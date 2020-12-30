Dublin, Dec. 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Toluene Diisocyanate Market 2020-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Global Toluene Diisocyanate Market 2020-2024
The toluene diisocyanate market is poised to grow by 620.01 thousand MT during 2020-2024 progressing at a CAGR of 5% during the forecast period.
The market is driven by the increase in demand for flexible foam for manufacturing bedding and furniture and growing demand for fuel-efficient automobiles.
This study identifies the rise in demand for rigid foam from diversified industries as one of the prime reasons driving the toluene diisocyanate market growth during the next few years.
The report on the toluene diisocyanate market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The toluene diisocyanate market analysis includes end-user segment and geographical landscapes.
The report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.
The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading toluene diisocyanate market vendors that include BASF SE, Covestro AG, Dow Inc., Gujarat Narmada Valley Fertilizers & Chemicals Ltd., Hanwha Group, Huntsman Corp., Kumho Mitsui Chemicals, Tosoh Corp., Vencorex, and Wanhua Chemical Group Co. Ltd.
Also, the toluene diisocyanate market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.
Key Topics Covered:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
Market Sizing
Five Forces Analysis
Market Segmentation by End user
Customer landscape
Geographic Landscape
Vendor Landscape
Vendor Analysis
Appendix
