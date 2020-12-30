Dublin, Dec. 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Toluene Diisocyanate Market 2020-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global Toluene Diisocyanate Market 2020-2024

The toluene diisocyanate market is poised to grow by 620.01 thousand MT during 2020-2024 progressing at a CAGR of 5% during the forecast period.

The market is driven by the increase in demand for flexible foam for manufacturing bedding and furniture and growing demand for fuel-efficient automobiles.

This study identifies the rise in demand for rigid foam from diversified industries as one of the prime reasons driving the toluene diisocyanate market growth during the next few years.


The report on the toluene diisocyanate market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The toluene diisocyanate market analysis includes end-user segment and geographical landscapes.

The report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.

The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading toluene diisocyanate market vendors that include BASF SE, Covestro AG, Dow Inc., Gujarat Narmada Valley Fertilizers & Chemicals Ltd., Hanwha Group, Huntsman Corp., Kumho Mitsui Chemicals, Tosoh Corp., Vencorex, and Wanhua Chemical Group Co. Ltd.

Also, the toluene diisocyanate market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

  • Market Overview

Market Landscape

  • Market ecosystem
  • Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

  • Market definition
  • Market segment analysis
  • Market size 2019
  • Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 - 2024

Five Forces Analysis

  • Five Forces Analysis
  • Bargaining power of buyers
  • Bargaining power of suppliers
  • Threat of new entrants
  • Threat of substitutes
  • Threat of rivalry
  • Market condition

Market Segmentation by End user

  • Market segments
  • Comparison by End user
  • Wood and furniture - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • CASE - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Automotive - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Diverse industries - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Market opportunity by End user

Customer landscape

  • Overview

Geographic Landscape

  • Geographic segmentation
  • Geographic comparison
  • APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Key leading countries
  • Market opportunity by geography
  • Market drivers
  • Market challenges
  • Market trends

Vendor Landscape

  • Overview
  • Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

  • Vendors covered
  • Market positioning of vendors
  • BASF SE
  • Covestro AG
  • Dow Inc.
  • Gujarat Narmada Valley Fertilizers & Chemicals Ltd.
  • Hanwha Group
  • Huntsman Corp.
  • Kumho Mitsui Chemicals
  • Tosoh Corp.
  • Vencorex
  • Wanhua Chemical Group Co. Ltd.

Appendix

