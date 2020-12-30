New York, Dec. 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Silicone Additives Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05960036/?utm_source=GNW
Plastics & Composites, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 5.9% CAGR and reach US$526.1 Million by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Paints & Coatings segment is readjusted to a revised 6.7% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $360.7 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 9.1% CAGR
The Silicone Additives market in the U.S. is estimated at US$360.7 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$423.3 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 9.1% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.3% and 5.4% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.8% CAGR.
Paper & Pulp Segment to Record 5.6% CAGR
In the global Paper & Pulp segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 5.1% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$119.4 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$169.5 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$270.6 Million by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 6.8% CAGR through the analysis period. We bring years of research experience to this 8th edition of our report. The 197-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.
Competitors identified in this market include, among others,
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05960036/?utm_source=GNW
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Global Competitor Market Shares
Silicone Additives Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide
(in %): 2019 & 2025
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: Silicone Additives Global Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 2: Silicone Additives Global Retrospective Market
Scenario in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 3: Silicone Additives Market Share Shift across Key
Geographies Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 4: Plastics & Composites (Application) Global Opportunity
Assessment in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 5: Plastics & Composites (Application) Historic Sales
Analysis in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 6: Plastics & Composites (Application) Percentage Share
Breakdown of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS
2027
Table 7: Paints & Coatings (Application) Worldwide Sales in US$
Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 8: Paints & Coatings (Application) Historic Demand
Patterns in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 9: Paints & Coatings (Application) Market Share Shift
across Key Geographies: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 10: Paper & Pulp (Application) Global Market Estimates &
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 11: Paper & Pulp (Application) Retrospective Demand
Analysis in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 12: Paper & Pulp (Application) Market Share Breakdown by
Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 13: Personal & Homecare (Application) Demand Potential
Worldwide in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 14: Personal & Homecare (Application) Historic Sales
Analysis in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 15: Personal & Homecare (Application) Share Breakdown
Review by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 16: Food & Beverages (Application) Worldwide Latent
Demand Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 17: Food & Beverages (Application) Global Historic
Analysis in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 18: Food & Beverages (Application) Distribution of Global
Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 19: Chemical Manufacturing and Oil & Gas (Application)
Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country
for the Years 2020 through 2027
Table 20: Chemical Manufacturing and Oil & Gas (Application)
Analysis of Historic Sales in US$ Thousand by Region/Country
for the Years 2012 to 2019
Table 21: Chemical Manufacturing and Oil & Gas (Application)
Global Market Share Distribution by Region/Country for 2012,
2020, and 2027
Table 22: Other Applications (Application) Global Opportunity
Assessment in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 23: Other Applications (Application) Historic Sales
Analysis in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 24: Other Applications (Application) Percentage Share
Breakdown of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS
2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
US Silicone Additives Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 25: United States Silicone Additives Latent Demand
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 26: Silicone Additives Historic Demand Patterns in the
United States by Application in US$ Thousand for 2012-2019
Table 27: Silicone Additives Market Share Breakdown in the
United States by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
CANADA
Table 28: Canadian Silicone Additives Market Quantitative
Demand Analysis in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 29: Silicone Additives Market in Canada: Summarization of
Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Thousand by Application for
2012-2019
Table 30: Canadian Silicone Additives Market Share Analysis by
Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
JAPAN
Table 31: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Silicone
Additives in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 32: Japanese Silicone Additives Market in US$ Thousand by
Application: 2012-2019
Table 33: Silicone Additives Market Share Shift in Japan by
Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
