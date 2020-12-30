NEXT GAMES CORPORATION COMPANY RELEASE 30 DECEMBER 2020, 14:00 EET



The shares of Next Games Corporation are listed for trading on Nasdaq Helsinki First North Finland, which requires the nominating of a Certified Adviser (CA). Effective 1 January 2021, the Certified Adviser to Next Games Corporation is Alexander Corporate Finance Oy. The Certified Adviser to Next Games Corporation until 31 December 2020 is Danske Bank A/S, Finland branch.

Additional information:

Annina Salvén

CFO

+358 (0) 40 588 3167

investors@nextgames.com

Certified Adviser (until 31 December 2020): Danske Bank A/S, Finland branch, tel. +358 10 546 7938



Certified Adviser (as of 1 January 2021): Alexander Corporate Finance Oy, tel. +358 50 520 4098







