quantitative Demand Analysis
in Asia-Pacific in US$ by End-Use: 2020-2027
Table 32: Asia-Pacific Smart Connected Clothing Market Share
Analysis: A 7-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2020 and 2027
REST OF WORLD
Table 33: Rest of World Smart Connected Clothing Market
Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 34: Rest of World Smart Connected Clothing Market Share
Analysis by End-Use: 2020 VS 2027
IV. COMPETITION
Total Companies Profiled: 43
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05960066/?utm_source=GNW
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
__________________________
Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001
ReportLinker
Lyon, FRANCE
Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001
ReportLinker logo.jpgLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: