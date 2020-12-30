Dublin, Dec. 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Two-Wheeler Anti-Lock Braking System Market Analysis 2020" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global Two-Wheeler Anti-Lock Braking System market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 11.0% from 2019 to 2026.
The anti-lock braking systems for a two-wheeler comprises of a hydraulic control unit, master cylinder assembly, power booster, and electronic control units. It is an automobile safety system which makes improvements to the braking performance.
Factors such as the rising number of two-wheelers, increasing automotive safety measures, and increasing occurrence of road accidents are driving the growth of the market. However, the high maintenance cost is restraining the growth of the market.
Based on the propulsion type, the internal combustion engine segment is expected to grow at a significant market share during the forecast period owing to its wide acceptance in various developing economies of the world.
The key vendors mentioned are ZF Friedrichshafen AG, Continental AG, Honda, Bosch, BMW, Brakes India, BWI Group, Nissin Kogyo Co, Aisin Seiki, NXP, and ADVICS.
