Dublin, Dec. 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Dye Sublimated Apparel Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Product (T-shirts, Leggings), by Printing Technique (3D Vacuum, Small Format Heat Press), by Distribution Channel, and Segment Forecasts, 2020-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global dye sublimated apparel market size is anticipated to reach USD 8.4 billion by 2027. , expanding at a CAGR of 9.5% from 2020 to 2027.



Increasing popularity of customized designer apparel with digital printing and photo works on clothes is one of the major factors driving the growth of the market. The entertainment industry is also contributing to the market growth. Dye sublimated apparel with a specific printed quotation and studded design are also gaining popularity.



Over the past few years, the e-commerce sector has grown by leaps and bounds owing to increasing Internet penetration in various economies, mainly in Asia Pacific countries. The emergence of non-banking players in the payment industry has further facilitated this growth. Retailers worldwide are venturing into online retail as numerous consumers in both emerging and developed countries prefer virtual marketplaces to purchase products.



Asia Pacific emerged as the largest regional market in 2019. China is one of the key markets in the region and is the largest producer and exporter of textiles and apparel in the world. Increasing awareness about the latest fashion trends and the growing popularity of these apparel continue to support product sales in the region. The market is largely fragmented, with both domestic and international players sharing the space. Merger & acquisition and new product development are the key strategies deployed by market players to gain a higher market share.



Dye Sublimated Apparel Market Report Highlights

The T-shirts product segment accounted for the largest revenue share of the global market in 2019.

Small format heat press was the leading printing technique segment in 2019. The segment is estimated to expand further at a steady CAGR from 2020 to 2027.

In terms of distribution channel, the offline segment accounted for the highest market share of more than 68% in 2019.

Asia Pacific held the largest revenue share in 2019 and is expected to lead the market over the forecast years.

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1. Methodology and Scope



Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Market Outlook

2.2. Segmental Outlook

2.3. Competitive Insights



Chapter 3. Dye Sublimated Apparel Market Variables, Trends & Scope

3.1. Market Introduction

3.2. Penetration & Growth Prospect Mapping

3.3. Industry Value Chain Analysis

3.3.1. Sales/Retail Channel Analysis

3.3.2. Profit Margin Analysis

3.4. Market Dynamics

3.4.1. Market Driver Analysis

3.4.2. Market Restraint Analysis

3.4.3. Industry Challenges

3.4.4. Industry Opportunities

3.5. Business Environment Analysis

3.5.1. Industry Analysis - Porter's

3.6. Roadmap of Dye Sublimated Apparel Market

3.7. Market Entry Strategies

3.8. Impact of COVID-19 on the Global Dye Sublimated Apparel Market



Chapter 4. Consumer Behavior Analysis

4.1. Consumer Trends and Preferences

4.2. Factors Affecting Buying Decision

4.3. Consumer Product Adoption

4.4. Observations & Recommendations



Chapter 5. Dye Sublimated Apparel Market: Product Estimates & Trend Analysis

5.1. Product Movement Analysis & Market Share, 2019 & 2027

5.2. T-shirt

5.2.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2016 - 2027 (USD Million)

5.3. Leggings

5.4. Hoodies

5.5. Golf Shirts

5.6. Others



Chapter 6. Dye Sublimated Apparel Market: Printing Technique Estimates & Trend Analysis

6.1. Printing Technique Movement Analysis & Market Share, 2019 & 2027

6.2. Small Format Heat Press

6.2.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2016 - 2027 (USD Million)

6.3. Calendar Heat Press

6.4. Flatbed Heat Press

6.5. 3D Vacuum Heat Press



Chapter 7. Dye Sublimated Apparel Market: Distribution Channel Estimates & Trend Analysis

7.1. Distribution Channel Movement Analysis & Market Share, 2019 & 2027

7.2. Offline

7.2.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2016 - 2027 (USD Million)

7.3. Online



Chapter 8. Dye Sublimated Apparel Market: Regional Estimates & Trend Analysis

8.1. Regional Movement Analysis & Market Share, 2019 & 2027



Chapter 9. Competitive Analysis

9.1. Key global players, recent developments & their impact on the industry

9.2. Key Company/Competition Categorization (Key innovators, Market leaders, Emerging players)

9.3. Vendor Landscape

9.3.1. Key company market share analysis, 2019



Chapter 10. Company Profiles

10.1. Company Overview

10.2. Financial Performance

10.3. Product Benchmarking

10.4. Strategic Initiatives



HanesBrands Inc.

Gildan

Under Armour Inc.

Royal Apparel

Bella+Canvas

dasFlow Custom Athletic Apparel

Oasis Sublimation

Wooter Apparel

Renfro Corporation

Augusta Sportswear Brands

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/a4ngzq

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900