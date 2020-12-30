Dublin, Dec. 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Automotive Driving Simulator Market 2020-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The automotive driving simulator market is poised to grow by USD 123.65 mn during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of 2% during the forecast period.



The market is driven by the decrease in vehicular production costs and reduced TTM leading to increased use of driving simulators across value chain, use of AR HUDs and HMDs to introduce inexpensive driving simulation solutions and technological advances in processing power department for developing better capable mDOF motion systems in driving simulator space.



This study identifies the development of stratiform machines to supplant hexapod machines in automotive DIL simulation applications as one of the prime reasons driving the automotive driving simulator market growth during the next few years. Also, the development of autonomous vehicles based on automotive driving simulation algorithms, the creation of low-cost simulators for testing and evaluating in-vehicle technologies and increased use of driving simulators for mainstream automotive design will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The reports on automotive driving simulator market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The automotive driving simulator market analysis includes application segment and geographical landscapes



The report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.



The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading automotive driving simulator market vendors that include Ansible Motion Ltd., AutoSim AS, CAE Inc., Cruden, Dallara Group Srl, Mechanical Simulation Corp., Moog Inc., MTS System Corp., NVIDIA Corp., and OKTAL SYDAC.



Also, the automotive driving simulator market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.



The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



Key Topics Covered:



Executive Summary

Market Overview

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2019

Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 - 2024

Five Forces Analysis

Five forces summary

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Application

Market segments

Comparison by Application

Research and development - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Training - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market opportunity by Application

Customer landscape

Overview

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Overview

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Ansible Motion Ltd.

AutoSim AS

CAE Inc.

Cruden

Dallara Group Srl

Mechanical Simulation Corp.

Moog Inc.

MTS System Corp.

NVIDIA Corp.

OKTAL SYDAC

Appendix



