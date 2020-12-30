New York, Dec. 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Skydiving Equipment Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05960044/?utm_source=GNW

4 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 3.5% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Container or Harness System, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 4.3% CAGR and reach US$610.5 Million by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Canopy segment is readjusted to a revised 3.3% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $293.4 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 6.5% CAGR



The Skydiving Equipment market in the U.S. is estimated at US$293.4 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$292.5 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 6.5% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 1% and 2.6% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 1.7% CAGR.



Jumpsuit & Helmet Segment to Record 2.3% CAGR



In the global Jumpsuit & Helmet segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 1.9% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$202.1 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$231 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$193.4 Million by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 3.1% CAGR through the analysis period. We bring years of research experience to this 6th edition of our report. The 276-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.



Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

Aerodyne Research, LLC

LB Altimeters

Mirage Systems, Inc.

Sun Path Products, Inc.

Velocity Sports Equipment







I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Global Competitor Market Shares

Skydiving Equipment Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide

(in %): 2019 & 2025

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: Skydiving Equipment Global Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 2: Skydiving Equipment Global Retrospective Market

Scenario in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 3: Skydiving Equipment Market Share Shift across Key

Geographies Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 4: Container or Harness System (Product Type) World

Market by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2020 to 2027



Table 5: Container or Harness System (Product Type) Historic

Market Analysis by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2012 to 2019



Table 6: Container or Harness System (Product Type) Market

Share Breakdown of Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS

2020 VS 2027



Table 7: Canopy (Product Type) Potential Growth Markets

Worldwide in US$ Thousand: 2020 to 2027



Table 8: Canopy (Product Type) Historic Market Perspective by

Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2012 to 2019



Table 9: Canopy (Product Type) Market Sales Breakdown by

Region/Country in Percentage: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 10: Jumpsuit & Helmet (Product Type) Geographic Market

Spread Worldwide in US$ Thousand: 2020 to 2027



Table 11: Jumpsuit & Helmet (Product Type) Region Wise

Breakdown of Global Historic Demand in US$ Thousand: 2012 to

2019



Table 12: Jumpsuit & Helmet (Product Type) Market Share

Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS

2027



Table 13: Recreational Users (End-Use) Demand Potential

Worldwide in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 14: Recreational Users (End-Use) Historic Sales Analysis

in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 15: Recreational Users (End-Use) Share Breakdown Review

by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 16: Professional Users (End-Use) Worldwide Latent Demand

Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 17: Professional Users (End-Use) Global Historic Analysis

in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 18: Professional Users (End-Use) Distribution of Global

Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Market Facts & Figures

US Skydiving Equipment Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 19: United States Skydiving Equipment Market Estimates

and Projections in US$ Thousand by Product Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 20: Skydiving Equipment Market in the United States by

Product Type: A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for 2012-2019



Table 21: United States Skydiving Equipment Market Share

Breakdown by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 22: United States Skydiving Equipment Latent Demand

Forecasts in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 23: Skydiving Equipment Historic Demand Patterns in the

United States by End-Use in US$ Thousand for 2012-2019



Table 24: Skydiving Equipment Market Share Breakdown in the

United States by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



CANADA

Table 25: Canadian Skydiving Equipment Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Product Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 26: Canadian Skydiving Equipment Historic Market Review

by Product Type in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019



Table 27: Skydiving Equipment Market in Canada: Percentage

Share Breakdown of Sales by Product Type for 2012, 2020, and

2027



Table 28: Canadian Skydiving Equipment Market Quantitative

Demand Analysis in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 29: Skydiving Equipment Market in Canada: Summarization

of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Thousand by End-Use for

2012-2019



Table 30: Canadian Skydiving Equipment Market Share Analysis by

End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



JAPAN

Table 31: Japanese Market for Skydiving Equipment: Annual Sales

Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Product Type for

the Period 2020-2027



Table 32: Skydiving Equipment Market in Japan: Historic Sales

Analysis in US$ Thousand by Product Type for the Period

2012-2019



Table 33: Japanese Skydiving Equipment Market Share Analysis by

Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 34: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Skydiving

Equipment in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 35: Japanese Skydiving Equipment Market in US$ Thousand

by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 36: Skydiving Equipment Market Share Shift in Japan by

End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



CHINA

Table 37: Chinese Skydiving Equipment Market Growth Prospects

in US$ Thousand by Product Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 38: Skydiving Equipment Historic Market Analysis in China

in US$ Thousand by Product Type: 2012-2019



Table 39: Chinese Skydiving Equipment Market by Product Type:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 40: Chinese Demand for Skydiving Equipment in US$

Thousand by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 41: Skydiving Equipment Market Review in China in US$

Thousand by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 42: Chinese Skydiving Equipment Market Share Breakdown by

End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



EUROPE

Market Facts & Figures

European Skydiving Equipment Market: Competitor Market Share

Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 43: European Skydiving Equipment Market Demand Scenario

in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 44: Skydiving Equipment Market in Europe: A Historic

Market Perspective in US$ Thousand by Region/Country for the

Period 2012-2019



Table 45: European Skydiving Equipment Market Share Shift by

Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 46: European Skydiving Equipment Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Product Type: 2020-2027



Table 47: Skydiving Equipment Market in Europe in US$ Thousand

by Product Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019



Table 48: European Skydiving Equipment Market Share Breakdown

by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 49: European Skydiving Equipment Addressable Market

Opportunity in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020-2027



Table 50: Skydiving Equipment Market in Europe: Summarization

of Historic Demand in US$ Thousand by End-Use for the Period

2012-2019



Table 51: European Skydiving Equipment Market Share Analysis by

End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



FRANCE

Table 52: Skydiving Equipment Market in France by Product Type:

Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the Period

2020-2027



Table 53: French Skydiving Equipment Historic Market Scenario

in US$ Thousand by Product Type: 2012-2019



Table 54: French Skydiving Equipment Market Share Analysis by

Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 55: Skydiving Equipment Quantitative Demand Analysis in

France in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020-2027



Table 56: French Skydiving Equipment Historic Market Review in

US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 57: French Skydiving Equipment Market Share Analysis:

A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2012, 2020, and 2027



GERMANY

Table 58: Skydiving Equipment Market in Germany: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Product Type for

the Period 2020-2027



Table 59: German Skydiving Equipment Historic Market Analysis

in US$ Thousand by Product Type: 2012-2019



Table 60: German Skydiving Equipment Market Share Breakdown by

Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 61: Skydiving Equipment Market in Germany: Annual Sales

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by End-Use for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 62: German Skydiving Equipment Market in Retrospect in

US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 63: Skydiving Equipment Market Share Distribution in

Germany by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ITALY

Table 64: Italian Skydiving Equipment Market Growth Prospects

in US$ Thousand by Product Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 65: Skydiving Equipment Historic Market Analysis in Italy

in US$ Thousand by Product Type: 2012-2019



Table 66: Italian Skydiving Equipment Market by Product Type:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 67: Italian Demand for Skydiving Equipment in US$

Thousand by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 68: Skydiving Equipment Market Review in Italy in US$

Thousand by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 69: Italian Skydiving Equipment Market Share Breakdown by

End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



UNITED KINGDOM

Table 70: United Kingdom Market for Skydiving Equipment: Annual

Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Product Type

for the Period 2020-2027



Table 71: Skydiving Equipment Market in the United Kingdom:

Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Product Type for the

Period 2012-2019



Table 72: United Kingdom Skydiving Equipment Market Share

Analysis by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 73: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for

Skydiving Equipment in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 74: United Kingdom Skydiving Equipment Market in US$

Thousand by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 75: Skydiving Equipment Market Share Shift in the United

Kingdom by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



SPAIN

Table 76: Spanish Skydiving Equipment Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Product Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 77: Spanish Skydiving Equipment Historic Market Review by

