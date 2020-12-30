New York, Dec. 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Silicone Additives Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05960036/?utm_source=GNW

Plastics & Composites, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 5.9% CAGR and reach US$526.1 Million by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Paints & Coatings segment is readjusted to a revised 6.7% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $360.7 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 9.1% CAGR



The Silicone Additives market in the U.S. is estimated at US$360.7 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$423.3 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 9.1% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.3% and 5.4% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.8% CAGR.



Paper & Pulp Segment to Record 5.6% CAGR



In the global Paper & Pulp segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 5.1% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$119.4 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$169.5 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$270.6 Million by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 6.8% CAGR through the analysis period. We bring years of research experience to this 8th edition of our report. The 197-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.



Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

ACC Silicones Ltd.

ADD Additives BV

Akrochem Corporation

Allnex

BRB International BV

Byk Additives & Instruments

Dow Corning Corporation

Elkay Chemicals Pvt. Ltd.

Elkem A/S

Evonik Corporation

Harmony Additive Private Limited

JAS Technologies Pvt Ltd.

KCC Corporation

McCoy Group of Companies

Momentive Performance Materials, Inc.

Shin-Etsu Chemical Co., Ltd.

Silchem, Inc.

Siltech Corporation

Struktol Co. of America

Supreme Silicones

Tri-Chem Industries

Wacker Chemie AG

Wynca Group







I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Global Competitor Market Shares

Silicone Additives Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide

(in %): 2019 & 2025

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: Silicone Additives Global Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 2: Silicone Additives Global Retrospective Market

Scenario in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 3: Silicone Additives Market Share Shift across Key

Geographies Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 4: Plastics & Composites (Application) Global Opportunity

Assessment in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 5: Plastics & Composites (Application) Historic Sales

Analysis in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 6: Plastics & Composites (Application) Percentage Share

Breakdown of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS

2027



Table 7: Paints & Coatings (Application) Worldwide Sales in US$

Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 8: Paints & Coatings (Application) Historic Demand

Patterns in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 9: Paints & Coatings (Application) Market Share Shift

across Key Geographies: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 10: Paper & Pulp (Application) Global Market Estimates &

Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 11: Paper & Pulp (Application) Retrospective Demand

Analysis in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 12: Paper & Pulp (Application) Market Share Breakdown by

Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 13: Personal & Homecare (Application) Demand Potential

Worldwide in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 14: Personal & Homecare (Application) Historic Sales

Analysis in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 15: Personal & Homecare (Application) Share Breakdown

Review by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 16: Food & Beverages (Application) Worldwide Latent

Demand Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 17: Food & Beverages (Application) Global Historic

Analysis in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 18: Food & Beverages (Application) Distribution of Global

Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 19: Chemical Manufacturing and Oil & Gas (Application)

Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country

for the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 20: Chemical Manufacturing and Oil & Gas (Application)

Analysis of Historic Sales in US$ Thousand by Region/Country

for the Years 2012 to 2019



Table 21: Chemical Manufacturing and Oil & Gas (Application)

Global Market Share Distribution by Region/Country for 2012,

2020, and 2027



Table 22: Other Applications (Application) Global Opportunity

Assessment in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 23: Other Applications (Application) Historic Sales

Analysis in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 24: Other Applications (Application) Percentage Share

Breakdown of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS

2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Market Facts & Figures

US Silicone Additives Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 25: United States Silicone Additives Latent Demand

Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 26: Silicone Additives Historic Demand Patterns in the

United States by Application in US$ Thousand for 2012-2019



Table 27: Silicone Additives Market Share Breakdown in the

United States by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



CANADA

Table 28: Canadian Silicone Additives Market Quantitative

Demand Analysis in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 29: Silicone Additives Market in Canada: Summarization of

Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Thousand by Application for

2012-2019



Table 30: Canadian Silicone Additives Market Share Analysis by

Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



JAPAN

Table 31: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Silicone

Additives in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 32: Japanese Silicone Additives Market in US$ Thousand by

Application: 2012-2019



Table 33: Silicone Additives Market Share Shift in Japan by

Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



CHINA

Table 34: Chinese Demand for Silicone Additives in US$ Thousand

by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 35: Silicone Additives Market Review in China in US$

