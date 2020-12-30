New York, Dec. 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Silanes Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05960034/?utm_source=GNW

2 Billion by 2027, growing at aCAGR of 4.6% over the period 2020-2027. Organo-Functional Silane, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 5.2% CAGR and reach US$1.5 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Mono/Chloro Silane segment is readjusted to a revised 3.5% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $431.7 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 7.2% CAGR



The Silanes market in the U.S. is estimated at US$431.7 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$445.8 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 7.2% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2.5% and 4.2% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 2.8% CAGR.We bring years of research experience to this 8th edition of our report. The 278-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.



Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

China National BlueStar (Group) Co., Ltd.

DowDupont Inc.

Evonik Industries AG

Gelest, Inc.

Jingzhou Jianghan Fine Chemical Company Limited

Momentive Performance Materials, Inc.

Nanjing Shuguang Chemical Group Company Limited

Shin-Etsu Chemical Co., Ltd.

Wacker Chemie AG

WD Silicone Co., Ltd.







I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Global Competitor Market Shares

Silanes Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %):

2019 & 2025

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: Silanes Global Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$

Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 2: Silanes Global Retrospective Market Scenario in US$

Thousand by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 3: Silanes Market Share Shift across Key Geographies

Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 4: Organo-Functional Silane (Type) World Market by

Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2020 to 2027



Table 5: Organo-Functional Silane (Type) Historic Market

Analysis by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2012 to 2019



Table 6: Organo-Functional Silane (Type) Market Share Breakdown

of Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 7: Mono/Chloro Silane (Type) Potential Growth Markets

Worldwide in US$ Thousand: 2020 to 2027



Table 8: Mono/Chloro Silane (Type) Historic Market Perspective

by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2012 to 2019



Table 9: Mono/Chloro Silane (Type) Market Sales Breakdown by

Region/Country in Percentage: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 10: Rubber & Plastics (Application) Global Market

Estimates & Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country:

2020-2027



Table 11: Rubber & Plastics (Application) Retrospective Demand

Analysis in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 12: Rubber & Plastics (Application) Market Share

Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 13: Fiber Treatment (Application) Demand Potential

Worldwide in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 14: Fiber Treatment (Application) Historic Sales Analysis

in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 15: Fiber Treatment (Application) Share Breakdown Review

by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 16: Adhesives & Sealants (Application) Worldwide Latent

Demand Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 17: Adhesives & Sealants (Application) Global Historic

Analysis in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 18: Adhesives & Sealants (Application) Distribution of

Global Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 19: Paints & Coatings (Application) Sales Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country for the Years 2020

through 2027



Table 20: Paints & Coatings (Application) Analysis of Historic

Sales in US$ Thousand by Region/Country for the Years 2012 to

2019



Table 21: Paints & Coatings (Application) Global Market Share

Distribution by Region/Country for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 22: Other Applications (Application) Global Opportunity

Assessment in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 23: Other Applications (Application) Historic Sales

Analysis in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 24: Other Applications (Application) Percentage Share

Breakdown of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS

2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Market Facts & Figures

US Silanes Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 25: United States Silanes Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Thousand by Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 26: Silanes Market in the United States by Type:

A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for 2012-2019



Table 27: United States Silanes Market Share Breakdown by Type:

2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 28: United States Silanes Latent Demand Forecasts in US$

Thousand by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 29: Silanes Historic Demand Patterns in the United States

by Application in US$ Thousand for 2012-2019



Table 30: Silanes Market Share Breakdown in the United States

by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



CANADA

Table 31: Canadian Silanes Market Estimates and Forecasts in

US$ Thousand by Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 32: Canadian Silanes Historic Market Review by Type in

US$ Thousand: 2012-2019



Table 33: Silanes Market in Canada: Percentage Share Breakdown

of Sales by Type for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 34: Canadian Silanes Market Quantitative Demand Analysis

in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 35: Silanes Market in Canada: Summarization of Historic

Demand Patterns in US$ Thousand by Application for 2012-2019



Table 36: Canadian Silanes Market Share Analysis by

Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



JAPAN

Table 37: Japanese Market for Silanes: Annual Sales Estimates

and Projections in US$ Thousand by Type for the Period

2020-2027



Table 38: Silanes Market in Japan: Historic Sales Analysis in

US$ Thousand by Type for the Period 2012-2019



Table 39: Japanese Silanes Market Share Analysis by Type: 2012

VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 40: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Silanes

in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 41: Japanese Silanes Market in US$ Thousand by

Application: 2012-2019



Table 42: Silanes Market Share Shift in Japan by Application:

2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



CHINA

Table 43: Chinese Silanes Market Growth Prospects in US$

Thousand by Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 44: Silanes Historic Market Analysis in China in US$

Thousand by Type: 2012-2019



Table 45: Chinese Silanes Market by Type: Percentage Breakdown

of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 46: Chinese Demand for Silanes in US$ Thousand by

Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 47: Silanes Market Review in China in US$ Thousand by

Application: 2012-2019



Table 48: Chinese Silanes Market Share Breakdown by

Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



EUROPE

Market Facts & Figures

European Silanes Market: Competitor Market Share Scenario

(in %) for 2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 49: European Silanes Market Demand Scenario in US$

Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 50: Silanes Market in Europe: A Historic Market

Perspective in US$ Thousand by Region/Country for the Period

2012-2019



Table 51: European Silanes Market Share Shift by

Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 52: European Silanes Market Estimates and Forecasts in

US$ Thousand by Type: 2020-2027



Table 53: Silanes Market in Europe in US$ Thousand by Type:

A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019



Table 54: European Silanes Market Share Breakdown by Type: 2012

VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 55: European Silanes Addressable Market Opportunity in

US$ Thousand by Application: 2020-2027



Table 56: Silanes Market in Europe: Summarization of Historic

Demand in US$ Thousand by Application for the Period 2012-2019



Table 57: European Silanes Market Share Analysis by

Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



FRANCE

Table 58: Silanes Market in France by Type: Estimates and

Projections in US$ Thousand for the Period 2020-2027



Table 59: French Silanes Historic Market Scenario in US$

Thousand by Type: 2012-2019



Table 60: French Silanes Market Share Analysis by Type: 2012 VS

2020 VS 2027



Table 61: Silanes Quantitative Demand Analysis in France in US$

Thousand by Application: 2020-2027



Table 62: French Silanes Historic Market Review in US$ Thousand

by Application: 2012-2019



Table 63: French Silanes Market Share Analysis: A 17-Year

Perspective by Application for 2012, 2020, and 2027



GERMANY

Table 64: Silanes Market in Germany: Recent Past, Current and

Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Type for the Period

2020-2027



Table 65: German Silanes Historic Market Analysis in US$

Thousand by Type: 2012-2019



Table 66: German Silanes Market Share Breakdown by Type: 2012

VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 67: Silanes Market in Germany: Annual Sales Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Application for the Period

2020-2027



Table 68: German Silanes Market in Retrospect in US$ Thousand

by Application: 2012-2019



Table 69: Silanes Market Share Distribution in Germany by

Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ITALY

Table 70: Italian Silanes Market Growth Prospects in US$

Thousand by Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 71: Silanes Historic Market Analysis in Italy in US$

Thousand by Type: 2012-2019



Table 72: Italian Silanes Market by Type: Percentage Breakdown

of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 73: Italian Demand for Silanes in US$ Thousand by

Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 74: Silanes Market Review in Italy in US$ Thousand by

Application: 2012-2019



Table 75: Italian Silanes Market Share Breakdown by

Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



UNITED KINGDOM

Table 76: United Kingdom Market for Silanes: Annual Sales

Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Type for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 77: Silanes Market in the United Kingdom: Historic Sales

Analysis in US$ Thousand by Type for the Period 2012-2019



Table 78: United Kingdom Silanes Market Share Analysis by Type:

2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 79: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for

Silanes in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 80: United Kingdom Silanes Market in US$ Thousand by

Application: 2012-2019



Table 81: Silanes Market Share Shift in the United Kingdom by

Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



SPAIN

Table 82: Spanish Silanes Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$

Thousand by Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 83: Spanish Silanes Historic Market Review by Type in US$

Thousand: 2012-2019



Table 84: Silanes Market in Spain: Percentage Share Breakdown

of Sales by Type for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 85: Spanish Silanes Market Quantitative Demand Analysis

in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 86: Silanes Market in Spain: Summarization of Historic

Demand Patterns in US$ Thousand by Application for 2012-2019



Table 87: Spanish Silanes Market Share Analysis by Application:

2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



RUSSIA

Table 88: Russian Silanes Market Estimates and Projections in

US$ Thousand by Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 89: Silanes Market in Russia by Type: A Historic Review

in US$ Thousand for 2012-2019



Table 90: Russian Silanes Market Share Breakdown by Type: 2012

VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 91: Russian Silanes Latent Demand Forecasts in US$

Thousand by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 92: Silanes Historic Demand Patterns in Russia by

Application in US$ Thousand for 2012-2019



Table 93: Silanes Market Share Breakdown in Russia by

Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF EUROPE

Table 94: Rest of Europe Silanes Market Estimates and Forecasts

in US$ Thousand by Type: 2020-2027



Table 95: Silanes Market in Rest of Europe in US$ Thousand by

Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019



Table 96: Rest of Europe Silanes Market Share Breakdown by

Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 97: Rest of Europe Silanes Addressable Market Opportunity

in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020-2027



Table 98: Silanes Market in Rest of Europe: Summarization of

Historic Demand in US$ Thousand by Application for the Period

2012-2019



Table 99: Rest of Europe Silanes Market Share Analysis by

Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 100: Asia-Pacific Silanes Market Estimates and Forecasts

in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 101: Silanes Market in Asia-Pacific: Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Thousand by Region/Country for the Period

2012-2019



Table 102: Asia-Pacific Silanes Market Share Analysis by

Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 103: Silanes Market in Asia-Pacific by Type: Estimates

and Projections in US$ Thousand for the Period 2020-2027



Table 104: Asia-Pacific Silanes Historic Market Scenario in US$

Thousand by Type: 2012-2019



Table 105: Asia-Pacific Silanes Market Share Analysis by Type:

2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 106: Silanes Quantitative Demand Analysis in Asia-Pacific

in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020-2027



Table 107: Asia-Pacific Silanes Historic Market Review in US$

Thousand by Application: 2012-2019



Table 108: Asia-Pacific Silanes Market Share Analysis:

A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2012, 2020, and 2027



AUSTRALIA

Table 109: Silanes Market in Australia: Recent Past, Current

and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Type for the Period

2020-2027



Table 110: Australian Silanes Historic Market Analysis in US$

Thousand by Type: 2012-2019



Table 111: Australian Silanes Market Share Breakdown by Type:

2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 112: Silanes Market in Australia: Annual Sales Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Application for the Period

2020-2027



Table 113: Australian Silanes Market in Retrospect in US$

Thousand by Application: 2012-2019



Table 114: Silanes Market Share Distribution in Australia by

Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



INDIA

Table 115: Indian Silanes Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$

Thousand by Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 116: Indian Silanes Historic Market Review by Type in US$

Thousand: 2012-2019



Table 117: Silanes Market in India: Percentage Share Breakdown

of Sales by Type for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 118: Indian Silanes Market Quantitative Demand Analysis

in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 119: Silanes Market in India: Summarization of Historic

Demand Patterns in US$ Thousand by Application for 2012-2019



Table 120: Indian Silanes Market Share Analysis by Application:

2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



SOUTH KOREA

Table 121: Silanes Market in South Korea: Recent Past, Current

and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Type for the Period

2020-2027



Table 122: South Korean Silanes Historic Market Analysis in US$

Thousand by Type: 2012-2019



Table 123: Silanes Market Share Distribution in South Korea by

Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 124: Silanes Market in South Korea: Recent Past, Current

and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Application for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 125: South Korean Silanes Historic Market Analysis in US$

Thousand by Application: 2012-2019



Table 126: Silanes Market Share Distribution in South Korea by

Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 127: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Silanes: Annual

Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Type for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 128: Silanes Market in Rest of Asia-Pacific: Historic

Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Type for the Period 2012-2019



Table 129: Rest of Asia-Pacific Silanes Market Share Analysis

by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 130: Rest of Asia-Pacific Demand Estimates and Forecasts

for Silanes in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 131: Rest of Asia-Pacific Silanes Market in US$ Thousand

by Application: 2012-2019



Table 132: Silanes Market Share Shift in Rest of Asia-Pacific

by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



LATIN AMERICA

Table 133: Latin American Silanes Market Trends by

Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2020-2027



Table 134: Silanes Market in Latin America in US$ Thousand by

Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the Period 2012-2019



Table 135: Latin American Silanes Market Percentage Breakdown

of Sales by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 136: Latin American Silanes Market Growth Prospects in

US$ Thousand by Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 137: Silanes Historic Market Analysis in Latin America in

US$ Thousand by Type: 2012-2019



Table 138: Latin American Silanes Market by Type: Percentage

Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 139: Latin American Demand for Silanes in US$ Thousand by

Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 140: Silanes Market Review in Latin America in US$

Thousand by Application: 2012-2019



Table 141: Latin American Silanes Market Share Breakdown by

Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ARGENTINA

Table 142: Argentinean Silanes Market Estimates and Forecasts

in US$ Thousand by Type: 2020-2027



Table 143: Silanes Market in Argentina in US$ Thousand by Type:

A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019



Table 144: Argentinean Silanes Market Share Breakdown by Type:

2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 145: Argentinean Silanes Addressable Market Opportunity

in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020-2027



Table 146: Silanes Market in Argentina: Summarization of

Historic Demand in US$ Thousand by Application for the Period

2012-2019



Table 147: Argentinean Silanes Market Share Analysis by

Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



BRAZIL

Table 148: Silanes Market in Brazil by Type: Estimates and

Projections in US$ Thousand for the Period 2020-2027



Table 149: Brazilian Silanes Historic Market Scenario in US$

Thousand by Type: 2012-2019



Table 150: Brazilian Silanes Market Share Analysis by Type:

2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 151: Silanes Quantitative Demand Analysis in Brazil in

US$ Thousand by Application: 2020-2027



Table 152: Brazilian Silanes Historic Market Review in US$

Thousand by Application: 2012-2019



Table 153: Brazilian Silanes Market Share Analysis: A 17-Year

Perspective by Application for 2012, 2020, and 2027



MEXICO

Table 154: Silanes Market in Mexico: Recent Past, Current and

Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Type for the Period

2020-2027



Table 155: Mexican Silanes Historic Market Analysis in US$

Thousand by Type: 2012-2019



Table 156: Mexican Silanes Market Share Breakdown by Type: 2012

VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 157: Silanes Market in Mexico: Annual Sales Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Application for the Period

2020-2027



Table 158: Mexican Silanes Market in Retrospect in US$ Thousand

by Application: 2012-2019



Table 159: Silanes Market Share Distribution in Mexico by

Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF LATIN AMERICA

Table 160: Rest of Latin America Silanes Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Thousand by Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 161: Silanes Market in Rest of Latin America by Type:

A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for 2012-2019



Table 162: Rest of Latin America Silanes Market Share Breakdown

by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 163: Rest of Latin America Silanes Latent Demand

Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 164: Silanes Historic Demand Patterns in Rest of Latin

America by Application in US$ Thousand for 2012-2019



Table 165: Silanes Market Share Breakdown in Rest of Latin

America by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



MIDDLE EAST

Table 166: The Middle East Silanes Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 167: Silanes Market in the Middle East by Region/Country

in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019



Table 168: The Middle East Silanes Market Share Breakdown by

Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 169: The Middle East Silanes Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 170: The Middle East Silanes Historic Market by Type in

US$ Thousand: 2012-2019



Table 171: Silanes Market in the Middle East: Percentage Share

Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2012,2020, and 2027



Table 172: The Middle East Silanes Market Quantitative Demand

Analysis in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 173: Silanes Market in the Middle East: Summarization of

Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Thousand by Application for

2012-2019



Table 174: The Middle East Silanes Market Share Analysis by

Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



IRAN

Table 175: Iranian Market for Silanes: Annual Sales Estimates

and Projections in US$ Thousand by Type for the Period

2020-2027



Table 176: Silanes Market in Iran: Historic Sales Analysis in

US$ Thousand by Type for the Period 2012-2019



Table 177: Iranian Silanes Market Share Analysis by Type: 2012

VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 178: Iranian Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Silanes

in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 179: Iranian Silanes Market in US$ Thousand by

Application: 2012-2019



Table 180: Silanes Market Share Shift in Iran by Application:

2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ISRAEL

Table 181: Israeli Silanes Market Estimates and Forecasts in

US$ Thousand by Type: 2020-2027



Table 182: Silanes Market in Israel in US$ Thousand by Type:

A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019



Table 183: Israeli Silanes Market Share Breakdown by Type: 2012

VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 184: Israeli Silanes Addressable Market Opportunity in

US$ Thousand by Application: 2020-2027



Table 185: Silanes Market in Israel: Summarization of Historic

Demand in US$ Thousand by Application for the Period 2012-2019



Table 186: Israeli Silanes Market Share Analysis by

Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



SAUDI ARABIA

Table 187: Saudi Arabian Silanes Market Growth Prospects in US$

Thousand by Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 188: Silanes Historic Market Analysis in Saudi Arabia in

US$ Thousand by Type: 2012-2019



Table 189: Saudi Arabian Silanes Market by Type: Percentage

Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 190: Saudi Arabian Demand for Silanes in US$ Thousand by

Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 191: Silanes Market Review in Saudi Arabia in US$

Thousand by Application: 2012-2019



Table 192: Saudi Arabian Silanes Market Share Breakdown by

Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

Table 193: Silanes Market in the United Arab Emirates: Recent

Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Type for

the Period 2020-2027



Table 194: United Arab Emirates Silanes Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Thousand by Type: 2012-2019



Table 195: Silanes Market Share Distribution in United Arab

Emirates by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 196: Silanes Market in the United Arab Emirates: Recent

Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by

Application for the Period 2020-2027



Table 197: United Arab Emirates Silanes Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Thousand by Application: 2012-2019



Table 198: Silanes Market Share Distribution in United Arab

Emirates by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF MIDDLE EAST

Table 199: Silanes Market in Rest of Middle East: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Type for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 200: Rest of Middle East Silanes Historic Market Analysis

in US$ Thousand by Type: 2012-2019



Table 201: Rest of Middle East Silanes Market Share Breakdown

by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 202: Silanes Market in Rest of Middle East: Annual Sales

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Application for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 203: Rest of Middle East Silanes Market in Retrospect in

US$ Thousand by Application: 2012-2019



Table 204: Silanes Market Share Distribution in Rest of Middle

East by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



AFRICA

Table 205: African Silanes Market Estimates and Projections in

US$ Thousand by Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 206: Silanes Market in Africa by Type: A Historic Review

in US$ Thousand for 2012-2019



Table 207: African Silanes Market Share Breakdown by Type: 2012

VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 208: African Silanes Latent Demand Forecasts in US$

Thousand by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 209: Silanes Historic Demand Patterns in Africa by

Application in US$ Thousand for 2012-2019



Table 210: Silanes Market Share Breakdown in Africa by

Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



IV. COMPETITION

Total Companies Profiled: 38

