Dublin, Dec. 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Indonesia Two Wheeler Market, by Vehicle Type (Scooter, Motorcycle & Moped), by Engine Capacity (0-150cc, 150-250cc & Above 250cc), by Region (Sumatra, Kalimantan, Sulawesi, Maluku & Papua, Bali & Nusa, and Java), Competition, Forecast & Opportunities, 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Indonesian Two Wheeler Market is anticipated to surpass $ 10 billion by 2025, owing to the increasing demand for economical transportation.
In volume terms, the Indonesian Two Wheeler Market stood at around 6.49 million units in 2019, making it the third largest two wheeler market in the world after India and China. Increase in disposable income, rising demand for cheaper personal transportation, coupled with increasing female riders, improving road infrastructure and growing popularity of credit & loan facilities are the key factors responsible for growth of the two wheelers market in Indonesia.
The Indonesian Two Wheeler Market is classified based on vehicle type, by engine capacity and by region. In terms of vehicle type segmentation, the market is classified into scooters, motorcycles and mopeds. Scooters accounted for the largest market share in the Indonesian Two Wheeler Market in 2019 and the segment is expected to hold its dominance during the forecast period as well.
In terms of engine capacity, vehicles are categorized less than 150 cc, between 151 cc and 250 cc, and above 250cc. Light weight scooters are most popular amongst Indonesian people, with below 150 cc engine expected to continue its dominance during the forecast period.
Few of the leading companies operating in the Indonesian Two Wheeler Market are Honda, Yamaha, Suzuki, Kawasaki, TVS, KTM, Bajaj, and Harley Davidson. Honda and Yamaha hold the largest market shares in the country, and their dominance is expected to continue over the next five years.
Years considered for this report:
Key Topics Covered:
1. Product Overview
2. Research Methodology
3. Analyst View
4. Indonesia Two Wheeler Market Outlook
4.1. Market Size & Forecast
4.1.1. By Value & Volume
4.2. Market Share & Forecast
4.2.1. By Vehicle Type (Scooter, Motorcycle and Mopeds)
4.2.2. By Engine Capacity (0-150cc, 150-200cc, Above 250cc)
4.2.3. By Region (Sumatra, Kalimantan, Sulawesi, Maluku & Papua, Bali & Nusa, and Java)
4.2.4. By Company (Hero, Yamaha, Suzuki, etc.)
4.3. Indonesia Two Wheeler Market Attractiveness Index (By Vehicle Type)
4.4. Indonesia Two Wheeler Market Attractiveness Index (By Engine Capacity)
4.5. Indonesia Two Wheeler Market Attractiveness Index (By Company)
4.6. Indonesia Two Wheeler Market Attractiveness Index (By Region)
5. Indonesia Scooter Market Outlook
5.1. Market Size & Forecast
5.1.1. By Value & Volume
5.2. Market Share & Forecast
5.2.1. By Engine Capacity
5.2.2. By Company
5.3. Indonesia Scooter Market Attractiveness Index (By Engine Capacity)
5.4. Indonesia Scooter Market Attractiveness Index (By Company)
6. Indonesia Motorcycle Market Outlook
6.1. Market Size & Forecast
6.1.1. By Value & Volume
6.2. Market Share & Forecast
6.2.1. By Engine Capacity
6.2.2. By Company
6.3. Indonesia Motorcycle Market Attractiveness Index (By Engine Capacity)
6.4. Indonesia Motorcycle Market Attractiveness Index (By Company)
7. Indonesia Moped Market Outlook
7.1. Market Size & Forecast
7.1.1. By Value & Volume
7.2. Market Share & Forecast
7.2.1. By Engine Capacity
7.2.2. By Company
7.3. Indonesia Moped Market Attractiveness Index (By Engine Capacity)
7.4. Indonesia Moped Market Attractiveness Index (By Company)
8. Pricing Analysis
9. Market Dynamics
9.1.1. Drivers
9.1.2. Challenges
10. Policy and Regulatory
11. Market Trends and Development
11.1. Rising Penetration of Scooters
11.2. Entry of International Players
11.3. Introduction of New Two Wheeler Models
11.4. Increasing Bike Clubs
11.5. Capacity Expansion by Major Two Wheeler Companies
12. Indonesia Economic Profile
13. Competitive Landscape
13.1. PT. Astra Honda Motor.
13.2. PT Yamaha Indonesia Motor Manufacturing.
13.3. Suzuki Indonesia
13.4. Kawasaki Motor Indonesia
13.5. PT. TVS Motor Company Indonesia
13.6. KTM Indonesia
13.7. PT Bajaj Auto Indonesia
13.8. Harley Davidson
13.9. BMW Indonesia
13.10. Piaggio Indonesia
14. Strategic Recommendations
15. List of Prominent Dealers/Distributors with Contact Details
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/i3degp
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
Research and Markets
Dublin, IRELAND
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
22157.jpgLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: