Global Data Center Interconnect Market to Reach $7.6 Billion by 2027

Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Data Center Interconnect estimated at US$4.3 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$7.6 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 8.5% over the analysis period 2020-2027.

Product, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 7.4% CAGR and reach US$2.6 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Software segment is readjusted to a revised 8.8% CAGR for the next 7-year period.

The U. S. Market is Estimated at $1.3 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 8% CAGR

The Data Center Interconnect market in the U. S. is estimated at US$1.3 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$1.3 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 8.1% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 7.9% and 7% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 7% CAGR.

Services Segment to Record 9.7% CAGR

In the global Services segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 9.8% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$925.6 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$1.8 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$882.9 Million by the year 2027.

The report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.

Key Topics Covered:

1. MARKET OVERVIEW

  • Data Center Interconnect (DCI): A Prelude
  • Steady Growth Projected for DCI Market
  • Global Competitor Market Shares
  • Data Center Interconnect Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025
  • Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

  • ADVA Optical Networking SE
  • Brocade Communications Systems, Inc.
  • Ciena Corporation
  • Cisco Systems, Inc.
  • Cologix
  • Colt Technology Services Group Ltd.
  • CoreSite Realty Corporation
  • Coriant GmbH
  • Digital Realty Trust, Inc.
  • Ekinops S. A.
  • Extreme Networks, Inc.
  • Fiber Mountain, Inc
  • Flexential Corporation
  • Fujitsu Ltd.
  • Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd.
  • Infinera Corporation
  • Innovium, Inc.
  • Juniper Networks, Inc.
  • Megaport Limited
  • Nokia Corporation
  • Pluribus Networks, Inc.
  • RANOVUS Inc.
  • XKL LLC
  • ZTE Corporation

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

  • Growing Operational Requirements of Modern Data Centers Widen Scope and Span of DCI Market
  • Global Data Center IP Traffic in Exabytes by Segment for the Years 2016 through 2022
  • Increased Investments on Data Center Infrastructure Worldwide Create Fertile Environment for Market Growth
  • A Review of Factors Steering Data Center Investments
  • Surging Demand for Data Center Storage
  • Worldwide Data Center Storage Capacity (in Exabytes) for the Years 2015 through 2022
  • Uptrend in Data Center Colocation and Data Center as a Service (DCaaS)
  • IT Industry's Sustained Emphasis on Full-Fledged Data Centers
  • DWDM Extends a Reliable Technology Platform for DCI
  • Cable Selection Gains Traction in DCI Deployments
  • Cloud DCI to Drive Next Wave of Growth in DCI Market
  • Product Innovations & Technology Advancements to Accelerate Future Expansion

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

