The market for debt collection software is expected to register a CAGR of 9.7% during the forecast period (2020 - 2025)
With changing lifestyles and increased purchasing power, consumers have become more empowered than before, and for every informed purchase decision made, they are creating a debt cycle. Whereas managing a debt cycle guarantees success for the business, accounts receivable is probably one of the most critical factors determining whether the company can withstand and operate with its competitive advantage.
Key Market Trends
Increasing Automation in the Debt Collection Process to Drive the Growth
Debt collection software offers various features, like customer segmentation based on collection scenarios, automated customer reminders, email and letters, streamlined communication with clients, suitable payment plans, transaction management, commission management, compliance management, invoice management, payment, and others resulting in reduced human intervention and automation of redundant tasks. This has led to higher efficiency operations and a lowering of the excessive cost incurred due to these processes, thus increasing the market growth of debt collection software in the market.
North America is Expected to Hold Significant Share
The North American region poses significant opportunities for the growth of the debt collection software market. The region has been facing several challenges in terms of debt recovery. Even if American student loans were to be excused or restructured, there would still be trillions of dollars left to be repaid in the United States alone. Yet, the debt collection industry has seen very little of the past decade's fintech revolution.
Competitive Landscape
The debt collection software market is fragmented. The degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period as the various industries are experiencing a massive transformation, due to technological advancement, and the players are competing in providing the best solution.
Some of the recent developments in the market are:
In May 2020, Chetu, a leading developer of custom software solutions, was named the winner of a Silver Stevie Award in the Founding Team of the Year category for the 18th Annual American Business Awards. More than 3,600 nominations from organizations of all sizes and various industries were submitted for consideration in a wide range of categories.
