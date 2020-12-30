New York, Dec. 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Smart Appliances Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05960055/?utm_source=GNW
3 Billion by 2027, growing at aCAGR of 14.1% over the period 2020-2027. Smart Home Appliances, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 13.7% CAGR and reach US$54.4 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Smart Kitchen Appliances segment is readjusted to a revised 16.3% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $7.7 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 13.6% CAGR
The Smart Appliances market in the U.S. is estimated at US$7.7 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$11.4 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 13.6% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 12.5% and 12.1% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 10.3% CAGR.We bring years of research experience to this 9th edition of our report. The 144-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Global Competitor Market Shares
Smart Appliances Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide
(in %): 2019 & 2025
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: Smart Appliances Global Market Estimates and Forecasts
in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 2: Smart Appliances Market Share Shift across Key
Geographies Worldwide: 2020 VS 2027
Table 3: Smart Home Appliances (Segment) World Market by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 4: Smart Home Appliances (Segment) Market Share Breakdown
of Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027
Table 5: Smart Kitchen Appliances (Segment) Potential Growth
Markets Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 6: Smart Kitchen Appliances (Segment) Market Sales
Breakdown by Region/Country in Percentage: 2020 VS 2027
Table 7: Wi-Fi (Technology) Geographic Market Spread Worldwide
in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 8: Wi-Fi (Technology) Market Share Distribution in
Percentage by Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027
Table 9: Bluetooth (Technology) World Market Estimates and
Forecasts by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 10: Bluetooth (Technology) Market Share Breakdown by
Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027
Table 11: NFC (Near Field Communication) (Technology) World
Market by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 12: NFC (Near Field Communication) (Technology) Market
Share Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2020 VS
2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
US Smart Appliances Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 13: United States Smart Appliances Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million by Segment: 2020 to 2027
Table 14: United States Smart Appliances Market Share Breakdown
by Segment: 2020 VS 2027
Table 15: Smart Appliances Market in US$ Million in the United
States by Technology: 2020-2027
Table 16: United States Smart Appliances Market Share Breakdown
by Technology: 2020 VS 2027
CANADA
Table 17: Canadian Smart Appliances Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Segment: 2020 to 2027
Table 18: Smart Appliances Market in Canada: Percentage Share
Breakdown of Sales by Segment for 2020 and 2027
Table 19: Smart Appliances Market Analysis in Canada in US$
Million by Technology: 2020-2027
Table 20: Canadian Smart Appliances Market Share Breakdown by
Technology: 2020 VS 2027
JAPAN
Table 21: Japanese Market for Smart Appliances: Annual Sales
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Segment for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 22: Japanese Smart Appliances Market Share Analysis by
Segment: 2020 VS 2027
Table 23: Japanese Medium & Long-Term Outlook for Smart
Appliances Market in US$ Million by Technology: 2020-2027
Table 24: Japanese Smart Appliances Market Percentage Share
Distribution by Technology: 2020 VS 2027
CHINA
Table 25: Chinese Smart Appliances Market Growth Prospects in
US$ Million by Segment for the Period 2020-2027
Table 26: Chinese Smart Appliances Market by Segment:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2020 and 2027
Table 27: Smart Appliances Market Estimates and Forecasts in
China in US$ Million by Technology: 2020-2027
Table 28: Smart Appliances Market in China: Percentage Share
Analysis by Technology for 2020 and 2027
EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
European Smart Appliances Market: Competitor Market Share
Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 29: European Smart Appliances Market Demand Scenario in
US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 30: European Smart Appliances Market Share Shift by
Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027
Table 31: European Smart Appliances Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Segment: 2020-2027
Table 32: European Smart Appliances Market Share Breakdown by
Segment: 2020 VS 2027
Table 33: European Smart Appliances Market Assessment in US$
Million by Technology: 2020-2027
Table 34: Smart Appliances Market in Europe: Percentage
Breakdown of Sales by Technology for 2020 and 2027
FRANCE
Table 35: Smart Appliances Market in France by Segment:
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period
2020-2027
Table 36: French Smart Appliances Market Share Analysis by
Segment: 2020 VS 2027
Table 37: French Smart Appliances Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million by Technology: 2020-2027
Table 38: French Smart Appliances Market Share Breakdown by
Technology: 2020 VS 2027
GERMANY
Table 39: Smart Appliances Market in Germany: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Segment for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 40: German Smart Appliances Market Share Breakdown by
Segment: 2020 VS 2027
Table 41: German Smart Appliances Latent Demand Forecasts in
US$ Million by Technology: 2020-2027
Table 42: German Smart Appliances Market Share Breakdown by
Technology: 2020 VS 2027
ITALY
Table 43: Italian Smart Appliances Market Growth Prospects in
US$ Million by Segment for the Period 2020-2027
Table 44: Italian Smart Appliances Market by Segment:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2020 and 2027
Table 45: Smart Appliances Market Estimates and Forecasts in
Italy in US$ Million by Technology: 2020-2027
Table 46: Smart Appliances Market in Italy: Percentage Share
Analysis by Technology for 2020 and 2027
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 47: United Kingdom Market for Smart Appliances: Annual
Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Segment for
the Period 2020-2027
Table 48: United Kingdom Smart Appliances Market Share Analysis
by Segment: 2020 VS 2027
Table 49: United Kingdom Medium & Long-Term Outlook for Smart
Appliances Market in US$ Million by Technology: 2020-2027
Table 50: United Kingdom Smart Appliances Market Percentage
Share Distribution by Technology: 2020 VS 2027
REST OF EUROPE
Table 51: Rest of Europe Smart Appliances Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Segment: 2020-2027
Table 52: Rest of Europe Smart Appliances Market Share
Breakdown by Segment: 2020 VS 2027
Table 53: Rest of Europe Smart Appliances Market Assessment in
US$ Million by Technology: 2020-2027
Table 54: Smart Appliances Market in Rest of Europe: Percentage
Breakdown of Sales by Technology for 2020 and 2027
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 55: Smart Appliances Market in Asia-Pacific by Segment:
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period
2020-2027
Table 56: Asia-Pacific Smart Appliances Market Share Analysis
by Segment: 2020 VS 2027
Table 57: Asia-Pacific Smart Appliances Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million by Technology: 2020-2027
Table 58: Asia-Pacific Smart Appliances Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Technology: 2020 VS 2027
REST OF WORLD
Table 59: Rest of World Smart Appliances Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Segment: 2020 to 2027
Table 60: Smart Appliances Market in Rest of World: Percentage
Share Breakdown of Sales by Segment for 2020 and 2027
Table 61: Smart Appliances Market Analysis in Rest of World in
US$ Million by Technology: 2020-2027
Table 62: Rest of World Smart Appliances Market Share Breakdown
by Technology: 2020 VS 2027
IV. COMPETITION
Total Companies Profiled: 46
Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001
