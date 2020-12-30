Dublin, Dec. 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Aloe Vera Gel Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2020-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global aloe vera gel market grew at a CAGR of around 7% during 2014-2019. Looking forward, the global aloe vera gel market to grow moderately during the next five years.



Aloe vera contains polysaccharides in the gel or latex of its thick green leaves. The gel offers several therapeutic benefits based on the high content of amino acids, sugars, enzymes, hormones, vitamins, minerals, etc. Aloe vera gel is highly beneficial in treating oral problems, microbial growth, skin diseases, digestive ailments, and boosting immunity. As a result, it is widely used across several industries, including cosmetics, personal care, food and beverage, pharmaceutical, etc.



The aloe vera gel market is primarily driven by the increasing consumer health consciousness across the world. The high prevalence of skin-related diseases, obesity, cardiovascular disorders, diabetes, etc., is augmenting the consumption of aloe vera gel. Aloe vera gel has also been found to be beneficial in reducing inflammation, lowering the symptoms of acid reflux, decreasing cancer risks and treating hemorrhoids.



The rising shift of consumers from chemical-based products towards herbal or organic ingredients is further driving the market growth. The increasing use of aloe vera gel in several personal grooming products, such as facial creams, moisturizers, anti-aging products, face wash, sunscreens, etc., is also catalyzing the product demand.



Additionally, the rising popularity of aloe vera gel in the healthcare sector for treating mild wounds and reducing skin inflammations is further driving the market growth.



Key Questions Answered in This Report:

How has the global aloe vera gel market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What has been the impact of COVID 19 on global aloe vera gel market?

What are the key regional markets?

What is the breakup of the market based on nature?

What is the breakup of the market based on the end-use industry?

What is the breakup of the market based on the distribution channel?

What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the industry?

What is the structure of the global aloe vera gel market and who are the key players?

What is the degree of competition in the industry?

Key Topics Covered:



1 Preface



2 Scope and Methodology

2.1 Objectives of the Study

2.2 Stakeholders

2.3 Data Sources

2.4 Market Estimation

2.5 Forecasting Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Introduction

4.1 Overview

4.2 Key Industry Trends



5 Global Aloe Vera Industry

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Market Performance

5.2.1 Volume Trends

5.2.2 Value Trends

5.3 Market Breakup by Product

5.4 Market Breakup by Form

5.5 Market Breakup by Application

5.6 Market Breakup by Region

5.7 Market Forecast



6 Global Aloe Vera Gel Industry

6.1 Market Overview

6.2 Market Performance

6.3 Impact of COVID-19

6.4 Market Forecast



7 Market Breakup by Nature

7.1 Conventional

7.1.1 Market Trends

7.1.2 Market Forecast

7.2 Organic



8 Market Breakup by End-Use Industry

8.1 Cosmetic and Personal Care Industry

8.1.1 Market Trends

8.1.2 Market Forecast

8.2 Food and Beverages Industry

8.3 Pharmaceutical Industry



9 Market Breakup by Distribution Channel

9.1 Institutional Sales

9.1.1 Market Trends

9.1.2 Market Forecast

9.2 Supermarkets and Hypermarkets

9.3 Specialty Stores

9.4 Online

9.5 Others



10 Market Breakup by Region



11 SWOT Analysis

11.1 Overview

11.2 Strengths

11.3 Weaknesses

11.4 Opportunities

11.5 Threats



12 Value Chain Analysis

12.1 Overview

12.2 Inbound Logistics

12.3 Operations

12.4 Outbound Logistics

12.5 Marketing and Sales

12.6 Service



13 Porters Five Forces Analysis

13.1 Overview



14 Price Analysis

14.1 Key Price Indicators

14.2 Price Structure

14.3 Price Trends



15 Aloe Vera Gel Manufacturing Process

15.1 Product Overview

15.2 Detailed Process Flow

15.3 Various Types of Unit Operations Involved

15.4 Mass Balance and Raw Material Requirements



16 Project Details, Requirements and Costs Involved

16.1 Land, Location and Site Development

16.2 Construction Requirements and Expenditures

16.3 Plant Layout

16.4 Plant Machinery

16.5 Machinery Pictures

16.6 Raw Materials Requirements and Expenditures

16.7 Raw Material and Final Product Pictures

16.8 Packaging Requirements and Expenditures

16.9 Transportation Requirements and Expenditures

16.10 Utilities Requirements and Expenditures

16.11 Manpower Requirements and Expenditures

16.12 Other Capital Investments



17 Loans and Financial Assistance



18 Project Economics

18.1 Capital Cost of the Project

18.2 Techno-Economic Parameters

18.3 Product Pricing and Margins Across Various Levels of the Supply Chain

18.4 Taxation and Depreciation

18.5 Income Projections

18.6 Expenditure Projections

18.7 Financial Analysis

18.8 Profit Analysis



19 Competitive Landscape

19.1 Market Structure

19.2 Key Players



Aloecorp Inc.

Aloe Laboratories Inc. (Harmony Green Co. Ltd.)

Forever Living Products Inc.

Foodchem International Corporation

Herbalife International Inc.

Lily of the Desert

Pharmachem Laboratories Inc.

Terry Laboratories Inc.

