The Global Two-Wheeler Anti-Lock Braking System market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 11.0% from 2019 to 2026.



The anti-lock braking systems for a two-wheeler comprises of a hydraulic control unit, master cylinder assembly, power booster, and electronic control units. It is an automobile safety system which makes improvements to the braking performance.



Factors such as the rising number of two-wheelers, increasing automotive safety measures, and increasing occurrence of road accidents are driving the growth of the market. However, the high maintenance cost is restraining the growth of the market.



Based on the propulsion type, the internal combustion engine segment is expected to grow at a significant market share during the forecast period owing to its wide acceptance in various developing economies of the world.



The key vendors mentioned are ZF Friedrichshafen AG, Continental AG, Honda, Bosch, BMW, Brakes India, BWI Group, Nissin Kogyo Co, Aisin Seiki, NXP, and ADVICS.



Propulsion Types Covered:

Electric

Internal Combustion Engine

Components Covered:

Hydraulic Pump

Sensors

Solenoid Valve

Electronic Control Unit (ECU)

Displacement Types Covered:

Less Than 125cc

126-250cc

251-400cc

Above 400cc

Channel Types Covered:

Multi-Channel

Single-Channel

Two-wheeler Types Covered:

Scooter

Motorcycle

Products Types Covered:

After Loading

Front Loading

Sales Channels Covered:

Aftermarket

Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM)

Applications Covered:

Full-Size

Mid-Size

Entry Level

End Users Covered:

Exports

Domestic

Operating Channels Covered:

Three-Channel - Three Sensor

One-Channel - One Sensor

Four-Channel - Four Sensor

Regions Covered:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

South America

Middle East & Africa

Key Questions Answered in this Report:

How this market evolved since the year 2018

Market size estimations, forecasts and CAGR for all the segments presented in the scope

Key Market Developments and financials of the key players

Opportunity Analysis for the new entrants

SWOT Analysis of the key players

Fastest growing markets analyzed during the forecast period

ZF Friedrichshafen AG

Continental AG

Honda

Bosch

BMW

Brakes India

BWI Group

Nissin Kogyo Co

Aisin Seiki

NXP

ADVICS