CHINA
Table 34: Chinese Demand for Silicone Additives in US$ Thousand
by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 35: Silicone Additives Market Review in China in US$
Thousand by Application: 2012-2019
Table 36: Chinese Silicone Additives Market Share Breakdown by
Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
European Silicone Additives Market: Competitor Market Share
Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 37: European Silicone Additives Market Demand Scenario in
US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 38: Silicone Additives Market in Europe: A Historic
Market Perspective in US$ Thousand by Region/Country for the
Period 2012-2019
Table 39: European Silicone Additives Market Share Shift by
Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 40: European Silicone Additives Addressable Market
Opportunity in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020-2027
Table 41: Silicone Additives Market in Europe: Summarization of
Historic Demand in US$ Thousand by Application for the Period
2012-2019
Table 42: European Silicone Additives Market Share Analysis by
Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
FRANCE
Table 43: Silicone Additives Quantitative Demand Analysis in
France in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020-2027
Table 44: French Silicone Additives Historic Market Review in
US$ Thousand by Application: 2012-2019
Table 45: French Silicone Additives Market Share Analysis:
A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2012, 2020, and 2027
GERMANY
Table 46: Silicone Additives Market in Germany: Annual Sales
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Application for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 47: German Silicone Additives Market in Retrospect in US$
Thousand by Application: 2012-2019
Table 48: Silicone Additives Market Share Distribution in
Germany by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ITALY
Table 49: Italian Demand for Silicone Additives in US$ Thousand
by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 50: Silicone Additives Market Review in Italy in US$
Thousand by Application: 2012-2019
Table 51: Italian Silicone Additives Market Share Breakdown by
Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 52: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for
Silicone Additives in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 53: United Kingdom Silicone Additives Market in US$
Thousand by Application: 2012-2019
Table 54: Silicone Additives Market Share Shift in the United
Kingdom by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
SPAIN
Table 55: Spanish Silicone Additives Market Quantitative Demand
Analysis in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 56: Silicone Additives Market in Spain: Summarization of
Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Thousand by Application for
2012-2019
Table 57: Spanish Silicone Additives Market Share Analysis by
Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
RUSSIA
Table 58: Russian Silicone Additives Latent Demand Forecasts in
US$ Thousand by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 59: Silicone Additives Historic Demand Patterns in Russia
by Application in US$ Thousand for 2012-2019
Table 60: Silicone Additives Market Share Breakdown in Russia
by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF EUROPE
Table 61: Rest of Europe Silicone Additives Addressable Market
Opportunity in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020-2027
Table 62: Silicone Additives Market in Rest of Europe:
Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Thousand by Application
for the Period 2012-2019
Table 63: Rest of Europe Silicone Additives Market Share
Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 64: Asia-Pacific Silicone Additives Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 65: Silicone Additives Market in Asia-Pacific: Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Region/Country for the
Period 2012-2019
Table 66: Asia-Pacific Silicone Additives Market Share Analysis
by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 67: Silicone Additives Quantitative Demand Analysis in
Asia-Pacific in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020-2027
Table 68: Asia-Pacific Silicone Additives Historic Market
Review in US$ Thousand by Application: 2012-2019
Table 69: Asia-Pacific Silicone Additives Market Share
Analysis: A 17-Year Perspectiveby Application for 2012, 2020,
and 2027
AUSTRALIA
Table 70: Silicone Additives Market in Australia: Annual Sales
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Application for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 71: Australian Silicone Additives Market in Retrospect in
US$ Thousand by Application: 2012-2019
Table 72: Silicone Additives Market Share Distribution in
Australia by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
INDIA
Table 73: Indian Silicone Additives Market Quantitative Demand
Analysis in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 74: Silicone Additives Market in India: Summarization of
Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Thousand by Application for
2012-2019
Table 75: Indian Silicone Additives Market Share Analysis by
Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
SOUTH KOREA
Table 76: Silicone Additives Market in South Korea: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by
Application for the Period 2020-2027
Table 77: South Korean Silicone Additives Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Thousand by Application: 2012-2019
Table 78: Silicone Additives Market Share Distribution in South
Korea by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 79: Rest of Asia-Pacific Demand Estimates and Forecasts
for Silicone Additives in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020 to
2027
