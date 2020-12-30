After having issued 17,339,675 new Class A ordinary shares and 188,919,634 new Class B ordinary shares during the month of December the total number of shares in Klövern as of 30 December 2020 amounts to 1,138,697,289, of which 86,698,378 constitute Class A ordinary shares, 1,035,554,911 constitute Class B ordinary shares and 16,444,000 constitute preference shares.



Each Class A ordinary share entitles to one vote whereas each Class B ordinary share, as well as each preference share, entitles to one-tenth of a vote. The total number of votes in the company after the issue amounts to 191,898,269.1.



Rutger Arnhult, CEO, +46 (0)70-458 24 70, rutger.arnhult@klovern.se

Lars Norrby, IR, +46 (0)76-777 38 00, lars.norrby@klovern.se



