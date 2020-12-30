Dublin, Dec. 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Toluene Diisocyanate Market - Growth, Trends, and Forecast (2020-2025)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The market for toluene diisocyanate is expected to grow at a CAGR of more than 4.5% globally during the forecast period.



Toluene Diisocyanate is a synthetic mixture of the 2,4- and 2,6-isomers is a volatile, colorless to pale yellow liquid that is soluble in many organic solvents. They are mainly used to make polyurethane products, such as rigid and flexible foams, coatings, adhesives, sealants, and elastomers. The growing demand from flexible foam has been driving the market growth.



However, the outbreak of coronavirus across the globe is likely to hinder the growth of the studied market. The growing application of toluene diisocyanate in the coating industry is likely to provide opportunities for the toluene diisocyanate market over the next five years.



Asia-Pacific dominated the market across the globe with the largest consumption from countries such as China and India.



Key Market Trends



Foams to Dominate the Market



Foam has been widely used in various industrial applications due to its reliability in the sector. Besides the excellent properties, the reduction of the cost of raw material is a significant advantage in using these materials.

Flexible foam is one of the most promising materials due to its outstanding overall performance, such as durability, better insulation, high resistance towards chemicals, easy recycling, and thermal stability at high temperatures for a variety of applications.

Growing furniture demand owing to increasing purchasing power combined with an increase in the durability and longevity of the products is expected to increase the growth of the foam.

Polyurethane-based foams are used as insulating materials in homes, refrigerators, as well as for several other purposes. With the rising number of building codes that promote energy-efficient structures, home builders and consumers are gradually moving toward building strategies that deliver performance and energy savings in the long run.

All the aforementioned factors are expected to drive the toluene diisocyanate market during the forecast period.

Competitive Landscape



The global toluene diisocyanate market is fragmented in nature owing to the presence of numerous players in the market with no significant market share. Some of the major companies are Tosoh Corporation, SIMEL Chemical Industry Co., Ltd., BASF SE, Covestro AG, and TSE Industries, Inc. amongst others.



4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Drivers

4.1.1 Growing Demand from Flexible Foam

4.1.2 Other Drivers

4.2 Restraints

4.2.1 Unfavorable Conditions Arising Due to COVID-19 Outbreak

4.2.2 Other Restraints

4.3 Industry Value Chain Analysis

4.4 Porter's Five Forces Analysis



