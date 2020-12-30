NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION, IN WHOLE OR IN PART DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN AUSTRALIA, CANADA, JAPAN OR THE UNITED STATES OR ANY OTHER JURISDICTION IN WHICH SUCH RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION WOULD BE UNLAWFUL.

Oslo, 30 December 2020

Reference is made to the stock exchange announcements from Saga Pure ASA (the "Company" or "Saga") on each of 14 December 2020, 21 December 2020 and 29 December 2020 where it was announced that the Company will carry out subsequent share offerings (each a "Subsequent Offering", and together the "Subsequent Offerings") following the private placements completed on the respective dates set out above. Further key information about the Subsequent Offerings were published on 15 December 2020, 22 December 2020 and 30 December 2020.

The Subsequent Offerings will be commenced as soon as possible following publication of a prospectus to be prepared by the Company, and it is currently expected that such prospectus will be approved by the Norwegian Financial Supervisory Authority of Norway and published by the Company during medio January 2021.

In the Subsequent Offerings, the shareholders of the Company as of 14 December 2020, 21 December 2020 and 29 December 2020 (as further specified in the key information notices) will be eligible to subscribe for new shares in the Company, at a subscription price corresponding to the subscription price in each of the private placements carried out earlier in December 2020. These shareholders will receive non-transferable subscription rights (the "Subscription Rights") that may be used to subscribe for shares in the Subsequent Offerings.

The Subsequent Offering following the private placement on 14 December 2020 will consist of up to 4 million new shares in the Company at a subscription price of NOK 2.10 per share.

The Subsequent Offering following the private placement on 21 December 2020 will consist of up to 4.9 million new shares in the Company at a subscription price of NOK 2.90 per share.

The Subsequent Offering following the private placement on 29 December 2020 will consist of up to 4.8 million new shares in the Company at a subscription price of NOK 4.10 per share.

The Subscription Rights for each Subsequent Offering will be granted on a separate ISIN for each subsequent offering, and each shareholder holding Subscription Rights must exercise Subscription Rights for each Subsequent Offering if it wishes to participate in more than one Subsequent Offering. If the Subscription Rights are not exercised during the subscription period, the Subscription Rights will lapse automatically.

The subscription period for the Subsequent Offering will be the same for each of the three Subsequent Offerings, and will start shortly following publication of the prospectus. The Subscription Rights will be credited to each eligible shareholders' VPS account shortly before the start of the subscription period. The number of Subscription Rights granted to each eligible shareholder will be announced at a later time.

Further information about the Subsequent Offerings will be provided in due course.

For additional information, please contact:

Bjørn Simonsen, CEO, +47 97 17 98 21

Espen Lundaas, CFO, +47 92 43 14 17

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act