The global aloe vera gel market grew at a CAGR of around 7% during 2014-2019.
The global aloe vera gel market grew at a CAGR of around 7% during 2014-2019. Looking forward, the global aloe vera gel market to grow moderately during the next five years.
Aloe vera contains polysaccharides in the gel or latex of its thick green leaves. The gel offers several therapeutic benefits based on the high content of amino acids, sugars, enzymes, hormones, vitamins, minerals, etc. Aloe vera gel is highly beneficial in treating oral problems, microbial growth, skin diseases, digestive ailments, and boosting immunity. As a result, it is widely used across several industries, including cosmetics, personal care, food and beverage, pharmaceutical, etc.
The aloe vera gel market is primarily driven by the increasing consumer health consciousness across the world. The high prevalence of skin-related diseases, obesity, cardiovascular disorders, diabetes, etc., is augmenting the consumption of aloe vera gel. Aloe vera gel has also been found to be beneficial in reducing inflammation, lowering the symptoms of acid reflux, decreasing cancer risks and treating hemorrhoids.
The rising shift of consumers from chemical-based products towards herbal or organic ingredients is further driving the market growth. The increasing use of aloe vera gel in several personal grooming products, such as facial creams, moisturizers, anti-aging products, face wash, sunscreens, etc., is also catalyzing the product demand.
Additionally, the rising popularity of aloe vera gel in the healthcare sector for treating mild wounds and reducing skin inflammations is further driving the market growth.
Key Questions Answered in This Report:
Key Topics Covered:
1 Preface
2 Scope and Methodology
2.1 Objectives of the Study
2.2 Stakeholders
2.3 Data Sources
2.4 Market Estimation
2.5 Forecasting Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Introduction
4.1 Overview
4.2 Key Industry Trends
5 Global Aloe Vera Industry
5.1 Market Overview
5.2 Market Performance
5.2.1 Volume Trends
5.2.2 Value Trends
5.3 Market Breakup by Product
5.4 Market Breakup by Form
5.5 Market Breakup by Application
5.6 Market Breakup by Region
5.7 Market Forecast
6 Global Aloe Vera Gel Industry
6.1 Market Overview
6.2 Market Performance
6.3 Impact of COVID-19
6.4 Market Forecast
7 Market Breakup by Nature
7.1 Conventional
7.1.1 Market Trends
7.1.2 Market Forecast
7.2 Organic
8 Market Breakup by End-Use Industry
8.1 Cosmetic and Personal Care Industry
8.1.1 Market Trends
8.1.2 Market Forecast
8.2 Food and Beverages Industry
8.3 Pharmaceutical Industry
9 Market Breakup by Distribution Channel
9.1 Institutional Sales
9.1.1 Market Trends
9.1.2 Market Forecast
9.2 Supermarkets and Hypermarkets
9.3 Specialty Stores
9.4 Online
9.5 Others
10 Market Breakup by Region
11 SWOT Analysis
11.1 Overview
11.2 Strengths
11.3 Weaknesses
11.4 Opportunities
11.5 Threats
12 Value Chain Analysis
12.1 Overview
12.2 Inbound Logistics
12.3 Operations
12.4 Outbound Logistics
12.5 Marketing and Sales
12.6 Service
13 Porters Five Forces Analysis
13.1 Overview
14 Price Analysis
14.1 Key Price Indicators
14.2 Price Structure
14.3 Price Trends
15 Aloe Vera Gel Manufacturing Process
15.1 Product Overview
15.2 Detailed Process Flow
15.3 Various Types of Unit Operations Involved
15.4 Mass Balance and Raw Material Requirements
16 Project Details, Requirements and Costs Involved
16.1 Land, Location and Site Development
16.2 Construction Requirements and Expenditures
16.3 Plant Layout
16.4 Plant Machinery
16.5 Machinery Pictures
16.6 Raw Materials Requirements and Expenditures
16.7 Raw Material and Final Product Pictures
16.8 Packaging Requirements and Expenditures
16.9 Transportation Requirements and Expenditures
16.10 Utilities Requirements and Expenditures
16.11 Manpower Requirements and Expenditures
16.12 Other Capital Investments
17 Loans and Financial Assistance
18 Project Economics
18.1 Capital Cost of the Project
18.2 Techno-Economic Parameters
18.3 Product Pricing and Margins Across Various Levels of the Supply Chain
18.4 Taxation and Depreciation
18.5 Income Projections
18.6 Expenditure Projections
18.7 Financial Analysis
18.8 Profit Analysis
19 Competitive Landscape
19.1 Market Structure
19.2 Key Players
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/gi10ki
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
