The global data acquisition (DAQ) system market grew at a CAGR of around 6% during 2014-2019. Looking forward, the global data acquisition (DAQ) system market to continue its moderate growth during the next five years.



A data acquisition (DAQ) system relies on various sensors to collect information regarding physical phenomena, such as voltage, current, temperature, pressure and sound, in the form of analog signals. It includes signal conditioning circuitry and analog-to-digital converters (ADC), which process the incoming signals for further review and analysis.



It provides excellent control and fast response to failure while manufacturing commercial products, such as automobiles, aircraft, large machinery and medical devices. As a result, it finds applications in various areas, from quality management to combustion analysis, process control to research and development (R&D).



The integration of control systems with DAQ solutions, which provides real-time control and post-recording visualization and analysis of the data, represents one of the key factors driving the industry growth. Apart from this, the widespread adoption of supervisory control and data acquisition (SCADA) systems in the food and beverage (F&B) industry for improving food quality control is positively influencing the requirement for DAQ systems.



The rising product demand can be also be attributed to the utilization of these systems with the internet of things (IoT) in home automation systems. Furthermore, the expanding product application in the healthcare industry is impelling the growth of the market, as DAQ systems facilitate the transmission of medical data and provide improved quality care.



Other factors, such as increasing investments in the power transmission and distribution (T&D) sector, advancements in wireless communication technologies and increasing industrial automation, are expected to propel the market growth in the coming years.



Key Questions Answered in This Report:

How has the global data acquisition (DAQ) system market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global data acquisition (DAQ) system market?

What are the key regional markets?

What is the breakup of the market based on the component type?

What is the breakup of the market based on the speed?

What is the breakup of the market based on the channel?

What is the breakup of the market based on the end user?

What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the industry?

What is the structure of the global data acquisition (DAQ) system market and who are the key players?

What is the degree of competition in the industry?

Key Topics Covered:



1 Preface



2 Scope and Methodology

2.1 Objectives of the Study

2.2 Stakeholders

2.3 Data Sources

2.4 Market Estimation

2.5 Forecasting Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Introduction

4.1 Overview

4.2 Key Industry Trends



5 Global Data Acquisition (DAQ) System Market

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Market Performance

5.3 Impact of COVID-19

5.4 Market Forecast



6 Market Breakup by Component Type

6.1 Hardware

6.1.1 Market Trends

6.1.2 Major Types

6.1.2.1 External Chassis and Modules

6.1.2.2 Plug-In Analog I/O Boards

6.1.3 Market Forecast

6.2 Software

6.2.1 Market Trends

6.2.2 Major Types

6.2.2.1 Bundled

6.2.2.2 3rd Party

6.2.3 Market Forecast



7 Market Breakup by Speed

7.1 High Speed (>100 KS/s)

7.1.1 Market Trends

7.1.2 Market Forecast

7.2 Low Speed(&lessThan; 100 KS/s)

7.2.1 Market Trends

7.2.2 Market Forecast



8 Market Breakup by Application

8.1 &lessThan; 32 Channels

8.2 32-128 Channels

8.3 > 128 Channels



9 Market Breakup by End User

9.1 Aerospace and Defense

9.2 Energy and Power

9.3 Automotive and Transportation

9.4 Wireless Communication and Infrastructure

9.5 Water and Wastewater Treatment

9.6 Healthcare

9.7 Food and Beverages

9.8 Others



10 Market Breakup by Region



11 SWOT Analysis

11.1 Overview

11.2 Strengths

11.3 Weaknesses

11.4 Opportunities

11.5 Threats



12 Value Chain Analysis



13 Porters Five Forces Analysis

13.1 Overview

13.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers

13.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

13.4 Degree of Competition

13.5 Threat of New Entrants

13.6 Threat of Substitutes



14 Price Analysis



15 Competitive Landscape

15.1 Market Structure

15.2 Key Players

15.3 Profiles of Key Players



ABB Group

AMETEK Inc.

Emerson Electric Co.

Fortive Corporation

General Electric (GE) Company

Honeywell International Inc.

Keysight Technologies

National Instruments Corporation

Rockwell Automation Inc.

Schneider Electric SE

Siemens AG

Spectris PLC and Yokogawa Electric Company

