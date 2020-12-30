New York, Dec. 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Sheet Metal Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05960024/?utm_source=GNW
6% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Automotive, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 2.6% CAGR and reach US$37.3 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Construction segment is readjusted to a revised 2.1% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $19.4 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 4.8% CAGR
The Sheet Metal market in the U.S. is estimated at US$19.4 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$17.2 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 4.8% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 0.6% and 1.9% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 1.2% CAGR.
Machinery Segment to Record 3.1% CAGR
In the global Machinery segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 2.6% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$10.8 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$13 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$11.8 Billion by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 3.9% CAGR through the analysis period. We bring years of research experience to this 7th edition of our report. The 186-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.
Competitors identified in this market include, among others,
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05960024/?utm_source=GNW
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Global Competitor Market Shares
Sheet Metal Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %):
2019 & 2025
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: Sheet Metal Global Market Estimates and Forecasts in
US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 2: Sheet Metal Global Retrospective Market Scenario in
US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 3: Sheet Metal Market Share Shift across Key Geographies
Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 4: Automotive (End-Use) Global Opportunity Assessment in
US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 5: Automotive (End-Use) Historic Sales Analysis in US$
Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 6: Automotive (End-Use) Percentage Share Breakdown of
Global Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 7: Construction (End-Use) Worldwide Sales in US$ Million
by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 8: Construction (End-Use) Historic Demand Patterns in US$
Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 9: Construction (End-Use) Market Share Shift across Key
Geographies: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 10: Machinery (End-Use) Global Market Estimates &
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 11: Machinery (End-Use) Retrospective Demand Analysis in
US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 12: Machinery (End-Use) Market Share Breakdown by
Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 13: Other End-Uses (End-Use) Demand Potential Worldwide
in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 14: Other End-Uses (End-Use) Historic Sales Analysis in
US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 15: Other End-Uses (End-Use) Share Breakdown Review by
Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
US Sheet Metal Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 16: United States Sheet Metal Latent Demand Forecasts in
US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 17: Sheet Metal Historic Demand Patterns in the United
States by End-Use in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 18: Sheet Metal Market Share Breakdown in the United
States by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
CANADA
Table 19: Canadian Sheet Metal Market Quantitative Demand
Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 20: Sheet Metal Market in Canada: Summarization of
Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by End-Use for
2012-2019
Table 21: Canadian Sheet Metal Market Share Analysis by
End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
JAPAN
Table 22: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Sheet
Metal in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 23: Japanese Sheet Metal Market in US$ Million by
End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 24: Sheet Metal Market Share Shift in Japan by End-Use:
2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
CHINA
Table 25: Chinese Demand for Sheet Metal in US$ Million by
End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 26: Sheet Metal Market Review in China in US$ Million by
End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 27: Chinese Sheet Metal Market Share Breakdown by
End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
European Sheet Metal Market: Competitor Market Share Scenario
(in %) for 2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 28: European Sheet Metal Market Demand Scenario in US$
Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 29: Sheet Metal Market in Europe: A Historic Market
Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period
2012-2019
Table 30: European Sheet Metal Market Share Shift by
Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 31: European Sheet Metal Addressable Market Opportunity
in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027
Table 32: Sheet Metal Market in Europe: Summarization of
Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use for the Period
2012-2019
Table 33: European Sheet Metal Market Share Analysis by
End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
FRANCE
Table 34: Sheet Metal Quantitative Demand Analysis in France in
US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027
Table 35: French Sheet Metal Historic Market Review in US$
Million by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 36: French Sheet Metal Market Share Analysis: A 17-Year
Perspective by End-Use for 2012, 2020, and 2027
GERMANY
Table 37: Sheet Metal Market in Germany: Annual Sales Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use for the Period
2020-2027
Table 38: German Sheet Metal Market in Retrospect in US$
Million by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 39: Sheet Metal Market Share Distribution in Germany by
End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ITALY
Table 40: Italian Demand for Sheet Metal in US$ Million by
End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 41: Sheet Metal Market Review in Italy in US$ Million by
End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 42: Italian Sheet Metal Market Share Breakdown by
End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 43: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for
Sheet Metal in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 44: United Kingdom Sheet Metal Market in US$ Million by
End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 45: Sheet Metal Market Share Shift in the United Kingdom
by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
SPAIN
Table 46: Spanish Sheet Metal Market Quantitative Demand
Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 47: Sheet Metal Market in Spain: Summarization of
Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by End-Use for
2012-2019
Table 48: Spanish Sheet Metal Market Share Analysis by End-Use:
2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
RUSSIA
Table 49: Russian Sheet Metal Latent Demand Forecasts in US$
Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 50: Sheet Metal Historic Demand Patterns in Russia by
End-Use in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 51: Sheet Metal Market Share Breakdown in Russia by
End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF EUROPE
Table 52: Rest of Europe Sheet Metal Addressable Market
Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027
Table 53: Sheet Metal Market in Rest of Europe: Summarization
of Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use for the Period
2012-2019
Table 54: Rest of Europe Sheet Metal Market Share Analysis by
End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 55: Asia-Pacific Sheet Metal Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 56: Sheet Metal Market in Asia-Pacific: Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period
2012-2019
Table 57: Asia-Pacific Sheet Metal Market Share Analysis by
Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 58: Sheet Metal Quantitative Demand Analysis in
Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027
Table 59: Asia-Pacific Sheet Metal Historic Market Review in
US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 60: Asia-Pacific Sheet Metal Market Share Analysis:
A 17-Year Perspectiveby End-Use for 2012, 2020, and 2027
AUSTRALIA
Table 61: Sheet Metal Market in Australia: Annual Sales
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 62: Australian Sheet Metal Market in Retrospect in US$
Million by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 63: Sheet Metal Market Share Distribution in Australia by
End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
INDIA
Table 64: Indian Sheet Metal Market Quantitative Demand
Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 65: Sheet Metal Market in India: Summarization of
Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by End-Use for
2012-2019
Table 66: Indian Sheet Metal Market Share Analysis by End-Use:
2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
SOUTH KOREA
Table 67: Sheet Metal Market in South Korea: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 68: South Korean Sheet Metal Historic Market Analysis in
US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 69: Sheet Metal Market Share Distribution in South Korea
by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 70: Rest of Asia-Pacific Demand Estimates and Forecasts
for Sheet Metal in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 71: Rest of Asia-Pacific Sheet Metal Market in US$
Million by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 72: Sheet Metal Market Share Shift in Rest of
Asia-Pacific by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
LATIN AMERICA
Table 73: Latin American Sheet Metal Market Trends by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020-2027
Table 74: Sheet Metal Market in Latin America in US$ Million by
Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the Period 2012-2019
Table 75: Latin American Sheet Metal Market Percentage
Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 76: Latin American Demand for Sheet Metal in US$ Million
by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 77: Sheet Metal Market Review in Latin America in US$
Million by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 78: Latin American Sheet Metal Market Share Breakdown by
End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ARGENTINA
Table 79: Argentinean Sheet Metal Addressable Market
Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027
Table 80: Sheet Metal Market in Argentina: Summarization of
Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use for the Period
2012-2019
Table 81: Argentinean Sheet Metal Market Share Analysis by
End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
BRAZIL
Table 82: Sheet Metal Quantitative Demand Analysis in Brazil in
US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027
Table 83: Brazilian Sheet Metal Historic Market Review in US$
Million by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 84: Brazilian Sheet Metal Market Share Analysis:
A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2012, 2020, and 2027
MEXICO
Table 85: Sheet Metal Market in Mexico: Annual Sales Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use for the Period
2020-2027
Table 86: Mexican Sheet Metal Market in Retrospect in US$
Million by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 87: Sheet Metal Market Share Distribution in Mexico by
End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF LATIN AMERICA
Table 88: Rest of Latin America Sheet Metal Latent Demand
Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 89: Sheet Metal Historic Demand Patterns in Rest of Latin
America by End-Use in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 90: Sheet Metal Market Share Breakdown in Rest of Latin
America by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
MIDDLE EAST
Table 91: The Middle East Sheet Metal Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 92: Sheet Metal Market in the Middle East by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 93: The Middle East Sheet Metal Market Share Breakdown by
Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 94: The Middle East Sheet Metal Market Quantitative
Demand Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 95: Sheet Metal Market in the Middle East: Summarization
of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by End-Use for
2012-2019
Table 96: The Middle East Sheet Metal Market Share Analysis by
End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
IRAN
Table 97: Iranian Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Sheet
Metal in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 98: Iranian Sheet Metal Market in US$ Million by End-Use:
2012-2019
Table 99: Sheet Metal Market Share Shift in Iran by End-Use:
2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ISRAEL
Table 100: Israeli Sheet Metal Addressable Market Opportunity
in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027
Table 101: Sheet Metal Market in Israel: Summarization of
Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use for the Period
2012-2019
Table 102: Israeli Sheet Metal Market Share Analysis by
End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
SAUDI ARABIA
Table 103: Saudi Arabian Demand for Sheet Metal in US$ Million
by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 104: Sheet Metal Market Review in Saudi Arabia in US$
Million by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 105: Saudi Arabian Sheet Metal Market Share Breakdown by
End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
Table 106: Sheet Metal Market in the United Arab Emirates:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by
End-Use for the Period 2020-2027
Table 107: United Arab Emirates Sheet Metal Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 108: Sheet Metal Market Share Distribution in United Arab
Emirates by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF MIDDLE EAST
Table 109: Sheet Metal Market in Rest of Middle East: Annual
Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 110: Rest of Middle East Sheet Metal Market in Retrospect
in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 111: Sheet Metal Market Share Distribution in Rest of
Middle East by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
AFRICA
Table 112: African Sheet Metal Latent Demand Forecasts in US$
Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 113: Sheet Metal Historic Demand Patterns in Africa by
End-Use in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 114: Sheet Metal Market Share Breakdown in Africa by
End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
IV. COMPETITION
Total Companies Profiled: 42
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05960024/?utm_source=GNW
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
__________________________
Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001
ReportLinker
Lyon, FRANCE
Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001
ReportLinker logo.jpgLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: