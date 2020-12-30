Dublin, Dec. 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Financial Analytics Market - Growth, Trends, Forecasts (2020 - 2025)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Financial Analytics Market was valued at USD 6.31 billion in 2019 and is expected to reach USD 10.04 billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 11.24% over the forecast period 2020 - 2025.
With the ongoing technological advancements, the increasing need for cloud-based service, and the increasing demand for financial analytics solutions in various organizations and verticals are expected to boost the market studies.
In this economic environment of rising volatility, growing uncertainty and risk, financial planning, managing, and forecasting solutions provide the user with speed, agility, and foresight about the business to compete in the market in a better way.
Using these solutions, clients can synthesize information better, uncover trends in the market, and deliver insights to improve decision making throughout the enterprise, which is the driving factor for the market.
Moreover, with the growing focus on data-driven financial decisions in various end-user verticals, and the emergence of big data, demands solutions which can tackle large amounts of data and can provide valuable insights, are some of the factor driving the growth of the market
With the development of enhanced technologies in business analytics and business intelligence domain and the extended focus on data transparency, is driving the demand for these solutions across various industries.
Regardless of industry, finance functions are progressing analytics capabilities to offer enhanced business intelligence and assist decision making, acting as a more strategic partner to their enterprise. With the outbreak of COVID-19, this support to decision making is more critical than ever. During the COVID-19 pandemic, financial services are rapidly evolving and transforming their digital business models, with new circumstances.
Key Market Trends
Cloud Based Solutions to Witness the Highest Growth
Asia-Pacific to Witness the Highest Growth
Competitive Landscape
The financial analytics market is highly competitive owing to the presence of many players in the domestic as well as international market. The market appears to be moderately concentrated and the key strategies adopted by the major players are product innovation, partnerships. Some of the major players in the market are IBM Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, Oracle Corporation among others.
