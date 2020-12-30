Dublin, Dec. 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Cardiovascular Ultrasound Systems - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Global Cardiovascular Ultrasound Systems Market to Reach $2.1 Billion by 2027



Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Cardiovascular Ultrasound Systems estimated at US$1.4 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$2.1 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 5.1% over the analysis period 2020-2027.



Transthoracic Echocardiogram, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 4.8% CAGR and reach US$664.4 Million by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Transesophageal Echocardiogram segment is readjusted to a revised 5% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U. S. Market is Estimated at $426.9 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 4.9% CAGR



The Cardiovascular Ultrasound Systems market in the U. S. is estimated at US$426.9 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$364.2 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 4.9% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 4.7% and 4.3% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4.8% CAGR.



Stress Echocardiogram Segment to Record 5.5% CAGR



In the global Stress Echocardiogram segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 5.6% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$445.1 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$652.7 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$229.9 Million by the year 2027.



Thereport presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.



Competitors identified in this market include, among others:

Chison Medical Imaging Co., Ltd.

Esaote SpA

FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation

GE Healthcare

Hitachi Medical Corporation

Mindray Medical International Ltd.

Philips Healthcare

Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.

Siemens Healthineers

Toshiba Medical Systems Corporation

Key Topics Covered:



I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Cardiovascular Ultrasound System Market: Prelude

Global Competitor Market Shares

Cardiovascular Ultrasound System Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Rising Prevalence of Cardiovascular Diseases and Related Mortality Rates Fuel Growthin the Cardiac Ultrasound Systems Market

Leading Causes of Mortality Worldwide: Number of Deaths in Millions by Cause for 2016

Leading Causes of Mortality in Low Income Countries: Number of Deaths in Millions by Cause for 2016

Leading Causes of Mortality in High Income Countries: Number of Deaths in Millions by Cause for 2016

Global Cardiology and Cardiac Surgery Market: Revenues in US$ Billion for the Years 2017, 2019, 2021 and 2023

Global Cardiac Surgery Market: Breakdown of Revenues by Region for 2019

Aging Global Population at High Risk of Cardiac Illnesses Present Favorable Outlook for Cardiac Ultrasound Systems Market

Global 60+ Population by Gender and Geographic Region for the Years 2015, 2020, 2025, 2030, 2035 and 2040

Top Countries with Highest Proportion of 60+ Population for the Years 1980, 2019 and 2050

Portable Cardiology Ultrasound Systems Market: An Overview

As Cardiovascular Disease Prevalence Increases at a Strong Rate in Developing Economies, Growth Potential Exists for Cardiac Ultrasound Systems Market

Innovations & Advancements

AI Technology Begins to Influence Cardiac Ultrasound Systems Market

Strain Echocardiography to Transform Cardiac Ultrasound Market

PRODUCT OVERVIEW

Cardiac Ultrasound/Echocardiogram

Cardiovascular Ultrasound System

Types of Echocardiograms

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/gz0jvr

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900