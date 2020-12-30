New York, Dec. 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Small Cell Power Amplifiers Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05960051/?utm_source=GNW
8 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 19.2% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Upto 28.5db, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 16.6% CAGR and reach US$1.9 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the 29db to 31.5db segment is readjusted to a revised 18.6% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $590.7 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 19% CAGR
The Small Cell Power Amplifiers market in the U.S. is estimated at US$590.7 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$1.2 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 19% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 16.7% and 16.5% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 13.7% CAGR.
32db & Above Segment to Record 21.4% CAGR
In the global 32db & Above segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 21.3% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$648.8 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$2.5 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$800.1 Million by the year 2027.We bring years of research experience to this 8th edition of our report. The 124-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.
Competitors identified in this market include, among others,
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05960051/?utm_source=GNW
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Global Competitor Market Shares
Small Cell Power Amplifier Competitor Market Share Scenario
Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: Small Cell Power Amplifiers Global Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 2: Small Cell Power Amplifiers Market Share Shift across
Key Geographies Worldwide: 2020 VS 2027
Table 3: 29db to 31.5db (Type) Potential Growth Markets
Worldwide in US$ Thousand: 2020 to 2027
Table 4: 29db to 31.5db (Type) Market Sales Breakdown by
Region/Country in Percentage: 2020 VS 2027
Table 5: Upto 28.5db (Type) World Market by Region/Country in
US$ Thousand: 2020 to 2027
Table 6: Upto 28.5db (Type) Market Share Breakdown of Worldwide
Sales by Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027
Table 7: 32db & Above (Type) Geographic Market Spread Worldwide
in US$ Thousand: 2020 to 2027
Table 8: 32db & Above (Type) Market Share Distribution in
Percentage by Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
US Small Cell Power Amplifier Market Share (in %) by Company:
2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 9: United States Small Cell Power Amplifiers Market
Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 10: United States Small Cell Power Amplifiers Market
Share Breakdown by Type: 2020 VS 2027
CANADA
Table 11: Canadian Small Cell Power Amplifiers Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 12: Small Cell Power Amplifiers Market in Canada:
Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2020 and 2027
JAPAN
Table 13: Japanese Market for Small Cell Power Amplifiers:
Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Type
for the Period 2020-2027
Table 14: Japanese Small Cell Power Amplifiers Market Share
Analysis by Type: 2020 VS 2027
CHINA
Table 15: Chinese Small Cell Power Amplifiers Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Thousand by Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 16: Chinese Small Cell Power Amplifiers Market by Type:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2020 and 2027
EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
European Small Cell Power Amplifier Market: Competitor Market
Share Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 17: European Small Cell Power Amplifiers Market Demand
Scenario in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 18: European Small Cell Power Amplifiers Market Share
Shift by Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027
Table 19: European Small Cell Power Amplifiers Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Type: 2020-2027
Table 20: European Small Cell Power Amplifiers Market Share
Breakdown by Type: 2020 VS 2027
FRANCE
Table 21: Small Cell Power Amplifiers Market in France by Type:
Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the Period
2020-2027
Table 22: French Small Cell Power Amplifiers Market Share
Analysis by Type: 2020 VS 2027
GERMANY
Table 23: Small Cell Power Amplifiers Market in Germany: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Type for
the Period 2020-2027
Table 24: German Small Cell Power Amplifiers Market Share
Breakdown by Type: 2020 VS 2027
ITALY
Table 25: Italian Small Cell Power Amplifiers Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Thousand by Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 26: Italian Small Cell Power Amplifiers Market by Type:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2020 and 2027
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 27: United Kingdom Market for Small Cell Power
Amplifiers: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$
Thousand by Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 28: United Kingdom Small Cell Power Amplifiers Market
Share Analysis by Type: 2020 VS 2027
REST OF EUROPE
Table 29: Rest of Europe Small Cell Power Amplifiers Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Type: 2020-2027
Table 30: Rest of Europe Small Cell Power Amplifiers Market
Share Breakdown by Type: 2020 VS 2027
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 31: Small Cell Power Amplifiers Market in Asia-Pacific by
Type: Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the Period
2020-2027
Table 32: Asia-Pacific Small Cell Power Amplifiers Market Share
Analysis by Type: 2020 VS 2027
REST OF WORLD
Table 33: Rest of World Small Cell Power Amplifiers Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 34: Small Cell Power Amplifiers Market in Rest of World:
Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2020 and 2027
IV. COMPETITION
Total Companies Profiled: 56
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05960051/?utm_source=GNW
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
__________________________
Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001
ReportLinker
Lyon, FRANCE
Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001
ReportLinker logo.jpgLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: