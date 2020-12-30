Dublin, Dec. 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Toluene Diisocyanate Market - Growth, Trends, and Forecast (2020-2025)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The market for toluene diisocyanate is expected to grow at a CAGR of more than 4.5% globally during the forecast period.
Toluene Diisocyanate is a synthetic mixture of the 2,4- and 2,6-isomers is a volatile, colorless to pale yellow liquid that is soluble in many organic solvents. They are mainly used to make polyurethane products, such as rigid and flexible foams, coatings, adhesives, sealants, and elastomers. The growing demand from flexible foam has been driving the market growth.
However, the outbreak of coronavirus across the globe is likely to hinder the growth of the studied market. The growing application of toluene diisocyanate in the coating industry is likely to provide opportunities for the toluene diisocyanate market over the next five years.
Asia-Pacific dominated the market across the globe with the largest consumption from countries such as China and India.
Key Market Trends
Foams to Dominate the Market
Foam has been widely used in various industrial applications due to its reliability in the sector. Besides the excellent properties, the reduction of the cost of raw material is a significant advantage in using these materials.
Competitive Landscape
The global toluene diisocyanate market is fragmented in nature owing to the presence of numerous players in the market with no significant market share. Some of the major companies are Tosoh Corporation, SIMEL Chemical Industry Co., Ltd., BASF SE, Covestro AG, and TSE Industries, Inc. amongst others.
Key Topics Covered:
1 INTRODUCTION
2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
4 MARKET DYNAMICS
4.1 Drivers
4.1.1 Growing Demand from Flexible Foam
4.1.2 Other Drivers
4.2 Restraints
4.2.1 Unfavorable Conditions Arising Due to COVID-19 Outbreak
4.2.2 Other Restraints
4.3 Industry Value Chain Analysis
4.4 Porter's Five Forces Analysis
5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
5.1 Application
5.1.1 Foams
5.1.2 Coatings
5.1.3 Adhesives and Sealants
5.1.4 Elastomers
5.1.5 Others
5.2 End-user Industry
5.2.1 Furniture and Interiors
5.2.2 Building and Construction
5.2.3 Electronics
5.2.4 Automotive
5.2.5 Packaging
5.2.6 Others
5.3 Geography
6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
6.1 Mergers and Acquisitions, Joint Ventures, Collaborations, and Agreements
6.2 Market Share/Ranking Analysis
6.3 Strategies Adopted by Leading Players
6.4 Company Profiles
6.4.1 Alfa Aesar, Thermo Fisher Scientific
6.4.2 BASF
6.4.3 Covestro AG
6.4.4 Dow Group
6.4.5 Hanwha Group
6.4.6 KH Chemicals
6.4.7 Mitsui Chemicals, Inc.
6.4.8 Sigma-Aldrich
6.4.9 SIMEL Chemical Industry Co., Ltd.
6.4.10 TCI
6.4.11 Tosoh Corporation
6.4.12 TSE Industries, Inc.
7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS
7.1 Growing Application of Toluene Diisocyanate in Coating Industry
7.2 Other Opportunities
