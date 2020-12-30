New York, Dec. 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Food And Beverages Global Market Opportunities And Strategies To 2030: COVID-19 Impact and Recovery" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06001246/?utm_source=GNW





Description:

Where is the largest and fastest growing market for the food and beverages market? How does the market relate to the overall economy, demography and other similar markets? What forces will shape the market going forward? The global food and beverages market opportunities and strategies to 2030 report answers all these questions and many more.



The report covers the following chapters

• Executive Summary – The executive summary section of the report gives a brief overview and summary of the report

• Report Structure – This section gives the structure of the report and the information covered in the various sections.

• Introduction - The introduction section of the report gives brief introduction about segmentation by geography, segmentation by type, and segmentation by application.

• Market Characteristics – The market characteristics section of the report defines and explains the food and beverages market. This chapter includes different services covered in the report and basic definitions.

• Supply Chain – The supply chain section of the report defines and explains the key players in the food and beverages market supply chain.

• Product Analysis – The product analysis section of the report describes the leading products/services in the market along with key features and differentiators for those products/services.

• Customer Information– This chapters covers recent customers’ trends/preferences in the global food and beverages market.

• Trends And Strategies – This chapter describes the major trends shaping the global food and beverages market. This section highlights likely future developments in the market and suggests approaches companies can take to exploit these opportunities.

• Impact of COVID-19 – This section describes the impact of COVID-19 on the food and beverages market.

• Global Market Size And Growth – This section contains the global historic (2015-2019) and forecast (2023F, 2025F, 2030F) market values, and drivers and restraints that support and restrain the growth of the market in the historic and forecast periods.

• Regional Analysis – This section contains the historic (2015-2019), forecast (2019-2023F, 2025F, 2030F) market value and growth and market share comparison by region.

• Market Segmentation – This section contains the market values (2015-2019, 2019-2023F, 2025F, 2030F) and analysis for segment by type in the market.

• Food And Beverage Market Segments – This section contains the market values (2015-2019, 2019-2023F, 2025F, 2030F) for each sub-segment in the food and beverages market.

• Regional Market Size And Growth – This section contains the region’s market size (2019), historic and forecast (2015-2019, and 2023F, 2025F, 2030F) market values, and growth and market share comparison of major countries within the region. This report includes information on all the regions (Asia Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa).

• Competitive Landscape – This section covers details on the competitive landscape of the global food and beverages market, estimated market shares and company profiles of the leading players.

• Key Mergers And Acquisitions – This chapter gives the information on recent mergers and acquisitions in the market covered in the report. This section gives key financial details of mergers and acquisitions, which have shaped the market in recent years.

• Market Opportunities And Strategies – This section includes market opportunities and strategies based on findings of the research. This section also gives information on growth opportunities across countries, segments and strategies to be followed in those markets. It gives an understanding of where there is significant business to be gained by competitors in the next five years.

• Conclusions And Recommendations – This section includes conclusions and recommendations based on findings of the research. This section also gives recommendations for food and beverages companies in terms of product offerings, geographic expansion, marketing strategies and target groups.

• Appendix – This section includes details on the NAICS codes covered, abbreviations and currencies codes used in this report.



Markets Covered: The global food and beverages market is segmented into -

By Type: Alcoholic – Beverages; Non Alcoholic – Beverages; Grain Products; Bakery & Confectionery; Frozen And Fruit & Veg; Dairy Food; Meat, Poultry And Seafood; Syrup, Seasoning, Oils, & General Food; Animal And Pet Food; Tobacco Products; Other Foods Products

By Type of Alcoholic-Beverages: Beer (Breweries); Wine and Brandy (Wineries); Spirits (Distilleries)

By Type of Non-Alcoholic – Beverages: Coffee And Tea; Soft Drink And Ice

By Type of Grain Products: Flour, Rice and Malt; Other Grain Products

By Type of Bakery & Confectionery: Sugar and Confectionery Product; Cookie, Cracker, Pasta, and Tortilla; Bread and Bakery Product; Breakfast Cereal

By Type of Frozen and Fruit & Veg: Frozen Food; Canned/Ambient Food

By Type of Dairy Food: Milk and Butter; Cheese; Dry, Condensed, and Evaporated Dairy Product; Ice Cream and Frozen Dessert

By Type of Meat, Poultry and Seafood: Meat Products; Poultry; Seafood

By Type of Syrup, Seasoning, Oils, & General Food: Fats and Oils; Seasoning and Dressing; Flavoring Syrup and Concentrate

By Type of Animal and Pet Food: Animal Food; Pet Food

By Type of Tobacco Products: Cigarettes, Cigars and Cigarillos; Smoking and Tobacco Products

By Type of Other Products: Perishable Prepared Food; Snack Food; All Other Miscellaneous Food

By Distribution Channel: Supermarkets/Hypermarkets; Convenience Stores; Foodservice Stores; E-Commerce; Others

By Nature: Organic; Conventional



Companies Mentioned: Nestle S.A.; PepsiCo, Inc.; Anheuser-Busch InBev sa/nv; Tyson Foods Inc; Wilmar International Ltd.



Countries: China, Australia, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, New Zealand, Philippines, Singapore, South Korea, Thailand, Vietnam, Canada, Mexico, USA, Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Peru, Venezuela, Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Ireland, Italy, Netherlands, Norway, Portugal, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, UK, Czech Republic, Poland, Romania, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Israel, Turkey, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria, South Africa



Regions: Asia Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa



Time series: Five years historic and forecast.



Data: Ratios of market size and growth to related markets, GDP proportions, expenditure per capita



Data segmentations: country and regional historic and forecast data, market share of competitors, market segments.



Sourcing and Referencing: Data and analysis throughout the report is sourced using end notes.



Reasons to Purchase

• Outperform competitors using accurate up to date demand-side dynamics information.

• Understand how the market is being affected by the coronavirus and how it is likely to emerge and grow as the impact of the virus abates.

• Identify growth segments for investment.

• Facilitate decision making on the basis of historic and forecast data and the drivers and restraints on the market.

• Create regional and country strategies on the basis of local data and analysis.

• Stay abreast of the latest customer and market research findings

• Benchmark performance against key competitors.

• Develop strategies based on likely future developments.

• Utilize the relationships between key data sets for superior strategizing.

• Suitable for supporting your internal and external presentations with reliable high quality data and analysis

• Gain a global perspective on the development of the market.

