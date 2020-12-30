Dublin, Dec. 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Self-storage and Moving Services Market 2020-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The self-storage and moving services market is poised to grow by $ 17.22 bn during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of 4% during the forecast period.



The market is driven by the growing real-estate investments globally and reduced housing space due to an increase in urban population density.



This study identifies the rising use of self-storage software to increase the efficiency of operations as one of the prime reasons driving the self-storage and moving services market growth during the next few years.



The reports on the self-storage and moving services market provide a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The self-storage and moving services market analysis includes service segment and geographical landscapes.



The publisher presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.



The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading self-storage and moving services market vendors that include Big Yellow Group Plc, CubeSmart LP, Life Storage Inc., Men On The Move, Mid-West Moving & Storage Inc., PODS Enterprises LLC, Public Storage, Safestore Holdings Plc, SIRVA Worldwide Inc., and U-Haul International Inc.



Also, the self-storage and moving services market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.



Key Topics Covered:



Executive Summary

Market Overview

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2019

Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 - 2024

Five Forces Analysis

Five forces summary

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Service

Market segments

Comparison by Service

Climate-controlled self-storage - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Full-service moving - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Non-climate controlled self-storage - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

DIY moving truck rental - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market opportunity by Service

Customer landscape

Overview

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Volume driver - Demand led growth

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Big Yellow Group Plc

CubeSmart LP

Life Storage Inc.

Men On The Move

Mid-West Moving & Storage Inc.

PODS Enterprises LLC

Public Storage

Safestore Holdings Plc

SIRVA Worldwide Inc.

U-Haul International Inc.

Appendix



