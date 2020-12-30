Dublin, Dec. 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Indonesia Two Wheeler Market, by Vehicle Type (Scooter, Motorcycle & Moped), by Engine Capacity (0-150cc, 150-250cc & Above 250cc), by Region (Sumatra, Kalimantan, Sulawesi, Maluku & Papua, Bali & Nusa, and Java), Competition, Forecast & Opportunities, 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Indonesian Two Wheeler Market is anticipated to surpass $ 10 billion by 2025, owing to the increasing demand for economical transportation.



In volume terms, the Indonesian Two Wheeler Market stood at around 6.49 million units in 2019, making it the third largest two wheeler market in the world after India and China. Increase in disposable income, rising demand for cheaper personal transportation, coupled with increasing female riders, improving road infrastructure and growing popularity of credit & loan facilities are the key factors responsible for growth of the two wheelers market in Indonesia.



The Indonesian Two Wheeler Market is classified based on vehicle type, by engine capacity and by region. In terms of vehicle type segmentation, the market is classified into scooters, motorcycles and mopeds. Scooters accounted for the largest market share in the Indonesian Two Wheeler Market in 2019 and the segment is expected to hold its dominance during the forecast period as well.



In terms of engine capacity, vehicles are categorized less than 150 cc, between 151 cc and 250 cc, and above 250cc. Light weight scooters are most popular amongst Indonesian people, with below 150 cc engine expected to continue its dominance during the forecast period.



Few of the leading companies operating in the Indonesian Two Wheeler Market are Honda, Yamaha, Suzuki, Kawasaki, TVS, KTM, Bajaj, and Harley Davidson. Honda and Yamaha hold the largest market shares in the country, and their dominance is expected to continue over the next five years.



Years considered for this report:



Historical Period: 2015-2018

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020E

Forecast Period: 2021F-2025F

Key Topics Covered:



1. Product Overview



2. Research Methodology



3. Analyst View



4. Indonesia Two Wheeler Market Outlook

4.1. Market Size & Forecast

4.1.1. By Value & Volume

4.2. Market Share & Forecast

4.2.1. By Vehicle Type (Scooter, Motorcycle and Mopeds)

4.2.2. By Engine Capacity (0-150cc, 150-200cc, Above 250cc)

4.2.3. By Region (Sumatra, Kalimantan, Sulawesi, Maluku & Papua, Bali & Nusa, and Java)

4.2.4. By Company (Hero, Yamaha, Suzuki, etc.)

4.3. Indonesia Two Wheeler Market Attractiveness Index (By Vehicle Type)

4.4. Indonesia Two Wheeler Market Attractiveness Index (By Engine Capacity)

4.5. Indonesia Two Wheeler Market Attractiveness Index (By Company)

4.6. Indonesia Two Wheeler Market Attractiveness Index (By Region)



5. Indonesia Scooter Market Outlook

5.1. Market Size & Forecast

5.1.1. By Value & Volume

5.2. Market Share & Forecast

5.2.1. By Engine Capacity

5.2.2. By Company

5.3. Indonesia Scooter Market Attractiveness Index (By Engine Capacity)

5.4. Indonesia Scooter Market Attractiveness Index (By Company)



6. Indonesia Motorcycle Market Outlook

6.1. Market Size & Forecast

6.1.1. By Value & Volume

6.2. Market Share & Forecast

6.2.1. By Engine Capacity

6.2.2. By Company

6.3. Indonesia Motorcycle Market Attractiveness Index (By Engine Capacity)

6.4. Indonesia Motorcycle Market Attractiveness Index (By Company)



7. Indonesia Moped Market Outlook

7.1. Market Size & Forecast

7.1.1. By Value & Volume

7.2. Market Share & Forecast

7.2.1. By Engine Capacity

7.2.2. By Company

7.3. Indonesia Moped Market Attractiveness Index (By Engine Capacity)

7.4. Indonesia Moped Market Attractiveness Index (By Company)



8. Pricing Analysis



9. Market Dynamics

9.1.1. Drivers

9.1.2. Challenges



10. Policy and Regulatory



11. Market Trends and Development

11.1. Rising Penetration of Scooters

11.2. Entry of International Players

11.3. Introduction of New Two Wheeler Models

11.4. Increasing Bike Clubs

11.5. Capacity Expansion by Major Two Wheeler Companies



12. Indonesia Economic Profile



13. Competitive Landscape

13.1. PT. Astra Honda Motor.

13.2. PT Yamaha Indonesia Motor Manufacturing.

13.3. Suzuki Indonesia

13.4. Kawasaki Motor Indonesia

13.5. PT. TVS Motor Company Indonesia

13.6. KTM Indonesia

13.7. PT Bajaj Auto Indonesia

13.8. Harley Davidson

13.9. BMW Indonesia

13.10. Piaggio Indonesia



14. Strategic Recommendations



15. List of Prominent Dealers/Distributors with Contact Details



