The Global Automotive Engineering Services market is expected to reach $387.83 billion by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 14.2% during 2019 to 2026.



Automotive engineering services incorporate servicing and investigative of mechanical, electrical, electronics, and software systems of a vehicle. Automotive engineering services develop, fabricate, & test components of a vehicle or the whole from the concept phase to the use phase. It could either be outsourced by the manufacturers or done by themselves called in-house automotive engineering services.



While some of the elements like increasing demand for superior connectivity solutions, implementation of EV's and shared mobility for greener environment are driving the market growth. Though, intellectual property (IP) rights for the product and their ownership is restraining the market. Moreover, demand for outsourcing and increase of autonomous vehicles in engineering automotive services are creating ample opportunities across the globe.



Based on application, the connectivity services segment is estimated to have a lucrative growth due to the development of autonomous vehicle testing, advancements in artificial intelligence, and introduction of 5G connectivity which has increased the demand for connected services in automotive engineering services. Connectivity services help in controlling vehicle activities such as smart infotainment, vehicle diagnostics, parking assistance features, diagnostics, and others. OEMs are offering connectivity services in their vehicles.



The key vendors mentioned are IAV Automotive Engineering, L&T Technology Services, Ricardo, Tech Mahindra, Alten Cresttek, Altran, AVL, Bertrandt AG, Capgemini, FEV, Harman, HCL Technologies and Akka Technologies, ASAP Holding GMBH and Gigatronik.



Vehicle Types Covered:

Passenger Car

Commercial Vehicle

Services Covered:

Designing

Prototyping

System Integration

Testing & Diagnostic

Concept/Research

Validation and Predictive Engineering Analytics

Manufacturing Support

Locations Covered:

Out Source

In House

Natures Covered:

Turn-Key

Body-Leasing

Applications Covered:

Body & Chassis

Connectivity Services

Vehicle Electronics, Electrification, and Body Controls

Interior, Exterior, and Body Engineering

Powertrain and Exhaust

Simulation

Advanced Driver-Assistance Systems (ADAS) and Safety

Embedded Systems and Infotainment

Autonomous & Connected Cars

Regions Covered:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

South America

Middle East & Africa

Key Questions Answered in this Report:

How this market evolved since the year 2018

Market size estimations, forecasts and CAGR for all the segments presented in the scope

Key Market Developments and financials of the key players

Opportunity Analysis for the new entrants

SWOT Analysis of the key players

Fastest growing markets analysed during the forecast period

Companies Mentioned



IAV Automotive Engineering

L&T Technology Services

Ricardo

Tech Mahindra

Alten Cresttek

Altran

AVL

Bertrandt AG

Capgemini

FEV

Harman

HCL Technologies

Akka Technologies

ASAP Holding GMBH

Gigatronik

