The "Global Automotive Engineering Services Market Analysis 2020" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global Automotive Engineering Services market is expected to reach $387.83 billion by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 14.2% during 2019 to 2026.
Automotive engineering services incorporate servicing and investigative of mechanical, electrical, electronics, and software systems of a vehicle. Automotive engineering services develop, fabricate, & test components of a vehicle or the whole from the concept phase to the use phase. It could either be outsourced by the manufacturers or done by themselves called in-house automotive engineering services.
While some of the elements like increasing demand for superior connectivity solutions, implementation of EV's and shared mobility for greener environment are driving the market growth. Though, intellectual property (IP) rights for the product and their ownership is restraining the market. Moreover, demand for outsourcing and increase of autonomous vehicles in engineering automotive services are creating ample opportunities across the globe.
Based on application, the connectivity services segment is estimated to have a lucrative growth due to the development of autonomous vehicle testing, advancements in artificial intelligence, and introduction of 5G connectivity which has increased the demand for connected services in automotive engineering services. Connectivity services help in controlling vehicle activities such as smart infotainment, vehicle diagnostics, parking assistance features, diagnostics, and others. OEMs are offering connectivity services in their vehicles.
The key vendors mentioned are IAV Automotive Engineering, L&T Technology Services, Ricardo, Tech Mahindra, Alten Cresttek, Altran, AVL, Bertrandt AG, Capgemini, FEV, Harman, HCL Technologies and Akka Technologies, ASAP Holding GMBH and Gigatronik.
