Dublin, Dec. 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Self-storage and Moving Services Market 2020-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The self-storage and moving services market is poised to grow by $ 17.22 bn during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of 4% during the forecast period.

The market is driven by the growing real-estate investments globally and reduced housing space due to an increase in urban population density.

This study identifies the rising use of self-storage software to increase the efficiency of operations as one of the prime reasons driving the self-storage and moving services market growth during the next few years.

The reports on the self-storage and moving services market provide a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The self-storage and moving services market analysis includes service segment and geographical landscapes.

The publisher presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.

The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading self-storage and moving services market vendors that include Big Yellow Group Plc, CubeSmart LP, Life Storage Inc., Men On The Move, Mid-West Moving & Storage Inc., PODS Enterprises LLC, Public Storage, Safestore Holdings Plc, SIRVA Worldwide Inc., and U-Haul International Inc.

Also, the self-storage and moving services market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

  • Market Overview

Market Landscape

  • Market ecosystem
  • Market characteristics
  • Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

  • Market definition
  • Market segment analysis
  • Market size 2019
  • Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 - 2024

Five Forces Analysis

  • Five forces summary
  • Bargaining power of buyers
  • Bargaining power of suppliers
  • Threat of new entrants
  • Threat of substitutes
  • Threat of rivalry
  • Market condition

Market Segmentation by Service

  • Market segments
  • Comparison by Service
  • Climate-controlled self-storage - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Full-service moving - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Non-climate controlled self-storage - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • DIY moving truck rental - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Market opportunity by Service

Customer landscape

  • Overview

Geographic Landscape

  • Geographic segmentation
  • Geographic comparison
  • North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Key leading countries
  • Market opportunity by geography
  • Volume driver - Demand led growth
  • Market challenges
  • Market trends

Vendor Landscape

  • Vendor landscape
  • Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

  • Vendors covered
  • Market positioning of vendors
  • Big Yellow Group Plc
  • CubeSmart LP
  • Life Storage Inc.
  • Men On The Move
  • Mid-West Moving & Storage Inc.
  • PODS Enterprises LLC
  • Public Storage
  • Safestore Holdings Plc
  • SIRVA Worldwide Inc.
  • U-Haul International Inc.

Appendix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/14rkx1

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com
Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900