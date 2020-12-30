Dublin, Dec. 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Cargo Shipping - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Global Cargo Shipping Market to Reach 13.1 Billion Metric Tons by 2027



Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Cargo Shipping estimated at 11.3 Billion Metric Tons in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of 13.1 Billion Metric Tons by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 2.1% over the analysis period 2020-2027.



General Cargo, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 2% CAGR and reach 6.4 Billion Metric Tons by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Container Cargo segment is readjusted to a revised 2.8% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U. S. Market is Estimated at 3.1 Billion Metric Tons, While China is Forecast to Grow at 4% CAGR



The Cargo Shipping market in the U. S. is estimated at 3.1 Billion Metric Tons in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of 2.5 Billion Metric Tons by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 4% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 0.4% and 1.5% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 0.9% CAGR.



Other Cargo Types Segment to Record 1.7% CAGR



In the global Other Cargo Types segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 1.3% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of 2.5 Billion Metric Tons in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of 2.8 Billion Metric Tons by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach 1.8 Billion Metric Tons by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 2.4% CAGR through the analysis period.



The report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.



Key Topics Covered:



I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Cargo Shipping Market: Prelude

Global Competitor Market Shares

Cargo Shipping Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025

Global Liner Fleet Market: Percentage Share of Leading Ship Operators In the Global Liner Fleet for 2019

Container Shipping Market: An Oligopolistic Market Structure

Leading Container Shipping Companies Worldwide

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



A. P. Moller-Maersk A/S

CEVA Logistics

China COSCO Holdings Company Limited

Cma Cgm S. A

Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Post DHL Group

Hapag-Lloyd AG

MSC Mediterranean Shipping Company S. A.

Nippon Express Co., Ltd.

Panalpina World Transport (Holding) Ltd.

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Expanding Sea-Borne Trade Worldwide Boosts Demand for Cargo Shipping

World Seaborne Trade: Total Volume of Goods Loaded in Billion Tons for the Years 2010, 2012, 2014, 2016 and 2018

Seaborne Trade Outlook: Projected Seaborne Trade Volume in Million Tons for the Years 2020, 2025, 2030 and 2035

Seaborne Trade Outlook: Projected Seaborne Trade Volume in Million Tonnes by type of Cargo for the Years 2020, 2025, 2030 and 2035

Global Sea Trade: Annual Growth of Sea Trade Volume on Tonnes-Basis and Tonne-Miles Basis for the Years 2010, 2012, 2014, 2016 and 2018

Seaborne Trade of Developing Economies: Percentage of World Tonnage by Goods Loaded and Goods Unloaded for the Years 2010, 2012, 2014, 2016 and 2018

China's Growing Contribution to World Trade: Global Sea-Borne Trade Volume in Million Tonnes and Annual Trade Volume Change in % by China and Rest of World for the Years 2010,2012, 2014, 2016 and 2018

Global Seaborne Trade Volume in Cargo Ton-Miles by Cargo Type for 2015 and 2017

World Economic Trends Impact Global Sea Trade Volumes, Influencing Demand for Cargo Shipping

World Economic Outlook: Annual GDP in % of Major Economies for the Years 2017 through 2020

US-China Trade War: Implications for the Cargo Shipping Industry

US Soybean Exports to China Fall amidst the US-China Trade Dispute: Soybean Exports in Million Metric Tons and Percentage Change in Export Volume for the Period Oct 2017-Feb 2018 and Oct 2018-Feb 2019

US Seaborne Crude Exports: Average Monthly Exports of Crude in Thousand Barrels Per Day to China and Other Buyers for the Period Jan-2017 to Feb-2019

Investments into Port Infrastructure Development Initiatives: An Opportunity to Tap for Cargo Shipping Market

Container Shipping Market: An Overview

Shipping Containers Market Worldwide: Capacity of Container Ships in Million Tons Deadweight for the Years 2015 through 2017

Number of Containership Completions and Compensated Gross Tonnage (CGT) for the Years 2020, 2025, 2030 and 2035

Global Container Fleet Market: Percentage Breakdown of Fleet by Age for 2018

Dry Bulk Shipping Market: Despite Volatile Conditions Potential for Rebound Favors Growth

Growth of Dry Bulk Ship Fleet in Million DWT for the Period 2015-2021

Bulk Carrier Capacity Worldwide: Percentage Breakdown of Fleet Size and DWT by Type of Carrier for the Year 2018

General Cargo Market: Stable Growth Ahead

Development of General Cargo Fleet Worldwide: Size of Fleet in Million DWT and as % of World Fleet for the Period 2010-2018

General Cargo Vessel Completions: Number of Completions and Compensated Gross Tonnage (CGT) for the Years 2020, 2025, 2030 and 2035

Booming E-Commerce Industry Augurs Well for Cargo Shipping Market

Positive Demand Outlook for Multi-Purpose Cargo Ships

Compliance with International Regulations and Standards: Vital for Cargo Shipping Market

Emerging Technologies Promise to Transform Cargo Shipping Marketplace

Major Challenges Confronting Cargo Shipping Market

Environmental Impact of Container Losses at Sea: A Major Concern

Total Losses of Containers at Sea: Breakdown of Containers Lost by Catastrophic and Other Losses for the Period 2010-2016

Geopolitical Risks: A Significant Factor Impacting Cargo Shipping Market

PRODUCT OVERVIEW

Cargo Ship

Types of Cargo Ships

Bulk Cargo

Container Cargo

General Cargo

Oil & Gas

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



