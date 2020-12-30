New York, Dec. 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global SFF Board Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05960020/?utm_source=GNW
9 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 4.8% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Retail, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 5.5% CAGR and reach US$4.4 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Transportation segment is readjusted to a revised 5% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $2.1 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 4.5% CAGR
The SFF Board market in the U.S. is estimated at US$2.1 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$1.7 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 4.5% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 4.5% and 3.9% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4.4% CAGR.
Healthcare Segment to Record 4.4% CAGR
In the global Healthcare segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 4.6% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$652.3 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$891.1 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$1.1 Billion by the year 2027.We bring years of research experience to this 6th edition of our report. The 137-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.
Competitors identified in this market include, among others,
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05960020/?utm_source=GNW
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Global Competitor Market Shares
SFF Board Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %):
2019 & 2025
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: SFF Board Global Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$
Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 2: SFF Board Global Retrospective Market Scenario in US$
Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 3: SFF Board Market Share Shift across Key Geographies
Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 4: Retail (End-Use) Global Opportunity Assessment in US$
Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 5: Retail (End-Use) Historic Sales Analysis in US$
Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 6: Retail (End-Use) Percentage Share Breakdown of Global
Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 7: Transportation (End-Use) Worldwide Sales in US$
Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 8: Transportation (End-Use) Historic Demand Patterns in
US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 9: Transportation (End-Use) Market Share Shift across Key
Geographies: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 10: Healthcare (End-Use) Global Market Estimates &
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 11: Healthcare (End-Use) Retrospective Demand Analysis in
US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 12: Healthcare (End-Use) Market Share Breakdown by
Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 13: Industrial (End-Use) Demand Potential Worldwide in
US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 14: Industrial (End-Use) Historic Sales Analysis in US$
Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 15: Industrial (End-Use) Share Breakdown Review by
Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 16: Other End-Uses (End-Use) Worldwide Latent Demand
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 17: Other End-Uses (End-Use) Global Historic Analysis in
US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 18: Other End-Uses (End-Use) Distribution of Global Sales
by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
US SFF Board Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 19: United States SFF Board Latent Demand Forecasts in
US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 20: SFF Board Historic Demand Patterns in the United
States by End-Use in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 21: SFF Board Market Share Breakdown in the United States
by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
CANADA
Table 22: Canadian SFF Board Market Quantitative Demand
Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 23: SFF Board Market in Canada: Summarization of Historic
Demand Patterns in US$ Million by End-Use for 2012-2019
Table 24: Canadian SFF Board Market Share Analysis by End-Use:
2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
JAPAN
Table 25: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for SFF Board
in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 26: Japanese SFF Board Market in US$ Million by End-Use:
2012-2019
Table 27: SFF Board Market Share Shift in Japan by End-Use:
2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
CHINA
Table 28: Chinese Demand for SFF Board in US$ Million by
End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 29: SFF Board Market Review in China in US$ Million by
End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 30: Chinese SFF Board Market Share Breakdown by End-Use:
2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
European SFF Board Market: Competitor Market Share Scenario
(in %) for 2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 31: European SFF Board Market Demand Scenario in US$
Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 32: SFF Board Market in Europe: A Historic Market
Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period
2012-2019
Table 33: European SFF Board Market Share Shift by
Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 34: European SFF Board Addressable Market Opportunity in
US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027
Table 35: SFF Board Market in Europe: Summarization of Historic
Demand in US$ Million by End-Use for the Period 2012-2019
Table 36: European SFF Board Market Share Analysis by End-Use:
2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
FRANCE
Table 37: SFF Board Quantitative Demand Analysis in France in
US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027
Table 38: French SFF Board Historic Market Review in US$
Million by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 39: French SFF Board Market Share Analysis: A 17-Year
Perspective by End-Use for 2012, 2020, and 2027
GERMANY
Table 40: SFF Board Market in Germany: Annual Sales Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use for the Period
2020-2027
Table 41: German SFF Board Market in Retrospect in US$ Million
by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 42: SFF Board Market Share Distribution in Germany by
End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ITALY
Table 43: Italian Demand for SFF Board in US$ Million by
End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 44: SFF Board Market Review in Italy in US$ Million by
End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 45: Italian SFF Board Market Share Breakdown by End-Use:
2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 46: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for SFF
Board in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 47: United Kingdom SFF Board Market in US$ Million by
End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 48: SFF Board Market Share Shift in the United Kingdom by
End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF EUROPE
Table 49: Rest of Europe SFF Board Addressable Market
Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027
Table 50: SFF Board Market in Rest of Europe: Summarization of
Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use for the Period
2012-2019
Table 51: Rest of Europe SFF Board Market Share Analysis by
End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 52: SFF Board Quantitative Demand Analysis in
Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027
Table 53: Asia-Pacific SFF Board Historic Market Review in US$
Million by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 54: Asia-Pacific SFF Board Market Share Analysis:
A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2012, 2020, and 2027
REST OF WORLD
Table 55: Rest of World SFF Board Market Quantitative Demand
Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 56: SFF Board Market in Rest of World: Summarization of
Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by End-Use for
2012-2019
Table 57: Rest of World SFF Board Market Share Analysis by
End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
IV. COMPETITION
Total Companies Profiled: 44
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05960020/?utm_source=GNW
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
__________________________
Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001
ReportLinker
Lyon, FRANCE
Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001
ReportLinker logo.jpgLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: