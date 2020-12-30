Dublin, Dec. 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Dried Figs Market - Growth, Trends, and Forecast (2020-2025)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global dried figs consumption was peaked at 146,469 metric tons in 2019. The United States, Iran, Germany, France, India, and the United Kingdom were the largest consumers of dried figs in the same period, accounting for nearly 12.3%, 12.2%, 9.8%, 9.6%, 9.4%, and 5.4% respectively. A



s per the National Agricultural Statistics Service, the United States is a mere importer and exporter of figs. For instance, during 2017-18, the country produced 31,200 metric tons of figs, of which 27,300 metric tons have been directed to the processed industry. Thus, the rising inclusion of figs in the processed industry is further likely to accelerate the demand over the forecast period.



Key Market Trends



Rising Per Capita Consumption from High-Income Economies



The global per capita consumption of dried figs had modestly increased from 0.017 kg per year in 2016 to 0.019 per year by 2019. Although, a relatively higher per capita consumption has been observed in the high-income economies. For instance, as per the facts revealed by the International Nut & Dry Fruit Council, dried figs account for 6% of the overall dried fruit consumption in high-income economies, whereas, they account for merely 3% of the overall dried fruit consumption across the middle-income economies.



For instance, over the period 2016-18, the per capita consumption of dried figs settled at 0.203, 0.158, 0.196, 0.118, 0.399, and 0.277 kg per year, in Iran, Germany, France, Canada, Switzerland, and Greece respectively. This clearly unveils the potential opportunity from the high-income economies over the middle-income economies.



Iran to Dominate the Global Dried Figs Market



Iran is one of the largest consumers of dried figs, attributing nearly 17,352 metric tons of consumption during 2018-19. Moreover, as per the information revealed by International Nuts & Dry Fruit Council, the per capita consumption of dried figs toggled during 2016-18.



For instance, the per capita consumption of dried figs was registered at 0.248 kg per year in 2016-17 and had significantly fallen by 18.1% to 0.203 kg per year by 2017-18. Despite being a major consumer, the country is one of the largest producers of figs in the world. For instance, as per the statistics released by the Tropical and Subtropical Fruits Department of Agriculture Ministry, Iran produced nearly 80,000 metric tons of figs in 2018.



Thus, the country's status as a mere producer paralleled with the ongoing trade crisis pertaining to the COVID-19 disease outbreak is likely to be treated as a potential opportunity to serve the domestic markets. This could potentially enhance the per capita consumption of dried figs over the coming years.



Key Topics Covered:



1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions & Scope of the Study



2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY



3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Market Drivers

4.3 Market Restraints

4.4 Supply Chain Analysis



5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 Production Analysis

5.2 Consumption Analysis and Market Value

5.3 Import Market Analysis (Volume and Value)

5.4 Export Market Analysis (Volume and Value)

5.5 Price Trend Analysis



6 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS



7 IMPACT OF COVID-19