Product Type in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019



Table 78: Skydiving Equipment Market in Spain: Percentage Share

Breakdown of Sales by Product Type for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 79: Spanish Skydiving Equipment Market Quantitative

Demand Analysis in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 80: Skydiving Equipment Market in Spain: Summarization of

Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Thousand by End-Use for

2012-2019



Table 81: Spanish Skydiving Equipment Market Share Analysis by

End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



RUSSIA

Table 82: Russian Skydiving Equipment Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Thousand by Product Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 83: Skydiving Equipment Market in Russia by Product Type:

A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for 2012-2019



Table 84: Russian Skydiving Equipment Market Share Breakdown by

Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 85: Russian Skydiving Equipment Latent Demand Forecasts

in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 86: Skydiving Equipment Historic Demand Patterns in

Russia by End-Use in US$ Thousand for 2012-2019



Table 87: Skydiving Equipment Market Share Breakdown in Russia

by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF EUROPE

Table 88: Rest of Europe Skydiving Equipment Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Product Type: 2020-2027



Table 89: Skydiving Equipment Market in Rest of Europe in US$

Thousand by Product Type: A Historic Review for the Period

2012-2019



Table 90: Rest of Europe Skydiving Equipment Market Share

Breakdown by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 91: Rest of Europe Skydiving Equipment Addressable Market

Opportunity in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020-2027



Table 92: Skydiving Equipment Market in Rest of Europe:

Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Thousand by End-Use for

the Period 2012-2019



Table 93: Rest of Europe Skydiving Equipment Market Share

Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 94: Asia-Pacific Skydiving Equipment Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 95: Skydiving Equipment Market in Asia-Pacific: Historic

Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Region/Country for the

Period 2012-2019



Table 96: Asia-Pacific Skydiving Equipment Market Share

Analysis by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 97: Skydiving Equipment Market in Asia-Pacific by Product

Type: Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the Period

2020-2027



Table 98: Asia-Pacific Skydiving Equipment Historic Market

Scenario in US$ Thousand by Product Type: 2012-2019



Table 99: Asia-Pacific Skydiving Equipment Market Share

Analysis by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 100: Skydiving Equipment Quantitative Demand Analysis in

Asia-Pacific in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020-2027



Table 101: Asia-Pacific Skydiving Equipment Historic Market

Review in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 102: Asia-Pacific Skydiving Equipment Market Share

Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2012, 2020, and

2027



AUSTRALIA

Table 103: Skydiving Equipment Market in Australia: Recent

Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Product

Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 104: Australian Skydiving Equipment Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Thousand by Product Type: 2012-2019



Table 105: Australian Skydiving Equipment Market Share

Breakdown by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 106: Skydiving Equipment Market in Australia: Annual

Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by End-Use for

the Period 2020-2027



Table 107: Australian Skydiving Equipment Market in Retrospect

in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 108: Skydiving Equipment Market Share Distribution in

Australia by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



INDIA

Table 109: Indian Skydiving Equipment Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Product Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 110: Indian Skydiving Equipment Historic Market Review by

Product Type in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019



Table 111: Skydiving Equipment Market in India: Percentage

Share Breakdown of Sales by Product Type for 2012, 2020, and

2027



Table 112: Indian Skydiving Equipment Market Quantitative

Demand Analysis in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 113: Skydiving Equipment Market in India: Summarization

of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Thousand by End-Use for

2012-2019



Table 114: Indian Skydiving Equipment Market Share Analysis by

End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



SOUTH KOREA

Table 115: Skydiving Equipment Market in South Korea: Recent

Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Product

Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 116: South Korean Skydiving Equipment Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Thousand by Product Type: 2012-2019



Table 117: Skydiving Equipment Market Share Distribution in

South Korea by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 118: Skydiving Equipment Market in South Korea: Recent

Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by End-Use

for the Period 2020-2027



Table 119: South Korean Skydiving Equipment Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 120: Skydiving Equipment Market Share Distribution in