Thousand by Application: 2012-2019



Table 36: Chinese Silicone Additives Market Share Breakdown by

Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



EUROPE

Market Facts & Figures

European Silicone Additives Market: Competitor Market Share

Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 37: European Silicone Additives Market Demand Scenario in

US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 38: Silicone Additives Market in Europe: A Historic

Market Perspective in US$ Thousand by Region/Country for the

Period 2012-2019



Table 39: European Silicone Additives Market Share Shift by

Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 40: European Silicone Additives Addressable Market

Opportunity in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020-2027



Table 41: Silicone Additives Market in Europe: Summarization of

Historic Demand in US$ Thousand by Application for the Period

2012-2019



Table 42: European Silicone Additives Market Share Analysis by

Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



FRANCE

Table 43: Silicone Additives Quantitative Demand Analysis in

France in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020-2027



Table 44: French Silicone Additives Historic Market Review in

US$ Thousand by Application: 2012-2019



Table 45: French Silicone Additives Market Share Analysis:

A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2012, 2020, and 2027



GERMANY

Table 46: Silicone Additives Market in Germany: Annual Sales

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Application for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 47: German Silicone Additives Market in Retrospect in US$

Thousand by Application: 2012-2019



Table 48: Silicone Additives Market Share Distribution in

Germany by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ITALY

Table 49: Italian Demand for Silicone Additives in US$ Thousand

by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 50: Silicone Additives Market Review in Italy in US$

Thousand by Application: 2012-2019



Table 51: Italian Silicone Additives Market Share Breakdown by

Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



UNITED KINGDOM

Table 52: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for

Silicone Additives in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 53: United Kingdom Silicone Additives Market in US$

Thousand by Application: 2012-2019



Table 54: Silicone Additives Market Share Shift in the United

Kingdom by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



SPAIN

Table 55: Spanish Silicone Additives Market Quantitative Demand

Analysis in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 56: Silicone Additives Market in Spain: Summarization of

Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Thousand by Application for

2012-2019



Table 57: Spanish Silicone Additives Market Share Analysis by

Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



RUSSIA

Table 58: Russian Silicone Additives Latent Demand Forecasts in

US$ Thousand by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 59: Silicone Additives Historic Demand Patterns in Russia

by Application in US$ Thousand for 2012-2019



Table 60: Silicone Additives Market Share Breakdown in Russia

by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF EUROPE

Table 61: Rest of Europe Silicone Additives Addressable Market

Opportunity in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020-2027



Table 62: Silicone Additives Market in Rest of Europe:

Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Thousand by Application

for the Period 2012-2019



Table 63: Rest of Europe Silicone Additives Market Share

Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 64: Asia-Pacific Silicone Additives Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 65: Silicone Additives Market in Asia-Pacific: Historic

Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Region/Country for the

Period 2012-2019



Table 66: Asia-Pacific Silicone Additives Market Share Analysis

by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 67: Silicone Additives Quantitative Demand Analysis in

Asia-Pacific in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020-2027



Table 68: Asia-Pacific Silicone Additives Historic Market

Review in US$ Thousand by Application: 2012-2019



Table 69: Asia-Pacific Silicone Additives Market Share

Analysis: A 17-Year Perspectiveby Application for 2012, 2020,

and 2027



AUSTRALIA

Table 70: Silicone Additives Market in Australia: Annual Sales

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Application for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 71: Australian Silicone Additives Market in Retrospect in

US$ Thousand by Application: 2012-2019



Table 72: Silicone Additives Market Share Distribution in

Australia by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



INDIA

Table 73: Indian Silicone Additives Market Quantitative Demand

Analysis in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 74: Silicone Additives Market in India: Summarization of

Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Thousand by Application for

2012-2019



Table 75: Indian Silicone Additives Market Share Analysis by

Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



SOUTH KOREA

Table 76: Silicone Additives Market in South Korea: Recent

Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by

Application for the Period 2020-2027



Table 77: South Korean Silicone Additives Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Thousand by Application: 2012-2019



Table 78: Silicone Additives Market Share Distribution in South

Korea by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 79: Rest of Asia-Pacific Demand Estimates and Forecasts

for Silicone Additives in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020 to

