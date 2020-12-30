New York, Dec. 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Smart Coffee Maker Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05960064/?utm_source=GNW

5 Billion by 2027, growing at aCAGR of 36.6% over the period 2020-2027. Wi-Fi-Enabled Smart Coffee Maker, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 38% CAGR and reach US$1.3 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Bluetooth-Enabled Smart Coffee Maker segment is readjusted to a revised 30.2% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $50.5 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 35.3% CAGR



The Smart Coffee Maker market in the U.S. is estimated at US$50.5 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$248.7 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 35.3% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 33.2% and 31.3% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 25.6% CAGR.We bring years of research experience to this 8th edition of our report. The 112-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.



Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

Auroma Brewing Company

De’Longhi Appliances Srl

Fanstel Corp.

POPPY

REDMOND







