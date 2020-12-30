Dublin, Dec. 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Blockchain Identity Management Market 2020-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The blockchain identity management market is poised to grow by $ 4.61 bn during 2020-2024 progressing at a CAGR of 82% during the forecast period.

The market is driven by the rising spend on IT technologies, rising demand for digitalization, and proliferation of online services and cloud applications.

This study identifies the digital transformation and blockchain technology adoption as one of the prime reasons driving the blockchain identity management market growth during the next few years.

The reports on blockchain identity management market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading blockchain identity management market vendors that include Accenture Plc, Amazon Web Services Inc., Bitfury Group Ltd., Broadcom Inc., Cambridge Blockchain Inc., Civic Technologies Inc., International Business Machines Corp., Oracle Corp., SAP SE, and SecureKey Technologies Inc..

Also, the blockchain identity management market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

  • Market Overview

Market Landscape

  • Market ecosystem
  • Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

  • Market definition
  • Market segment analysis
  • Market size 2019
  • Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 - 2024

Five Forces Analysis

  • Five forces summary
  • Bargaining power of buyers
  • Bargaining power of suppliers
  • Threat of new entrants
  • Threat of substitutes
  • Threat of rivalry
  • Market condition

Market Segmentation by Application

  • Market segments
  • Comparison by Application
  • End-point - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Network - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Infrastructure - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Market opportunity by Application

Market Segmentation by End-user

  • Market segments
  • Comparison by End-user
  • BFSI - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Government - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Healthcare - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Others - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Market opportunity by End-user

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

  • Geographic segmentation
  • Geographic comparison
  • North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Key leading countries
  • Market opportunity by geography
  • Market drivers
  • Market challenges
  • Market trends

Vendor Landscape

  • Overview
  • Vendor landscape
  • Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

  • Vendors covered
  • Market positioning of vendors
  • Accenture Plc
  • Amazon Web Services Inc.
  • Bitfury Group Ltd.
  • Broadcom Inc.
  • Cambridge Blockchain Inc.
  • Civic Technologies Inc.
  • International Business Machines Corp.
  • Oracle Corp.
  • SAP SE
  • SecureKey Technologies Inc.

Appendix