2027



Table 80: Rest of Asia-Pacific Silicone Additives Market in US$

Thousand by Application: 2012-2019



Table 81: Silicone Additives Market Share Shift in Rest of

Asia-Pacific by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



LATIN AMERICA

Table 82: Latin American Silicone Additives Market Trends by

Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2020-2027



Table 83: Silicone Additives Market in Latin America in US$

Thousand by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the

Period 2012-2019



Table 84: Latin American Silicone Additives Market Percentage

Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 85: Latin American Demand for Silicone Additives in US$

Thousand by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 86: Silicone Additives Market Review in Latin America in

US$ Thousand by Application: 2012-2019



Table 87: Latin American Silicone Additives Market Share

Breakdown by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ARGENTINA

Table 88: Argentinean Silicone Additives Addressable Market

Opportunity in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020-2027



Table 89: Silicone Additives Market in Argentina: Summarization

of Historic Demand in US$ Thousand by Application for the

Period 2012-2019



Table 90: Argentinean Silicone Additives Market Share Analysis

by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



BRAZIL

Table 91: Silicone Additives Quantitative Demand Analysis in

Brazil in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020-2027



Table 92: Brazilian Silicone Additives Historic Market Review

in US$ Thousand by Application: 2012-2019



Table 93: Brazilian Silicone Additives Market Share Analysis:

A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2012, 2020, and 2027



MEXICO

Table 94: Silicone Additives Market in Mexico: Annual Sales

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Application for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 95: Mexican Silicone Additives Market in Retrospect in

US$ Thousand by Application: 2012-2019



Table 96: Silicone Additives Market Share Distribution in

Mexico by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF LATIN AMERICA

Table 97: Rest of Latin America Silicone Additives Latent

Demand Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 98: Silicone Additives Historic Demand Patterns in Rest

of Latin America by Application in US$ Thousand for 2012-2019



Table 99: Silicone Additives Market Share Breakdown in Rest of

Latin America by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



MIDDLE EAST

Table 100: The Middle East Silicone Additives Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 101: Silicone Additives Market in the Middle East by

Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019



Table 102: The Middle East Silicone Additives Market Share

Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 103: The Middle East Silicone Additives Market

Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Thousand by Application:

2020 to 2027



Table 104: Silicone Additives Market in the Middle East:

Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Thousand by

Application for 2012-2019



Table 105: The Middle East Silicone Additives Market Share

Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



IRAN

Table 106: Iranian Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Silicone

Additives in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 107: Iranian Silicone Additives Market in US$ Thousand by

Application: 2012-2019



Table 108: Silicone Additives Market Share Shift in Iran by

Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ISRAEL

Table 109: Israeli Silicone Additives Addressable Market

Opportunity in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020-2027



Table 110: Silicone Additives Market in Israel: Summarization

of Historic Demand in US$ Thousand by Application for the

Period 2012-2019



Table 111: Israeli Silicone Additives Market Share Analysis by

Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



SAUDI ARABIA

Table 112: Saudi Arabian Demand for Silicone Additives in US$

Thousand by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 113: Silicone Additives Market Review in Saudi Arabia in

US$ Thousand by Application: 2012-2019



Table 114: Saudi Arabian Silicone Additives Market Share

Breakdown by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

Table 115: Silicone Additives Market in the United Arab

Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$

Thousand by Application for the Period 2020-2027



Table 116: United Arab Emirates Silicone Additives Historic

Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Application: 2012-2019



Table 117: Silicone Additives Market Share Distribution in

United Arab Emirates by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF MIDDLE EAST

Table 118: Silicone Additives Market in Rest of Middle East:

Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by

Application for the Period 2020-2027



Table 119: Rest of Middle East Silicone Additives Market in

Retrospect in US$ Thousand by Application: 2012-2019



Table 120: Silicone Additives Market Share Distribution in Rest

of Middle East by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



AFRICA

Table 121: African Silicone Additives Latent Demand Forecasts

in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 122: Silicone Additives Historic Demand Patterns in

Africa by Application in US$ Thousand for 2012-2019



Table 123: Silicone Additives Market Share Breakdown in Africa

by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



IV. COMPETITION

Total Companies Profiled: 44

