Dublin, Dec. 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Automotive Driving Simulator Market 2020-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Global Automotive Driving Simulator Market 2020-2024
The automotive driving simulator market is poised to grow by USD 123.65 mn during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of 2% during the forecast period.
The market is driven by the decrease in vehicular production costs and reduced TTM leading to increased use of driving simulators across value chain, use of AR HUDs and HMDs to introduce inexpensive driving simulation solutions and technological advances in processing power department for developing better capable mDOF motion systems in driving simulator space.
This study identifies the development of stratiform machines to supplant hexapod machines in automotive DIL simulation applications as one of the prime reasons driving the automotive driving simulator market growth during the next few years. Also, the development of autonomous vehicles based on automotive driving simulation algorithms, the creation of low-cost simulators for testing and evaluating in-vehicle technologies and increased use of driving simulators for mainstream automotive design will lead to sizable demand in the market.
The reports on automotive driving simulator market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The automotive driving simulator market analysis includes application segment and geographical landscapes
The report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.
The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading automotive driving simulator market vendors that include Ansible Motion Ltd., AutoSim AS, CAE Inc., Cruden, Dallara Group Srl, Mechanical Simulation Corp., Moog Inc., MTS System Corp., NVIDIA Corp., and OKTAL SYDAC.
Also, the automotive driving simulator market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.
The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.
Key Topics Covered:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
Market Sizing
Five Forces Analysis
Market Segmentation by Application
Customer landscape
Geographic Landscape
Vendor Landscape
Vendor Analysis
Appendix
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/wwgetp
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
Research and Markets
Dublin, IRELAND
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
22157.jpgLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: