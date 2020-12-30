New York, Dec. 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Sheet Metal Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05960024/?utm_source=GNW

6% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Automotive, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 2.6% CAGR and reach US$37.3 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Construction segment is readjusted to a revised 2.1% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $19.4 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 4.8% CAGR



The Sheet Metal market in the U.S. is estimated at US$19.4 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$17.2 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 4.8% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 0.6% and 1.9% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 1.2% CAGR.



Machinery Segment to Record 3.1% CAGR



In the global Machinery segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 2.6% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$10.8 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$13 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$11.8 Billion by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 3.9% CAGR through the analysis period. We bring years of research experience to this 7th edition of our report. The 186-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.



Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

ABC Sheet Metal

Acosta Sheet Metal Manufacturing, Inc.

Aero Tech Manufacturing Inc.

ATAS International Inc.

Autoline Industries Ltd.

Deepesh Pressing

Dhananjay Group

Fabrimech Engineers Pvt. Ltd.

General Stamping & Metalworking Inc.

Graincrop Limited

NCI Building Systems, Inc.

Pepco Manufacturing Co.

Prototek Rapid Prototyping

Rajhans Pressings Pvt. Ltd.

Southwark Metal Mfg. Co.

Vinman Engineering Private Ltd.







Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05960024/?utm_source=GNW



I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Global Competitor Market Shares

Sheet Metal Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %):

2019 & 2025

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: Sheet Metal Global Market Estimates and Forecasts in

US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 2: Sheet Metal Global Retrospective Market Scenario in

US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 3: Sheet Metal Market Share Shift across Key Geographies

Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 4: Automotive (End-Use) Global Opportunity Assessment in

US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 5: Automotive (End-Use) Historic Sales Analysis in US$

Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 6: Automotive (End-Use) Percentage Share Breakdown of

Global Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 7: Construction (End-Use) Worldwide Sales in US$ Million

by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 8: Construction (End-Use) Historic Demand Patterns in US$

Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 9: Construction (End-Use) Market Share Shift across Key

Geographies: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 10: Machinery (End-Use) Global Market Estimates &

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 11: Machinery (End-Use) Retrospective Demand Analysis in

US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 12: Machinery (End-Use) Market Share Breakdown by

Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 13: Other End-Uses (End-Use) Demand Potential Worldwide

in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 14: Other End-Uses (End-Use) Historic Sales Analysis in

US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 15: Other End-Uses (End-Use) Share Breakdown Review by

Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Market Facts & Figures

US Sheet Metal Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 16: United States Sheet Metal Latent Demand Forecasts in

US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 17: Sheet Metal Historic Demand Patterns in the United

States by End-Use in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 18: Sheet Metal Market Share Breakdown in the United

States by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



CANADA

Table 19: Canadian Sheet Metal Market Quantitative Demand

Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 20: Sheet Metal Market in Canada: Summarization of

Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by End-Use for

2012-2019



Table 21: Canadian Sheet Metal Market Share Analysis by

End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



JAPAN

Table 22: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Sheet

Metal in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 23: Japanese Sheet Metal Market in US$ Million by

End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 24: Sheet Metal Market Share Shift in Japan by End-Use:

2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



CHINA

Table 25: Chinese Demand for Sheet Metal in US$ Million by

End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 26: Sheet Metal Market Review in China in US$ Million by

End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 27: Chinese Sheet Metal Market Share Breakdown by

End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



EUROPE

Market Facts & Figures

European Sheet Metal Market: Competitor Market Share Scenario

(in %) for 2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 28: European Sheet Metal Market Demand Scenario in US$

Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 29: Sheet Metal Market in Europe: A Historic Market

Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period

2012-2019



Table 30: European Sheet Metal Market Share Shift by

Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 31: European Sheet Metal Addressable Market Opportunity

in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027



Table 32: Sheet Metal Market in Europe: Summarization of

Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use for the Period

2012-2019



Table 33: European Sheet Metal Market Share Analysis by

End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



FRANCE

Table 34: Sheet Metal Quantitative Demand Analysis in France in

US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027



Table 35: French Sheet Metal Historic Market Review in US$

Million by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 36: French Sheet Metal Market Share Analysis: A 17-Year

Perspective by End-Use for 2012, 2020, and 2027



GERMANY

Table 37: Sheet Metal Market in Germany: Annual Sales Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use for the Period

2020-2027



Table 38: German Sheet Metal Market in Retrospect in US$

Million by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 39: Sheet Metal Market Share Distribution in Germany by

End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ITALY

Table 40: Italian Demand for Sheet Metal in US$ Million by

End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 41: Sheet Metal Market Review in Italy in US$ Million by

End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 42: Italian Sheet Metal Market Share Breakdown by

End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



UNITED KINGDOM

Table 43: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for

Sheet Metal in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 44: United Kingdom Sheet Metal Market in US$ Million by

End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 45: Sheet Metal Market Share Shift in the United Kingdom

by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



SPAIN

Table 46: Spanish Sheet Metal Market Quantitative Demand

Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 47: Sheet Metal Market in Spain: Summarization of

Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by End-Use for

2012-2019



Table 48: Spanish Sheet Metal Market Share Analysis by End-Use:

2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



RUSSIA

Table 49: Russian Sheet Metal Latent Demand Forecasts in US$

Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 50: Sheet Metal Historic Demand Patterns in Russia by

End-Use in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 51: Sheet Metal Market Share Breakdown in Russia by

End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF EUROPE

Table 52: Rest of Europe Sheet Metal Addressable Market

Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027



Table 53: Sheet Metal Market in Rest of Europe: Summarization

of Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use for the Period

2012-2019



Table 54: Rest of Europe Sheet Metal Market Share Analysis by

End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 55: Asia-Pacific Sheet Metal Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 56: Sheet Metal Market in Asia-Pacific: Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period

2012-2019



Table 57: Asia-Pacific Sheet Metal Market Share Analysis by

Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 58: Sheet Metal Quantitative Demand Analysis in

Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027



Table 59: Asia-Pacific Sheet Metal Historic Market Review in

US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 60: Asia-Pacific Sheet Metal Market Share Analysis:

A 17-Year Perspectiveby End-Use for 2012, 2020, and 2027



AUSTRALIA

Table 61: Sheet Metal Market in Australia: Annual Sales

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 62: Australian Sheet Metal Market in Retrospect in US$

Million by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 63: Sheet Metal Market Share Distribution in Australia by

End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



INDIA

Table 64: Indian Sheet Metal Market Quantitative Demand

Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 65: Sheet Metal Market in India: Summarization of

Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by End-Use for

2012-2019



Table 66: Indian Sheet Metal Market Share Analysis by End-Use:

2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



SOUTH KOREA

Table 67: Sheet Metal Market in South Korea: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 68: South Korean Sheet Metal Historic Market Analysis in

US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 69: Sheet Metal Market Share Distribution in South Korea

by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 70: Rest of Asia-Pacific Demand Estimates and Forecasts

for Sheet Metal in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 71: Rest of Asia-Pacific Sheet Metal Market in US$

Million by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 72: Sheet Metal Market Share Shift in Rest of

Asia-Pacific by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



LATIN AMERICA

Table 73: Latin American Sheet Metal Market Trends by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020-2027



Table 74: Sheet Metal Market in Latin America in US$ Million by

Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the Period 2012-2019



Table 75: Latin American Sheet Metal Market Percentage

Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 76: Latin American Demand for Sheet Metal in US$ Million

by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 77: Sheet Metal Market Review in Latin America in US$

Million by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 78: Latin American Sheet Metal Market Share Breakdown by

End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ARGENTINA

Table 79: Argentinean Sheet Metal Addressable Market

Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027



Table 80: Sheet Metal Market in Argentina: Summarization of

Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use for the Period

2012-2019



Table 81: Argentinean Sheet Metal Market Share Analysis by

End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



BRAZIL

Table 82: Sheet Metal Quantitative Demand Analysis in Brazil in

US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027



Table 83: Brazilian Sheet Metal Historic Market Review in US$

Million by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 84: Brazilian Sheet Metal Market Share Analysis:

A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2012, 2020, and 2027



MEXICO

Table 85: Sheet Metal Market in Mexico: Annual Sales Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use for the Period

2020-2027



Table 86: Mexican Sheet Metal Market in Retrospect in US$

Million by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 87: Sheet Metal Market Share Distribution in Mexico by

End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF LATIN AMERICA

Table 88: Rest of Latin America Sheet Metal Latent Demand

Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 89: Sheet Metal Historic Demand Patterns in Rest of Latin

America by End-Use in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 90: Sheet Metal Market Share Breakdown in Rest of Latin

America by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



MIDDLE EAST

Table 91: The Middle East Sheet Metal Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 92: Sheet Metal Market in the Middle East by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 93: The Middle East Sheet Metal Market Share Breakdown by

Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 94: The Middle East Sheet Metal Market Quantitative

Demand Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 95: Sheet Metal Market in the Middle East: Summarization

of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by End-Use for

2012-2019



Table 96: The Middle East Sheet Metal Market Share Analysis by

End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



IRAN

Table 97: Iranian Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Sheet

Metal in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 98: Iranian Sheet Metal Market in US$ Million by End-Use:

2012-2019



Table 99: Sheet Metal Market Share Shift in Iran by End-Use:

2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ISRAEL

Table 100: Israeli Sheet Metal Addressable Market Opportunity

in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027



Table 101: Sheet Metal Market in Israel: Summarization of

Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use for the Period

2012-2019



Table 102: Israeli Sheet Metal Market Share Analysis by

End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



SAUDI ARABIA

Table 103: Saudi Arabian Demand for Sheet Metal in US$ Million

by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 104: Sheet Metal Market Review in Saudi Arabia in US$

Million by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 105: Saudi Arabian Sheet Metal Market Share Breakdown by

End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

Table 106: Sheet Metal Market in the United Arab Emirates:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by

End-Use for the Period 2020-2027



Table 107: United Arab Emirates Sheet Metal Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 108: Sheet Metal Market Share Distribution in United Arab

Emirates by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF MIDDLE EAST

Table 109: Sheet Metal Market in Rest of Middle East: Annual

Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 110: Rest of Middle East Sheet Metal Market in Retrospect

in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 111: Sheet Metal Market Share Distribution in Rest of

Middle East by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



AFRICA

Table 112: African Sheet Metal Latent Demand Forecasts in US$

Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 113: Sheet Metal Historic Demand Patterns in Africa by

End-Use in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 114: Sheet Metal Market Share Breakdown in Africa by

End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



IV. COMPETITION

Total Companies Profiled: 42

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05960024/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001