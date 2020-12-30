New York, Dec. 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Smart Band Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05960056/?utm_source=GNW

8 Million Units by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 3.7% over the period 2020-2027.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at 13.4 Million Units, While China is Forecast to Grow at 3.5% CAGR



The Smart Band market in the U.S. is estimated at 13.4 Million Units in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of 10.5 Million Units by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 3.5% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.4% and 3.1% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.6% CAGR.We bring years of research experience to this 6th edition of our report. The 91-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.



Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

Fitbit, Inc.

Garmin Ltd.

Jawbone

Lenovo Group Limited

LG Electronics USA, Inc.

Nike, Inc.

Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.

Sony Mobile Communications AB

Xiaomi, Inc.







Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05960056/?utm_source=GNW



I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Global Competitor Market Shares

Smart Band Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %):

2019 & 2025

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: World Current & Future Analysis for Smart Band by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in Units for Years 2020 through 2027



Table 2: World 7-Year Perspective for Smart Band by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets

for Years 2020 & 2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Market Facts & Figures

US Smart Band Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 3: USA Current & Future Analysis for Smart Band by

Segment - Smart Band - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

Units for the Years 2020 through 2027



CANADA

Table 4: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Smart Band by

Segment - Smart Band - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

Units for the Years 2020 through 2027



JAPAN

Table 5: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Smart Band by

Segment - Smart Band - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

Units for the Years 2020 through 2027



CHINA

Table 6: China Current & Future Analysis for Smart Band by

Segment - Smart Band - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

Units for the Years 2020 through 2027



EUROPE

Market Facts & Figures

European Smart Band Market: Competitor Market Share Scenario:

( in %) for 2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 7: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Smart Band by

Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of

Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Units

for Years 2020 through 2027



Table 8: Europe 7-Year Perspective for Smart Band by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for France,

Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of Europe Markets for Years 2020 &

2027



FRANCE

Table 9: France Current & Future Analysis for Smart Band by

Segment - Smart Band - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

Units for the Years 2020 through 2027



GERMANY

Table 10: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Smart Band by

Segment - Smart Band - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

Units for the Years 2020 through 2027



ITALY

Table 11: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Smart Band by

Segment - Smart Band - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

Units for the Years 2020 through 2027



UNITED KINGDOM

Table 12: UK Current & Future Analysis for Smart Band by

Segment - Smart Band - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

Units for the Years 2020 through 2027



REST OF EUROPE

Table 13: Rest of Europe Current & Future Analysis for Smart

Band by Segment - Smart Band - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in Units for the Years 2020 through 2027



ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 14: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for Smart Band

by Segment - Smart Band - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in Units for the Years 2020 through 2027



REST OF WORLD

Table 15: Rest of World Current & Future Analysis for Smart

Band by Segment - Smart Band - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in Units for the Years 2020 through 2027



IV. COMPETITION

Total Companies Profiled: 43

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05960056/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001