South Korea by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 121: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Skydiving Equipment:

Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by

Product Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 122: Skydiving Equipment Market in Rest of Asia-Pacific:

Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Product Type for the

Period 2012-2019



Table 123: Rest of Asia-Pacific Skydiving Equipment Market

Share Analysis by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 124: Rest of Asia-Pacific Demand Estimates and Forecasts

for Skydiving Equipment in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020 to

2027



Table 125: Rest of Asia-Pacific Skydiving Equipment Market in

US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 126: Skydiving Equipment Market Share Shift in Rest of

Asia-Pacific by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



LATIN AMERICA

Table 127: Latin American Skydiving Equipment Market Trends by

Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2020-2027



Table 128: Skydiving Equipment Market in Latin America in US$

Thousand by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the

Period 2012-2019



Table 129: Latin American Skydiving Equipment Market Percentage

Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 130: Latin American Skydiving Equipment Market Growth

Prospects in US$ Thousand by Product Type for the Period

2020-2027



Table 131: Skydiving Equipment Historic Market Analysis in

Latin America in US$ Thousand by Product Type: 2012-2019



Table 132: Latin American Skydiving Equipment Market by Product

Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 133: Latin American Demand for Skydiving Equipment in US$

Thousand by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 134: Skydiving Equipment Market Review in Latin America

in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 135: Latin American Skydiving Equipment Market Share

Breakdown by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ARGENTINA

Table 136: Argentinean Skydiving Equipment Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Product Type: 2020-2027



Table 137: Skydiving Equipment Market in Argentina in US$

Thousand by Product Type: A Historic Review for the Period

2012-2019



Table 138: Argentinean Skydiving Equipment Market Share

Breakdown by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 139: Argentinean Skydiving Equipment Addressable Market

Opportunity in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020-2027



Table 140: Skydiving Equipment Market in Argentina:

Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Thousand by End-Use for

the Period 2012-2019



Table 141: Argentinean Skydiving Equipment Market Share

Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



BRAZIL

Table 142: Skydiving Equipment Market in Brazil by Product

Type: Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the Period

2020-2027



Table 143: Brazilian Skydiving Equipment Historic Market

Scenario in US$ Thousand by Product Type: 2012-2019



Table 144: Brazilian Skydiving Equipment Market Share Analysis

by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 145: Skydiving Equipment Quantitative Demand Analysis in

Brazil in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020-2027



Table 146: Brazilian Skydiving Equipment Historic Market Review

in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 147: Brazilian Skydiving Equipment Market Share Analysis:

A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2012, 2020, and 2027



MEXICO

Table 148: Skydiving Equipment Market in Mexico: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Product Type for

the Period 2020-2027



Table 149: Mexican Skydiving Equipment Historic Market Analysis

in US$ Thousand by Product Type: 2012-2019



Table 150: Mexican Skydiving Equipment Market Share Breakdown

by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 151: Skydiving Equipment Market in Mexico: Annual Sales

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by End-Use for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 152: Mexican Skydiving Equipment Market in Retrospect in

US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 153: Skydiving Equipment Market Share Distribution in

Mexico by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF LATIN AMERICA

Table 154: Rest of Latin America Skydiving Equipment Market

Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Product Type: 2020

to 2027



Table 155: Skydiving Equipment Market in Rest of Latin America

by Product Type: A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for

2012-2019



Table 156: Rest of Latin America Skydiving Equipment Market

Share Breakdown by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 157: Rest of Latin America Skydiving Equipment Latent

Demand Forecasts in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 158: Skydiving Equipment Historic Demand Patterns in Rest

of Latin America by End-Use in US$ Thousand for 2012-2019



Table 159: Skydiving Equipment Market Share Breakdown in Rest

of Latin America by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



MIDDLE EAST

Table 160: The Middle East Skydiving Equipment Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 161: Skydiving Equipment Market in the Middle East by

Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019



Table 162: The Middle East Skydiving Equipment Market Share

Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 163: The Middle East Skydiving Equipment Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Product Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 164: The Middle East Skydiving Equipment Historic Market

by Product Type in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019



Table 165: Skydiving Equipment Market in the Middle East:

Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Product Type for

2012,2020, and 2027



Table 166: The Middle East Skydiving Equipment Market

Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020

to 2027



Table 167: Skydiving Equipment Market in the Middle East:

Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Thousand by

End-Use for 2012-2019



Table 168: The Middle East Skydiving Equipment Market Share

Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



IRAN

Table 169: Iranian Market for Skydiving Equipment: Annual Sales

Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Product Type for

the Period 2020-2027



Table 170: Skydiving Equipment Market in Iran: Historic Sales

Analysis in US$ Thousand by Product Type for the Period

2012-2019



Table 171: Iranian Skydiving Equipment Market Share Analysis by

Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 172: Iranian Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Skydiving

Equipment in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 173: Iranian Skydiving Equipment Market in US$ Thousand

by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 174: Skydiving Equipment Market Share Shift in Iran by

End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ISRAEL

Table 175: Israeli Skydiving Equipment Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Product Type: 2020-2027



Table 176: Skydiving Equipment Market in Israel in US$ Thousand

by Product Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019



Table 177: Israeli Skydiving Equipment Market Share Breakdown

by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 178: Israeli Skydiving Equipment Addressable Market

Opportunity in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020-2027



Table 179: Skydiving Equipment Market in Israel: Summarization

of Historic Demand in US$ Thousand by End-Use for the Period

2012-2019



Table 180: Israeli Skydiving Equipment Market Share Analysis by

End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



SAUDI ARABIA

Table 181: Saudi Arabian Skydiving Equipment Market Growth

Prospects in US$ Thousand by Product Type for the Period

2020-2027



Table 182: Skydiving Equipment Historic Market Analysis in

Saudi Arabia in US$ Thousand by Product Type: 2012-2019



Table 183: Saudi Arabian Skydiving Equipment Market by Product

Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 184: Saudi Arabian Demand for Skydiving Equipment in US$

Thousand by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 185: Skydiving Equipment Market Review in Saudi Arabia in

US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 186: Saudi Arabian Skydiving Equipment Market Share

Breakdown by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

Table 187: Skydiving Equipment Market in the United Arab

Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$

Thousand by Product Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 188: United Arab Emirates Skydiving Equipment Historic

Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Product Type: 2012-2019



Table 189: Skydiving Equipment Market Share Distribution in

United Arab Emirates by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 190: Skydiving Equipment Market in the United Arab

Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$

Thousand by End-Use for the Period 2020-2027



Table 191: United Arab Emirates Skydiving Equipment Historic

Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 192: Skydiving Equipment Market Share Distribution in

United Arab Emirates by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF MIDDLE EAST

Table 193: Skydiving Equipment Market in Rest of Middle East:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by

Product Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 194: Rest of Middle East Skydiving Equipment Historic

Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Product Type: 2012-2019



Table 195: Rest of Middle East Skydiving Equipment Market Share

Breakdown by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 196: Skydiving Equipment Market in Rest of Middle East:

Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by End-Use

for the Period 2020-2027



Table 197: Rest of Middle East Skydiving Equipment Market in

Retrospect in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 198: Skydiving Equipment Market Share Distribution in

Rest of Middle East by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



AFRICA

Table 199: African Skydiving Equipment Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Thousand by Product Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 200: Skydiving Equipment Market in Africa by Product

Type: A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for 2012-2019



Table 201: African Skydiving Equipment Market Share Breakdown

by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 202: African Skydiving Equipment Latent Demand Forecasts

in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 203: Skydiving Equipment Historic Demand Patterns in

Africa by End-Use in US$ Thousand for 2012-2019



Table 204: Skydiving Equipment Market Share Breakdown in Africa

by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



IV. COMPETITION

Total Companies Profiled: 42