Table 80: Rest of Asia-Pacific Silicone Additives Market in US$
Thousand by Application: 2012-2019
Table 81: Silicone Additives Market Share Shift in Rest of
Asia-Pacific by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
LATIN AMERICA
Table 82: Latin American Silicone Additives Market Trends by
Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2020-2027
Table 83: Silicone Additives Market in Latin America in US$
Thousand by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the
Period 2012-2019
Table 84: Latin American Silicone Additives Market Percentage
Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 85: Latin American Demand for Silicone Additives in US$
Thousand by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 86: Silicone Additives Market Review in Latin America in
US$ Thousand by Application: 2012-2019
Table 87: Latin American Silicone Additives Market Share
Breakdown by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ARGENTINA
Table 88: Argentinean Silicone Additives Addressable Market
Opportunity in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020-2027
Table 89: Silicone Additives Market in Argentina: Summarization
of Historic Demand in US$ Thousand by Application for the
Period 2012-2019
Table 90: Argentinean Silicone Additives Market Share Analysis
by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
BRAZIL
Table 91: Silicone Additives Quantitative Demand Analysis in
Brazil in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020-2027
Table 92: Brazilian Silicone Additives Historic Market Review
in US$ Thousand by Application: 2012-2019
Table 93: Brazilian Silicone Additives Market Share Analysis:
A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2012, 2020, and 2027
MEXICO
Table 94: Silicone Additives Market in Mexico: Annual Sales
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Application for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 95: Mexican Silicone Additives Market in Retrospect in
US$ Thousand by Application: 2012-2019
Table 96: Silicone Additives Market Share Distribution in
Mexico by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF LATIN AMERICA
Table 97: Rest of Latin America Silicone Additives Latent
Demand Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 98: Silicone Additives Historic Demand Patterns in Rest
of Latin America by Application in US$ Thousand for 2012-2019
Table 99: Silicone Additives Market Share Breakdown in Rest of
Latin America by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
MIDDLE EAST
Table 100: The Middle East Silicone Additives Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 101: Silicone Additives Market in the Middle East by
Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019
Table 102: The Middle East Silicone Additives Market Share
Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 103: The Middle East Silicone Additives Market
Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Thousand by Application:
2020 to 2027
Table 104: Silicone Additives Market in the Middle East:
Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Thousand by
Application for 2012-2019
Table 105: The Middle East Silicone Additives Market Share
Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
IRAN
Table 106: Iranian Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Silicone
Additives in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 107: Iranian Silicone Additives Market in US$ Thousand by
Application: 2012-2019
Table 108: Silicone Additives Market Share Shift in Iran by
Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ISRAEL
Table 109: Israeli Silicone Additives Addressable Market
Opportunity in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020-2027
Table 110: Silicone Additives Market in Israel: Summarization
of Historic Demand in US$ Thousand by Application for the
Period 2012-2019
Table 111: Israeli Silicone Additives Market Share Analysis by
Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
SAUDI ARABIA
Table 112: Saudi Arabian Demand for Silicone Additives in US$
Thousand by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 113: Silicone Additives Market Review in Saudi Arabia in
US$ Thousand by Application: 2012-2019
Table 114: Saudi Arabian Silicone Additives Market Share
Breakdown by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
Table 115: Silicone Additives Market in the United Arab
Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$
Thousand by Application for the Period 2020-2027
Table 116: United Arab Emirates Silicone Additives Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Application: 2012-2019
Table 117: Silicone Additives Market Share Distribution in
United Arab Emirates by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF MIDDLE EAST
Table 118: Silicone Additives Market in Rest of Middle East:
Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by
Application for the Period 2020-2027
Table 119: Rest of Middle East Silicone Additives Market in
Retrospect in US$ Thousand by Application: 2012-2019
Table 120: Silicone Additives Market Share Distribution in Rest
of Middle East by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
AFRICA
Table 121: African Silicone Additives Latent Demand Forecasts
in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 122: Silicone Additives Historic Demand Patterns in
Africa by Application in US$ Thousand for 2012-2019
Table 123: Silicone Additives Market Share Breakdown in Africa
by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
IV. COMPETITION
Total Companies Profiled: 44
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05960036/?utm_source=GNW
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
__________________________
Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001
ReportLinker
Lyon, FRANCE
Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001
ReportLinker logo.jpgLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: