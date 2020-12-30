Dublin, Dec. 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Data Acquisition (DAQ) System Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2020-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global data acquisition (DAQ) system market grew at a CAGR of around 6% during 2014-2019. Looking forward, the global data acquisition (DAQ) system market to continue its moderate growth during the next five years.
A data acquisition (DAQ) system relies on various sensors to collect information regarding physical phenomena, such as voltage, current, temperature, pressure and sound, in the form of analog signals. It includes signal conditioning circuitry and analog-to-digital converters (ADC), which process the incoming signals for further review and analysis.
It provides excellent control and fast response to failure while manufacturing commercial products, such as automobiles, aircraft, large machinery and medical devices. As a result, it finds applications in various areas, from quality management to combustion analysis, process control to research and development (R&D).
The integration of control systems with DAQ solutions, which provides real-time control and post-recording visualization and analysis of the data, represents one of the key factors driving the industry growth. Apart from this, the widespread adoption of supervisory control and data acquisition (SCADA) systems in the food and beverage (F&B) industry for improving food quality control is positively influencing the requirement for DAQ systems.
The rising product demand can be also be attributed to the utilization of these systems with the internet of things (IoT) in home automation systems. Furthermore, the expanding product application in the healthcare industry is impelling the growth of the market, as DAQ systems facilitate the transmission of medical data and provide improved quality care.
Other factors, such as increasing investments in the power transmission and distribution (T&D) sector, advancements in wireless communication technologies and increasing industrial automation, are expected to propel the market growth in the coming years.
