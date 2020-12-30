Dublin, Dec. 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Self-storage and Moving Services Market 2020-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The self-storage and moving services market is poised to grow by $ 17.22 bn during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of 4% during the forecast period.
The market is driven by the growing real-estate investments globally and reduced housing space due to an increase in urban population density.
This study identifies the rising use of self-storage software to increase the efficiency of operations as one of the prime reasons driving the self-storage and moving services market growth during the next few years.
The reports on the self-storage and moving services market provide a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The self-storage and moving services market analysis includes service segment and geographical landscapes.
The publisher presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.
The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading self-storage and moving services market vendors that include Big Yellow Group Plc, CubeSmart LP, Life Storage Inc., Men On The Move, Mid-West Moving & Storage Inc., PODS Enterprises LLC, Public Storage, Safestore Holdings Plc, SIRVA Worldwide Inc., and U-Haul International Inc.
Also, the self-storage and moving services market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.
Key Topics Covered:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
Market Sizing
Five Forces Analysis
Market Segmentation by Service
Customer landscape
Geographic Landscape
Vendor Landscape
Vendor Analysis
Appendix
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/14rkx1
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
Research and Markets
Dublin, IRELAND
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
22157.jpgLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: