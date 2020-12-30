Dublin, Dec. 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Smart Connected Baby Monitors Market 2020-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The smart connected baby monitors market is poised to grow by $ 34.85 mn, during 2020-2024 progressing at a CAGR of 6% during the forecast period.
The market is driven by the innovation in technology and product features and growing smartphone penetration and an increasing number of working mothers.
This study identifies the branding, advertising, and promotions of smart connected baby monitors as one of the prime reasons driving the smart connected baby monitors market growth during the next few years.
The report on smart connected baby monitors market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.
The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading smart connected baby monitors market vendors that include Arlo Technologies Inc., Baby Gear Essentials, Dorel Industries Inc., Eastman Kodak Co., iBaby Labs Inc., Koninklijke Philips NV, Lorex Technology Inc., Motorola Mobility LLC, NETGEAR Inc., and VTech Holdings Ltd.
Also, the smart connected baby monitors market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.
The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.
Key Topics Covered:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
Market Sizing
Five Forces Analysis
Market Segmentation by Product
Market Segmentation by End user
Market Segmentation by Distribution channel
Customer landscape
Geographic Landscape
Vendor Landscape
Vendor Analysis
Appendix
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
